The Ballet Is One of the Most Elegant Places You Can Go—6 Outfits That Match the Classy Vibe

If you want to make your festive period feel infinitely more special, I wholly recommend a trip to the ballet. There's nothing more magical than an evening spent immersed in ethereal drama, surrounded by history and immersed in a crowd of equally engaged—and elegantly dressed—spectators. An inherently fancy occasion, if you've been waiting for an excuse to dress up, this is it. Whilst few theatres still insist upin dress codes these days, many attendees still choose to dress up, favouring refined looks featuring dresses, trousers and skirts.

Whether you're preparing for your yearly trip to see The Nutcracker, or are attending your very first ballet this winter, read on to discover the six stylish outfits I'd recommend wearing.

WHAT TO WEAR TO THE BALLET: AN EDITOR'S PICKS

1. BLACK COAT + CROPPED TROUSERS + MARY JANES

What to wear to the ballet.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: I wouldn't normally shy away from colour, but during winter, I tend to naturally gravitate towards wearing black. For a chic evening occasion such as a trip to the ballet, I think a black base is the perfect place to start. To add dimension to your outfit, choose cropped tailored trousers instead of full length, and pair them with burgundy Mary Janes to inject a low-key wash of colour without overwhelming your look.

Shop the Look:

Annemarie Cashmere Blend Coat -- Black
Dôen
Annemarie Cashmere Blend Coat in Black

Style with black trousers for a sleek tonal look.

Travel Tailoring Pull on Slim Crop Trouser
ME+EM
Travel Tailoring Pull on Slim Crop Trouser

Comfy enough to sit through a long ballet.

Women's Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat
Gucci
Horsebit Ballet Flat

The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

2. FAUX-FUR JACKET + MAXI SKIRT

What to wear to the ballet.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: The faux-fur coat trend is taking off this winter, and I think it's one of the chicest around. To give the trending coat a grown-up feel, style it with a tailored maxi skirt and heeled boots.

Shop the Look:

Kelly Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
Meotine
Kelly Cropped Faux Fur Jacket

Bundle up in style.

Maxi Pencil Skirt With Wool
Autograph
Maxi Pencil Skirt With Wool

A simple pencil skirt will never date.

Edina Tall
Clarks
Edina Tall

Pair with tights and long skirt for a warm winter look.

3. ROOMY JUMPER + SEQUIN SKIRT + LOW HEELS

What to wear to the ballet.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: For an effortless but incredibly chic take on festive style, reach for a slightly slouchy knit and pair it with a shimmering skirt and some cosy tights. Dress things up with a kitten heel.

Shop the Look:

Ivory Wool Textured Crew Neck Knit
Whistles
Wool Textured Crew Neck Knit in Ivory

A fresh cream knit is such an easy way to brighten up a winter outfit.

Sequined Midi Skirt
Rotate
Sequined Midi Skirt

The perfect party skirt.

Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback
Reformation
Sadie Kitten Heeled Slingback

These also come in a khaki suede style.

4. SLIP DRESS + BLAZER + CLUTCH

What to wear to the ballet.

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: Slip dresses are one of the few items in my wardrobe I come back to across the seasons. I wear them with sandals or flats in the summer, but come winter, I style them under boxy blazers or with roomy knits. For an elegant occasion, I'd go for a chic layer and complete the look with a pointed-toe heel or boot.

Shop the Look:

Provence Silk Dress
Reformation
Provence Silk Dress

The lace detailing adds such a pretty edge.

Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer
COS
Oversized Exaggerated-Shoulder Blazer

This is already sold out in most sizes.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch

Oversized clutches are the fashion set's new favourite silhouette.

5. BOUCLE JACKET + SLIM-FIT TROUSERS

What to wear to the ballet.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Style Notes: Boucle is one of those fabrics that will instantly elevate a look. Classic and polished, its textured surface comes to life in a chic setting. For a comfortable outfit that you'll feel good in all night, choose an elegant jacket with slim-fit trousers and pointed-toe slingbacks or flats.

Shop the Look:

Chelsea Jacket (black Rainbow Sparkle Tweed)
Holland Cooper
Chelsea Jacket

Style over a white tee or wear with a neatly fitting blouse.

Reformation,

Reformation
Fletcher Pant

These also come in navy.

Anita Linen Buckled Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps
Charles & Keith
Anita Linen Buckled Pointed-Toe Slingback Pumps

These are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

6. WIDE-LEG TROUSER SUIT

What to wear to the ballet.

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Whenever I feel really stuck on what to wear, nine times out of 10, I'll reach for a matching set. Favouring the smarter cut of a sleek suit for an evening occasion, a comfortable suit is one of my favourite things to wear for this kind of event.

Shop the Look:

Silk-Blend Velvet Blazer
COS
Silk-Blend Velvet Blazer

Subtly festive.

Silk-Blend Velvet Trousers
COS
Silk-Blend Velvet Trousers

I love the slouchy drape of the trousers.

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

These also come in two other colours.

