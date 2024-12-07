If you want to make your festive period feel infinitely more special, I wholly recommend a trip to the ballet. There's nothing more magical than an evening spent immersed in ethereal drama, surrounded by history and immersed in a crowd of equally engaged—and elegantly dressed—spectators. An inherently fancy occasion, if you've been waiting for an excuse to dress up, this is it. Whilst few theatres still insist upin dress codes these days, many attendees still choose to dress up, favouring refined looks featuring dresses, trousers and skirts.

Whether you're preparing for your yearly trip to see The Nutcracker, or are attending your very first ballet this winter, read on to discover the six stylish outfits I'd recommend wearing.

WHAT TO WEAR TO THE BALLET: AN EDITOR'S PICKS

1. BLACK COAT + CROPPED TROUSERS + MARY JANES

Style Notes: I wouldn't normally shy away from colour, but during winter, I tend to naturally gravitate towards wearing black. For a chic evening occasion such as a trip to the ballet, I think a black base is the perfect place to start. To add dimension to your outfit, choose cropped tailored trousers instead of full length, and pair them with burgundy Mary Janes to inject a low-key wash of colour without overwhelming your look.

Shop the Look:

Dôen Annemarie Cashmere Blend Coat in Black £748 SHOP NOW Style with black trousers for a sleek tonal look.

ME+EM Travel Tailoring Pull on Slim Crop Trouser £135 SHOP NOW Comfy enough to sit through a long ballet.

Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat £695 SHOP NOW The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

2. FAUX-FUR JACKET + MAXI SKIRT

Style Notes: The faux-fur coat trend is taking off this winter, and I think it's one of the chicest around. To give the trending coat a grown-up feel, style it with a tailored maxi skirt and heeled boots.

Shop the Look:

Meotine Kelly Cropped Faux Fur Jacket £395 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

Autograph Maxi Pencil Skirt With Wool £89 SHOP NOW A simple pencil skirt will never date.

Clarks Edina Tall £130 SHOP NOW Pair with tights and long skirt for a warm winter look.

3. ROOMY JUMPER + SEQUIN SKIRT + LOW HEELS

Style Notes: For an effortless but incredibly chic take on festive style, reach for a slightly slouchy knit and pair it with a shimmering skirt and some cosy tights. Dress things up with a kitten heel.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Wool Textured Crew Neck Knit in Ivory £99 SHOP NOW A fresh cream knit is such an easy way to brighten up a winter outfit.

Rotate Sequined Midi Skirt £225 SHOP NOW The perfect party skirt.

Reformation Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback £224 SHOP NOW These also come in a khaki suede style.

4. SLIP DRESS + BLAZER + CLUTCH

Style Notes: Slip dresses are one of the few items in my wardrobe I come back to across the seasons. I wear them with sandals or flats in the summer, but come winter, I style them under boxy blazers or with roomy knits. For an elegant occasion, I'd go for a chic layer and complete the look with a pointed-toe heel or boot.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Provence Silk Dress £224 SHOP NOW The lace detailing adds such a pretty edge.

COS Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer £180 SHOP NOW This is already sold out in most sizes.

COS Cavatelli Clutch £135 SHOP NOW Oversized clutches are the fashion set's new favourite silhouette.

5. BOUCLE JACKET + SLIM-FIT TROUSERS

Style Notes: Boucle is one of those fabrics that will instantly elevate a look. Classic and polished, its textured surface comes to life in a chic setting. For a comfortable outfit that you'll feel good in all night, choose an elegant jacket with slim-fit trousers and pointed-toe slingbacks or flats.

Shop the Look:

Holland Cooper Chelsea Jacket £499 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear with a neatly fitting blouse.

Reformation Fletcher Pant £158 SHOP NOW These also come in navy.

Charles & Keith Anita Linen Buckled Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps £65 SHOP NOW These are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

6. WIDE-LEG TROUSER SUIT

Style Notes: Whenever I feel really stuck on what to wear, nine times out of 10, I'll reach for a matching set. Favouring the smarter cut of a sleek suit for an evening occasion, a comfortable suit is one of my favourite things to wear for this kind of event.

Shop the Look:

COS Silk-Blend Velvet Blazer £135 SHOP NOW Subtly festive.

COS Silk-Blend Velvet Trousers £115 SHOP NOW I love the slouchy drape of the trousers.