The One Unexpected Piece French Women Are Wearing With Literally Everything This Summer

It feels like every season, French women mutually decide to mark one wardrobe item as essential—and this summer, it’s the strapless top. The once party-only staple has officially gone daytime chic, becoming the base layer of choice for everything from denim to tailoring. Whether it’s a structured bandeau or a relaxed tube in cotton poplin, the minimalist neckline feels undeniably fresh and effortlessly French, especially when styled in a nonchalant, less-is-more way.

It’s the versatility that’s winning everyone over. French girls are styling tube tops with wide-leg trousers for a sleek, almost architectural silhouette that reads polished without trying too hard. With a simple leather belt and a pair of strappy flats or loafers, it’s the kind of look that works for endless occasions. For more laid-back days, denim is a go-to. A strapless top tucked into baggy jeans or worn with a low-slung vintage wash reads cool and curated—just add slim sunglasses and you’re done.

Then there’s the skirt pairing, which French women are making feel very 2025. Think slip skirts or linen midis with strapless tops and kitten heels, layered with oversize button-downs or blazers loosely tossed over the shoulders. It strikes that perfect balance between undone and styled, which, let’s be real, is the French way.

See some of our favorite French-girl tube top outfits for summer 2025 below (and shop similar tops along the way).

Simple, chic, and classic.

Free People Intimately FP Carrie Tube Top $30 SHOP NOW

We love this laid-back take on the tube-top outfit.

j.crew Mariner Jersey Tube Top $50 $30 SHOP NOW

The long scarf makes for the chicest accessory.

ZARA Satin Foulard Top $46 SHOP NOW

The blazer paired with tall leather boots elevates this outfit.

DONNI Tube Top $108 $36 SHOP NOW

Proof a strapless top makes for the perfect night-out silhouette.

Ten Castle Satin Bustier $118 SHOP NOW

We'll be re-creating this all-white outfit this summer.

Free People Boulevard Tube Top $38 SHOP NOW

You can't go wrong with a DIY strapless top.

Enza Costa Fluid Twill Scarf Top $195 SHOP NOW

This is how you wear a tube top with a head-to-toe denim look.

ELOQUII Long Column Strapless Top $70 $56 SHOP NOW

The slouchy cardigan adds the sweetest detail here.

Dl1961 Instasculpt Rib Tube Top $159 SHOP NOW

The ruffles and the flower—we're obsessed.

Zemeta Rose Garden Tube Top $195 $108 SHOP NOW

The fitted gray tube top here makes this denim outfit look effortlessly put together.

EDIKTED Maxeen Shiny Ruched Crop Tube Top $34 SHOP NOW

Bookmark this outfit idea for your next vacation.

Bec + Bridge Esra Scarf Top $160 SHOP NOW

Plain top and printed bottoms always yield a stylish combo.

Free People Good Feels Tube Set $78 SHOP NOW

A matching set is the easiest way to look chic.

LISA YANG Ami Strapless Cashmere Top $310 SHOP NOW

This textured strapless top makes such a statement.

TOVE Izel Linen Bandeau Top $595 $357 SHOP NOW