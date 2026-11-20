There are certain outfits I know I can rely on without having to think too hard about them. The kind that I can pull on when I’m running late, have approximately 17 things to do before lunch or simply cannot face standing in front of my wardrobe having an existential crisis at 8am. I suspect I’m not alone. While I love trying a new styling trick or weaving the odd trend into my wardrobe when I have the time (and, frankly, the mental capacity), there is something to be said for having a dependable roster of outfits that you know will make you feel instantly polished.
And with the festive season fast approaching, this feels particularly pertinent. Calendars are filling up, plans are multiplying and suddenly the humble act of getting dressed seems to have acquired an unreasonable number of dress codes. What I want at this point in the year are outfits that look considered without requiring a military-grade level of preparation.
This is where my favourite rich-looking outfit ideas come in. I say “rich-looking” deliberately, because looking expensive and actually spending a small fortune are two entirely different things. There is certainly some crossover—beautiful fabrics and exceptional tailoring don't tend to come cheap—but a high price tag alone isn't what makes an outfit look polished. Often, it comes down to choosing pieces with longevity, leaning into silhouettes that have stood the test of time and paying attention to the small styling decisions that make an outfit feel elevated.
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I’m particularly drawn to the elegance of decades gone by here. The refined silhouettes of the ’40s and ’50s, for example, still offer plenty of inspiration, albeit with a more modern interpretation. Sometimes the best way to look contemporary is to borrow from the past. Case in point: the opera-dressing trend that's dominating autumn/winter 2026.
So, if you’re looking for a few dependable formulas to see you through the busiest months of the year—outfits that feel effortless, elegant and just a little bit luxurious—these are the ones I’d be saving now.
6 Rich-Looking Outfit Ideas to Try
1. Wear Cream From Head to Toe
There is something about an entirely cream outfit that says, “I have absolutely no plans to spill coffee on myself today.” Which, naturally, is part of the reason it looks so expensive. Tonal dressing already has a considered quality to it, but soft ivory, ecru and cream take it somewhere particularly refined. Try mixing textures—wool with leather, cashmere with suede—to stop the palette from feeling flat, and add a little black through a bag or shoe for contrast if it feels too fresh. Is it practical? Not especially. But perhaps that is precisely the point. Wearing pale colours from head to toe has an inherent air of restraint—or, at the very least, of someone who doesn't anticipate eating lunch over their keyboard.
Shop the Look:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers
ZARA
Flap Shoulder Bag
2. Add a String of Pearls
I’m not sure when pearls quietly made their way back into everyday dressing, but suddenly I’m seeing them everywhere, be it layered over T-shirts, peeking out from silk shirts and worn with chunky knits in a way that feels surprisingly new. Of course, pearls have never really gone anywhere. Gabrielle Chanel’s long strands worn with black knitwear and tweed remain one of fashion’s great lessons in effortless polish and the same principle still works today. The trick is to make them feel less “special occasion” and more part of your everyday uniform.
A real strand is the ultimate heirloom purchase, but imitation versions can give you much the same visual effect. Either way, there is something about putting a pearl necklace around your neck that makes even a very ordinary outfit feel as though it has a thorough backstory.
Shop the Look:
Eclectica
Pre-Loved Long Faux Pearl Necklace
MANGO
Mixed Pearl Necklace
Parfois
Long Pearl Necklace
3. Choose a Glossy Fabric
When in doubt, add a little shine. Silk and satin have an inherent luminosity that makes even the simplest outfit feel instantly more high end. The key is not to make the whole look glossy. A satin skirt with a cosy jumper, a silk shirt with wool tailored trousers or a fluid blouse with denim gives you that contrast between something polished and something more relaxed. It feels considered without looking as though you’ve dressed for an awards ceremony at 9am.
There is a reason these fabrics have been associated with luxury for centuries: they catch the light beautifully, move differently from more utilitarian fabrics and have a softness that is difficult to fake. Sometimes the quickest route to looking expensive is simply to let your outfit catch the light.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Veya Silk Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Side-Zip Wide Leg Pant
H&M
Fitted Twill Shirt
4. Twist Your Scarf
Sometimes the difference between ordinary and elegant is just a few inches of fabric in a different direction. Rather than wearing your scarf with the ends falling down the front, twist or wrap it so that it sits around the neck with the ends disappearing behind you. Suddenly, it feels less like something you grabbed because it was cold and more like an intentional part of the outfit.
There is something distinctly old-school about the effect — a little ’40s, a little Grace Kelly, with just enough vintage glamour to make a modern outfit feel more refined. Try a wool version with an oversized tailored coat or chunky knit during the day, or a silk scarf with a slip dress for evening. Same scarf, completely different mood.
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ZARA
Printed Satin Scarf
TOTEME
Logo-Embroidered Satin Scarf
Monsoon
Rosa Embellished Skinny Scarf
5. Make Your Coat the Outfit
There is a certain freedom that comes with owning a coat so good that you barely need to think about what is underneath it. Coats are already one of the more substantial investments in a wardrobe, so it makes sense to let yours do some of the heavy lifting. A beautifully cut wool or cashmere style—particularly one with a defined waist or interesting closure—can turn the simplest jeans-and-boots combination into something that looks considerably more deliberate.
And there is something inherently luxurious about not needing to fuss. Throw on the coat, pick up a great bag, add your favourite boots and you’re done. It says, “I have places to be,” rather than, “I spent 45 minutes deciding what to wear.” Which, at this time of year, is a distinction I’m particularly interested in.
Shop the Look:
RIXO
Milly Leopard Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Tie-Belt Coat
ZARA
Long Faux Fur Coat
6. Add Snake Print Shoes
Snake print has a particular knack for making an outfit look more expensive without actually requiring much effort. Perhaps it’s the association with rarity and exotic skins, but a little snake-effect (emphasis on the effect) texture can instantly elevate even the simplest combination.
I particularly like it on shoes. A pointed-toe pump, kitten heel or even a sleek boot feels classic rather than overtly trend-led, while the print itself does all the work. Try it with black trousers and a cream knit, dark denim and a camel coat or a simple midi skirt. Consider it the fashion equivalent of a very good finishing touch: noticeable, but never shouting for attention.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.