They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions. I’d argue that the countdown to the festive period is scorned the same way. As halls get decked, the calligraphy on invitations dries and envelopes are sent out, we RSVP eagerly, with no mind to how we’ll feel on the night of. Then, as the date rolls around, and despite every plan to show up, the thought of putting on a cocktail dress, shimmying into a pair of sparkly tights and facing an hour commute on the underground gets the better of us.
So, as the evening darkens and the martini glasses sit chilling in the freezer, we become a bit of a ne'er-do-well who would much rather stay under the duvet covers à la Bridget Jones than face the cold that comes with the season.
This year, however, I’m armed with a resolution. Rather than succumbing to the Ghost of Christmas No-Shows, embrace the cosiness of the season by opting for a chic party outfit centred around a fabulous pair of jeans.
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Denim is the great equaliser, appearing both on couture runways and lavish red carpets alike, demonstrating an inimitable ability to feel both refined and unfussy at the same time. New York-born, London-based fashion darling Conner Ives showcased this best in his recent autumn/winter 2026 collection, presenting a pair of straight-leg jeans alongside an ornate chinoiserie jacket and fur-trimmed Jimmy Choos.
Striking a balance between opulence and comfort, this is a look that sacrifices neither trait whilst embracing the best of both. This is something that Peachy Den founder Isabella Weatherby has noticed too.
“I think there's quite an outdated perception of what constitutes dressing up,” she tells me over email. “I've always been drawn to women who have mastered the balance between glamour and a sense of ease. Denim lends itself so naturally to that.”
“I think there’s also a real art to doing simple things well,” she continues. “The best wardrobes are built around pieces that give you the freedom to develop your own personal style rather than dictate it. There's a reason the 'jeans and a nice top' formula has survived generations.”
As for her advice when it comes to owning the party jeans look this season? “I think the best party outfits are the ones that feel like an extension of your personality. You always have more fun when you feel yourself entirely,” Weatherby notes.
Aside from the staples in her Sex and the City collaboration with bona fide Irish It girl Olivia Niell, she tells me a great place to start is to “resist the urge to make everything match”.
"I wouldn't necessarily approach [a party outfit with jeans] as trying to make denim look dressier, but rather embracing how effortlessly it grounds a look. I personally love a slightly oversized, low-waist jean with a fun sequin top and a pointy leopard kitten heel," she says.
This year, the general theme is high impact, low effort. Think: an unfussy pair of stovepipe jeans with the most deluxe opera coat imaginable or a tweed jacket with dance-approved pumps. Best of all, these are looks that you won't regret wearing when you end up crawling to bed after a long night out. As Troye Sivan said, party in the party at the restaurant, party at the club, party in my house, party in the jeans...
5 Chic Party Outfits With Jeans to Wear in 2026
1. Opera Coat + Stovepipe Jeans + Black Pumps
Style Notes: If there’s one piece of clothing that’s come to define the state of winter dressing in 2026, it’s the opera coat. As the name suggests, it’s a piece of clothing so lavish and intricate that it’s best suited to be worn out to the theatre. However, with styles from Rixo, Ralph Lauren, Maison Essentiele, Celine and St. Agni, not to mention the cult-buy Conner Ives pieces that pioneered the silhouette, flooding the market, they’ve become more accustomed to mundane settings. This piece really is the outfit in and of itself, so opt for a style that’s fur-trimmed and features intricate embroidery for the most impact.
Style Notes: Since Matthieu Blazy took the helm at Chanel a little over a year ago, tweed and boucle fabrics have found a new relevance. Replacing rigid tailoring with frayed cuffs, raw-edged cardigans, and even trompe-l'œil renderings, the twill fabric has become something bold, daring and even a little diaphanous. And when woven with a metallic thread through it, the fringed effect becomes something both sleazy and polished, making it the ideal piece to style with jeans for party season. (Almost like if you dipped a McQueen jacket in a vat of yuletide glitter.)
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Textured Fringed Blazer
Free People
We the Free Monte Low-Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Pumps in Hagfish
3. Bustier + Raw Hem Jeans + Satin Shoes
Style Notes: There’s a nice top, and there’s the top. Denim is arguably a neutral in its own right, so it really serves as a vessel to spotlight whatever you pair it with. In this case, a statement-making and festive-inspired bustier is the correct route to take. “At Peachy, we're always thinking about how to make those everyday pieces feel a little more unexpected, whether that's through the fabrication, silhouette or a playful detail,” explains Weatherby. In this case, the teal bow and intentional paillette placement, courtesy of Alessandro Michele at Valentino, subvert the idea of Christmas dressing, making the traditionally festive motifs feel both contemporary and chic.
Shop the Look:
Valentino
Embellished Satin-Trimmed Cropped Cotton-Blend Velvet Peplum Top
Style Notes: The polar vortex has forced our hands. We’re very much at the point of the year where the coat is the outfit. As a result, reach for the leopard print revered by the most elegant party girls of their generation: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, Alexa Chung, Devon Lee Carlson and, of course, Parker Posey. Add an architectural element with razor-sharp jeans and ultra-pointed boots before rounding it all out with sumptuous accessories like mock croc leather gloves and a tassel necklace.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Faux Fur Leopard Print Single Breasted Longline Coat
Khaite
Danielle High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
MANGO
Pointed Heel Ankle Boot
5. Satin Shirt + Khaki Jeans + Heeled Mules
Style Notes: As Weatherby notes: “I love how denim can take the formality out of an outfit without compromising on how sexy or feminine it feels.” This look is one that summarises this best, with the slinky Tom-Ford-for-Gucci shirt offset by the khaki jeans. It’s also a reminder that a great party outfit with jeans need not be limited to a pair of baby blues. Playing with colour and dimension is a deceptively simple way of adding intrigue whilst still remaining comfortable.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.