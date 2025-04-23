The One Unexpected Piece French Women Are Wearing With Literally Everything This Summer

woman wearing tube top and cardigan

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

It feels like every season, French women mutually decide to mark one wardrobe item as essential—and this summer, it’s the strapless top. The once party-only staple has officially gone daytime chic, becoming the base layer of choice for everything from denim to tailoring. Whether it’s a structured bandeau or a relaxed tube in cotton poplin, the minimalist neckline feels undeniably fresh and effortlessly French, especially when styled in a nonchalant, less-is-more way.

It’s the versatility that’s winning everyone over. French girls are styling tube tops with wide-leg trousers for a sleek, almost architectural silhouette that reads polished without trying too hard. With a simple leather belt and a pair of strappy flats or loafers, it’s the kind of look that works for endless occasions. For more laid-back days, denim is a go-to. A strapless top tucked into baggy jeans or worn with a low-slung vintage wash reads cool and curated—just add slim sunglasses and you’re done.

Then there’s the skirt pairing, which French women are making feel very 2025. Think slip skirts or linen midis with strapless tops and kitten heels, layered with oversize button-downs or blazers loosely tossed over the shoulders. It strikes that perfect balance between undone and styled, which, let’s be real, is the French way.

See some of our favorite French-girl tube top outfits for summer 2025 below (and shop similar tops along the way).

woman wearing black tube top and white long skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_ )

Simple, chic, and classic.

Intimately Fp Carrie Tube Top
Free People
Intimately FP Carrie Tube Top

woman wearing striped tube top and pants

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

We love this laid-back take on the tube-top outfit.

Mariner Jersey Tube Top
j.crew
Mariner Jersey Tube Top

woman wearing black tube top and trousers

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

The long scarf makes for the chicest accessory.

Satin Foulard Top
ZARA
Satin Foulard Top

woman wearing tube top and denim shorts with black boots

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

The blazer paired with tall leather boots elevates this outfit.

Tube Top
DONNI
Tube Top

woman wearing black tube top and leopard skirt

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Proof a strapless top makes for the perfect night-out silhouette.

Castle Satin Bustier
Ten
Castle Satin Bustier

woman wearing white tube top and skirt

(Image credit: @mimixn)

We'll be re-creating this all-white outfit this summer.

Boulevard Tube Top
Free People
Boulevard Tube Top

woman wearing tube top and black capris

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

You can't go wrong with a DIY strapless top.

Fluid Twill Scarf Top
Enza Costa
Fluid Twill Scarf Top

woman wearing black tube top and denim

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

This is how you wear a tube top with a head-to-toe denim look.

Long Column Strapless Top
ELOQUII
Long Column Strapless Top

woman wearing tube top and cardigan

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

The slouchy cardigan adds the sweetest detail here.

Dl1961 Instasculpt Rib Tube Top
Dl1961
Instasculpt Rib Tube Top

woman wearing white tube top and ruffle shorts

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

The ruffles and the flower—we're obsessed.

Rose Garden Tube Top
Zemeta
Rose Garden Tube Top

woman wearing tube top and jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

The fitted gray tube top here makes this denim outfit look effortlessly put together.

Maxeen Shiny Ruched Crop Tube Top
EDIKTED
Maxeen Shiny Ruched Crop Tube Top

woman wearing tube top and white pants

(Image credit: @ruerodier)

Bookmark this outfit idea for your next vacation.

Esra Scarf Top
Bec + Bridge
Esra Scarf Top

woman wearing tube top and midi skirt

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

Plain top and printed bottoms always yield a stylish combo.

Good Feels Tube Set
Free People
Good Feels Tube Set

woman wearing black tube top and matching midi skirt

(Image credit: @pia_mbd)

A matching set is the easiest way to look chic.

Ami Strapless Cashmere Top
LISA YANG
Ami Strapless Cashmere Top

woman wearing tube top and denim skirt

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

This textured strapless top makes such a statement.

Izel Linen Bandeau Top
TOVE
Izel Linen Bandeau Top

