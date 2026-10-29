Okay, we simply must discuss Gen Z’s obsession with the ultra-niche Halloween costume. Cast your mind back a few years, and dressing up for spooky season was all about channelling the "sexy siren"; think Kendall Jenner as Pamela Anderson in Barb Wire orKim Kardashian in a blue Morph suit to channel Mystique from X-Men. Heidi Klum is really the only A-lister that has faithfully embraced the weird and wacky for spooky season (and I'm still not over her as a worm). Historically, the fashion set hasn't fared much better, relying on a rotation of Bambi-inspired deer looks, "dead" cheerleaders and the inevitable Cher and Dionne from Clueless. But this year, all that has changed, and the new golden rule is simple: the more bizarre, hilarious and niche, the better.
Dubbed by the internet as "gay Halloween", these aren't your run-of-the-mill sexy looks. No, this genre of dress-up is a direct descendant of pop-culture chaos, ranging from meme-worthy moments on The Real Housewives to the punniest pop-art social moments. So whether you were tickled by a sand-swept Bethany Frankel in white pyjamas and metallic goggles, holding on for dear life at Burning Man, or remember the woman directing traffic at the Met Gala in red ballet flats, this year, our inspiration comes from the surreal; scary and sexy be damned.
So if you want to let your creativity run wildandembrace the ridiculous rather than panic-buying something boring, scroll to find the best ultra-niche Halloween 2026 costumes.
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4 Ultra-Niche Halloween Outfits to Wear This Year
1. The Gen Z
Style Notes: From our complete inability to do anything without clutching an emotional-support iced coffee to Venezuela Fury wearing her wedding dress with Crocs, it's been a big year to identify as a card-carrying Gen Zer. So this Halloween, embrace the pandemonium and try an outfit that says "act first, ask questions later". Whilst I don't imagine you have something akin to Venezuela's gown lying around, a white dress, veil and Crocs will suffice. And meanwhile, all you need to recreate Jordyn Wood’s "lucky" courtside ensemble is a striking orange east-west bag.
Shop the Costumes:
Reformation
Calie Tank
M&S
Ankle Grazer Jeans
ASOS DESIGN
Elongated Clutch Bag
House of CB
Fiorella Dress
Twilight Designs
Single Tier Corded Edge Veil
Crocs
Classic Clog
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend
ZARA
High-Waist Jeans
Blank Street Coffee
Digital Gift Card
2. The Fictional Character
Style Notes: One of my favourite subsections of the niche Halloween trend has to be fictional characters. As mentioned, these aren't cutesy moments borrowed from It girls whose style we’d love to steal IRL—think random, camp and slightly unhinged. Were you a Troy Bolton stan? Look to Trisha Paytas for ultimate costume inspo. Wanting to relive the iconic final episode of Schitt's Creek? Moira Rose is calling. Now, these do take some pre-planning (whether that means a basketball jersey or a bald cap if you’re going full Gru à la Alex Consani), but hey, that’s exactly what Amazon Prime was invented for.
Shop the Costumes:
MEBRACS
Wildcats Basketball Jersey
AGOLDE
90's Straight-Leg Jeans
Vans
Authentic Trainers
Nicky Bigs Novelties
White Bishop Hat
Horvinu
Long Blonde Wig
H&M
Draped Maxi Dress
The Dragons Den
Latex Rubber Bald Cap
ZARA
Trench Coat With Belt
H&M
Narrow Scarf
3. The Real Housewife
Style Notes: In my honest opinion, every housewife should be decorated with a damehood for their heroic services to reality TV. Until this happens (I'll never give up hope), the least we can do is honour them ourselves—table-flips, bad wigs, fake-cigarette-smoking mediums, the lot. The starter pack is simple. Look for your highest heels and tightest minidress, and find a wig so bad it simply couldn't be real. An easy place to start? Nene Leakes running in a layered T-shirt, leggings and peep-toes, or Kyle Richards with a glass of vino in hand, wearing a hot pink bandage dress moments away from a full split.
Shop the Costumes:
The White Company
Layering Versatile Vest
AMADA
Bonita Leggings
SAINT LAURENT
Franciane Leather Sandals
H&M
Coated Jacket
Max Mara
Slim-Fit Coated Jersey Trousers
ASOS DESIGN
High Heeled Shoes
4. The Inanimate Object
Style Notes: And lastly, we arrive at the section of the trend that we here at Who What Wear UK like to refer to as the inanimate object. Arguably one of the trickier niche costumes to execute; get it right and you’re guaranteed a standing ovation. Sure, dressing like a cucumber and knife to fight off the “unskilled in a kitchen” allegations a la Kendall Jenner might be a touch left-field. But the Met Gala assistant donning a black dress, a stop sign and red ballet flats? That’s what I like to call an easy win. Or go for gold and bring out a ludicrously giant hat— if anyone doesn’t instantly think of Zendaya and the hat theory, do they even deserve a place at gay Halloween?
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.