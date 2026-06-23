We’re officially onto our second heatwave here in the UK, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to pack away my jeans and wool trousers for the time being. And taking their place? My shorts, of course. The perfect lightweight alternative to the trouser styles I reach for throughout autumn and winter, it’s clear this season is going to be a shorts summer. Not only do they strike the ideal balance between looking and feeling cool, but I’m convinced that with the right styling tweaks, they can work for literally any occasion.
So, with the overly sweaty commutes I’ll be taking to the office this week at the forefront of my mind, I decided to go on the hunt for some easy but elegant summer outfits with shorts to copy in 2026. And after a quick scroll on my Instagram feed, my saved folder was quickly filled with a myriad of shorts o