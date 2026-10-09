If You Want to Look Polished This Fall, Save These 11 Outfits for Future Reference

I'm a fashion editor, so it's important that I have plenty of chic outfits for events where I'm representing Who What Wear, not to mention myself. After all, if my job is to help people get dressed, I shouldn't be going around wearing the opposite of what I suggest to others. Still, there are some days when even I get stumped looking at my wardrobe. Fortunately, I've built my Instagram follow list into an endless source of outfit inspiration—a place where I know I can go to get ideas for what to wear. Ahead of fall, I turned to those accounts, saving looks to reference the next time my mind goes blank before an occasion that calls for something sophisticated and praise-worthy.
Because I hate when people gatekeep, I thought I'd spread the love by sharing 11 of my favorite polished fall outfits that I plan to copy as we move through October, November, and early December. There are pencil-skirt looks, as well as dressy ways to wear jeans. Basically, this is the ultimate guide to fall outfits—elegant edition. Keep scrolling to see (and save) them all. Plus, there are easy ways to shop for each one, just in case your closet is not yet stocked with the essentials you need to re-create them all.
11 Polished Fall Outfits to Copy
Get the look: Cardigan + Knee-length skirt + Heeled sandals + Shoulder bag
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&Daughter
Ada Wool Cardigan
J.Crew
No. 2 Pencil Skirt
STAUD
Brynn Mules
Get the look: Fitted blazer + Flower brooch + Barrel trousers + Kitten-heel pumps
Bernadette
Wild Rose Embellished Crepe Brooch
Rue Sophie
Dion Collarless Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Doyer Pleated Trousers
Get the look: Flannel shirt + Maxi column skirt + Brown bag + Kitten heels
STILL HERE
Noon Checked Cotton-Blend Plaid Shirt
Khaite
Winton Crepe Midi Column Skirt
The Row
Small Park Tote Bag
Get the look: White T-shirt + White jeans + Black car coat
MAJESTIC FILATURES
Jersey V-Neck T-Shirt
SKALL
Sharon Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Toteme
Car Coat
Get the look: Black skirt suit + Two-tone heels + Envelope clutch
gucci
Fine Silk Faille Jacket
gucci
Fine Silk Faille Midi Skirt
Chanel
Mary-Janes
Get the look: Leather blazer + Paisley scarf + Straight-leg jeans + White pumps
Ralph Lauren Collection
Paisley Silk-Blend Square Scarf
Toteme
Short Leather Blazer
JUDE
Blade 60 Leather Pumps
Get the look: Brocade set + Cognac clutch + Patent-leather ballet flats
Loro Piana
Mara Blouse
Loro Piana
Jenia Skirt
Reformation
Inez Square Toe Pump
Get the look: Leather jacket + Straight-leg jeans + Socks + Loafers
Citizens of Humanity
Lindz Rigid Low-Rise Straight Jeans
Nordstrom
Rib Cashmere Blend Crew Socks
THE ROW
Casa Leather Loafers
Get the look: Oversize suit + Striped T-shirt + Red clutch
cos
Structured Wool Blend Blazer
COS
Wool-Blend Flared Pants
KALLMEYER
Wynn Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Get the look: V-neck sweater + Taupe trousers + Kitten heels
EAVES
Devyn V Neck Sweater
ST. AGNI
Studio Twill Straight-Leg Pants
Khaite
Cecilia Pump
Get the look: Velvet jacket + Silk cummerbund + Genie pants
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.