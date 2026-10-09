If You Want to Look Polished This Fall, Save These 11 Outfits for Future Reference

The secret to dressing well is always having plenty of inspiration to pull from.

Eliza Huber&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
A collage of sophisticated women wearing polished outfits for fall.
(Image credit: @christietyler; @sylviemus_; @stephaniebroek; @mimixn; @alexisbadiyi)
Jump to category:

I'm a fashion editor, so it's important that I have plenty of chic outfits for events where I'm representing Who What Wear, not to mention myself. After all, if my job is to help people get dressed, I shouldn't be going around wearing the opposite of what I suggest to others. Still, there are some days when even I get stumped looking at my wardrobe. Fortunately, I've built my Instagram follow list into an endless source of outfit inspiration—a place where I know I can go to get ideas for what to wear. Ahead of fall, I turned to those accounts, saving looks to reference the next time my mind goes blank before an occasion that calls for something sophisticated and praise-worthy.

Because I hate when people gatekeep, I thought I'd spread the love by sharing 11 of my favorite polished fall outfits that I plan to copy as we move through October, November, and early December. There are pencil-skirt looks, as well as dressy ways to wear jeans. Basically, this is the ultimate guide to fall outfits—elegant edition. Keep scrolling to see (and save) them all. Plus, there are easy ways to shop for each one, just in case your closet is not yet stocked with the essentials you need to re-create them all.

11 Polished Fall Outfits to Copy

Syvlie Mus wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Get the look: Cardigan + Knee-length skirt + Heeled sandals + Shoulder bag

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Christie Tyler wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Get the look: Fitted blazer + Flower brooch + Barrel trousers + Kitten-heel pumps

@mimixn wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @mimixn)

Get the look: Flannel shirt + Maxi column skirt + Brown bag + Kitten heels

Hanna MW wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @hannamw)

Get the look: White T-shirt + White jeans + Black car coat

Eliza Huber wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Get the look: Black skirt suit + Two-tone heels + Envelope clutch

@anoukyve wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Get the look: Leather blazer + Paisley scarf + Straight-leg jeans + White pumps

Stephanie Broek wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

Get the look: Brocade set + Cognac clutch + Patent-leather ballet flats

Elsa Hosk wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Get the look: Leather jacket + Straight-leg jeans + Socks + Loafers

@nlmarilyn wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Oversize suit + Striped T-shirt + Red clutch

Anne Laure Mais wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Get the look: V-neck sweater + Taupe trousers + Kitten heels

Alexis Badiyi wearing a polished fall outfit.

(Image credit: @alexisbadiyi)

Get the look: Velvet jacket + Silk cummerbund + Genie pants

Eliza Huber
Eliza Huber
Associate Editorial Director

Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.