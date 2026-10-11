The Fashion Crowd Is Styling Their Basics Differently This Fall—5 Small Changes Making a Big Impact

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Published In Features
An image of a woman showcasing how to style fall basics 2026
(Image credit: @meganadelaide; @chloekathbutler)
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There’s nothing wrong with relying on the same basics year after year. In fact, the pieces that get the most wear—jeans, T-shirts, sweaters, and trench coats—are usually the ones worth holding onto. But this fall, the fashion crowd is proving that making an outfit feel current has less to do with buying an entirely new wardrobe and more to do with rethinking how those familiar staples are styled.

The difference is often surprisingly subtle. Swapping classic blue denim for an unexpected wash, adding a scarf in a less predictable way, or choosing a shoe that feels slightly more directional can completely shift an otherwise simple look. These aren’t complicated styling tricks, either. They’re small changes that make the pieces already hanging in your closet feel noticeably fresher.

That’s especially appealing at the start of a new season, when getting dressed suddenly feels exciting again. Rather than abandoning the basics that work, consider this your excuse to experiment with them. Below are five easy styling updates that are making some of fall’s most reliable staples look infinitely cooler right now.

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The Basic: Black Jeans

An image of a woman showcasing how to style fall basics 2026

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

How to Style It: Give black jeans a softer, more elevated feel by pairing them with silk, whether that means a fluid button-down or a polished blouse. To take the combination one step further, add a silk scarf for another layer of texture. The contrast between relaxed denim and something glossy and refined makes even the simplest black-jeans outfit feel considered.

The Basic: Fitted Long-Sleeve Shirt

An image of a woman showcasing how to style fall basics 2026

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

How to Style It: Instead of reaching for classic blue jeans, make the change with the denim hue itself. Tan, camel, and rich brown denim instantly give a fitted long-sleeve shirt a more interesting fall feel without requiring much additional styling. Finish with a sleek belt or understated shoes to keep the unexpected denim color at the center of the look.

The Basic: Jeans + T-Shirt

An image of a woman showcasing how to style fall basics 2026

(Image credit: @barbarasantiago.r)

How to Style It: Few combinations are more dependable than jeans and a T-shirt, but adding a long statement coat completely changes the mood. Look for something with a dramatic length, strong silhouette, or standout texture to turn an otherwise straightforward denim outfit into an incredibly chic one. It’s the kind of addition that makes the easiest outfit in your closet look intentional.

The Basic: Sweater

An image of a woman showcasing how to style fall basics 2026

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

How to Style It: Pair a simple sweater with relaxed black trousers, then wrap a triangle scarf around your waist for an unexpected finishing touch. Bonus points if the scarf matches the sweater, creating a tonal effect that feels especially polished. It’s a small styling detail, but it gives two familiar wardrobe staples an entirely new point of view.

The Basic: Trench Coat

An image of a woman showcasing how to style fall basics 2026

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

How to Style It: Start with an updated trench featuring a softer collar, and layer it over a perfectly boxy white T-shirt and mid-rise jeans. Then comes the small switch that makes the outfit feel current: Rather than defaulting to ankle boots or pointed-toe heels, slip into a pair of chic open-toe mules. That unexpected bit of skin creates a lighter, less predictable finish that instantly modernizes the classic trench-and-denim combination.

Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor