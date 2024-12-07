The Ballet Is One of the Most Elegant Places You Can Go—6 Outfits That Match the Classy Vibe
If you want to make your festive period feel infinitely more special, I wholly recommend a trip to the ballet. There's nothing more magical than an evening spent immersed in ethereal drama, surrounded by history and immersed in a crowd of equally engaged—and elegantly dressed—spectators. An inherently fancy occasion, if you've been waiting for an excuse to dress up, this is it. Whilst few theatres still insist upin dress codes these days, many attendees still choose to dress up, favouring refined looks featuring dresses, trousers and skirts.
Whether you're preparing for your yearly trip to see The Nutcracker, or are attending your very first ballet this winter, read on to discover the six stylish outfits I'd recommend wearing.
WHAT TO WEAR TO THE BALLET: AN EDITOR'S PICKS
1. BLACK COAT + CROPPED TROUSERS + MARY JANES
Style Notes: I wouldn't normally shy away from colour, but during winter, I tend to naturally gravitate towards wearing black. For a chic evening occasion such as a trip to the ballet, I think a black base is the perfect place to start. To add dimension to your outfit, choose cropped tailored trousers instead of full length, and pair them with burgundy Mary Janes to inject a low-key wash of colour without overwhelming your look.
Shop the Look:
The ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
2. FAUX-FUR JACKET + MAXI SKIRT
Style Notes: The faux-fur coat trend is taking off this winter, and I think it's one of the chicest around. To give the trending coat a grown-up feel, style it with a tailored maxi skirt and heeled boots.
Shop the Look:
Pair with tights and long skirt for a warm winter look.
3. ROOMY JUMPER + SEQUIN SKIRT + LOW HEELS
Style Notes: For an effortless but incredibly chic take on festive style, reach for a slightly slouchy knit and pair it with a shimmering skirt and some cosy tights. Dress things up with a kitten heel.
Shop the Look:
A fresh cream knit is such an easy way to brighten up a winter outfit.
The perfect party skirt.
4. SLIP DRESS + BLAZER + CLUTCH
Style Notes: Slip dresses are one of the few items in my wardrobe I come back to across the seasons. I wear them with sandals or flats in the summer, but come winter, I style them under boxy blazers or with roomy knits. For an elegant occasion, I'd go for a chic layer and complete the look with a pointed-toe heel or boot.
Shop the Look:
5. BOUCLE JACKET + SLIM-FIT TROUSERS
Style Notes: Boucle is one of those fabrics that will instantly elevate a look. Classic and polished, its textured surface comes to life in a chic setting. For a comfortable outfit that you'll feel good in all night, choose an elegant jacket with slim-fit trousers and pointed-toe slingbacks or flats.
Shop the Look:
These are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
6. WIDE-LEG TROUSER SUIT
Style Notes: Whenever I feel really stuck on what to wear, nine times out of 10, I'll reach for a matching set. Favouring the smarter cut of a sleek suit for an evening occasion, a comfortable suit is one of my favourite things to wear for this kind of event.
Shop the Look:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
This Timeless Color Combo Is Defining the Season's Chicest Outfits
Anti-trend but so forward.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
These Are the Buzzy Color Trends Everyone Will Wear With Jeans in 2025
Prepare your wardrobe.
By Natalie Cantell
-
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Basic Black Leggings This Winter
Some extremely relatable outfit inspo.
By Natalie Cantell
-
6 Chic and Effortless Outfits Everyone Is Wearing in Paris Right Now
File these away for a rainy day.
By Natalie Cantell
-
7 Wildly Chic Kendall Jenner Outfits That Are Dictating My Entire Shopping List
She never misses a beat.
By Allyson Payer
-
Selena Gomez's Jeans Outfit Looks Ultra-Rich Because of This Simple Reason
Your closet needs this trend.
By Allyson Payer
-
On Your Mark… 8 Holiday Party Outfits to Have on Your Radar (Before Everyone Else)
Who doesn't love getting dressed up?
By Nikki Chwatt
-
So Many of My Favorite Outfits Right Now Include This Flat Shoe Style
I guess it's a sign to buy a pair.
By Allyson Payer