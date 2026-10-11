The Fashion Crowd Is Styling Their Basics Differently This Fall—5 Small Changes Making a Big Impact

There’s nothing wrong with relying on the same basics year after year. In fact, the pieces that get the most wear—jeans, T-shirts, sweaters, and trench coats—are usually the ones worth holding onto. But this fall, the fashion crowd is proving that making an outfit feel current has less to do with buying an entirely new wardrobe and more to do with rethinking how those familiar staples are styled.
The difference is often surprisingly subtle. Swapping classic blue denim for an unexpected wash, adding a scarf in a less predictable way, or choosing a shoe that feels slightly more directional can completely shift an otherwise simple look. These aren’t complicated styling tricks, either. They’re small changes that make the pieces already hanging in your closet feel noticeably fresher.
That’s especially appealing at the start of a new season, when getting dressed suddenly feels exciting again. Rather than abandoning the basics that work, consider this your excuse to experiment with them. Below are five easy styling updates that are making some of fall’s most reliable staples look infinitely cooler right now.
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The Basic: Black Jeans
How to Style It: Give black jeans a softer, more elevated feel by pairing them with silk, whether that means a fluid button-down or a polished blouse. To take the combination one step further, add a silk scarf for another layer of texture. The contrast between relaxed denim and something glossy and refined makes even the simplest black-jeans outfit feel considered.
AGOLDE
Arc Jeans
ASHER
Val Satin Blouse
Helsa
The Shawl in Silk Chiffon
Madewell
Western Belt
J.Crew
Ballet Sneakers
The Basic: Fitted Long-Sleeve Shirt
How to Style It: Instead of reaching for classic blue jeans, make the change with the denim hue itself. Tan, camel, and rich brown denim instantly give a fitted long-sleeve shirt a more interesting fall feel without requiring much additional styling. Finish with a sleek belt or understated shoes to keep the unexpected denim color at the center of the look.
We the Free
Hudson Solid Cashmere Henley
BLANKNYC
Morning Fog Jeans
Reformation
Inez Flat Mules
Tory Burch
Romy Shoulder Bag
Le Specs
Body Bumpin Sunglasses
The Basic: Jeans + T-Shirt
How to Style It: Few combinations are more dependable than jeans and a T-shirt, but adding a long statement coat completely changes the mood. Look for something with a dramatic length, strong silhouette, or standout texture to turn an otherwise straightforward denim outfit into an incredibly chic one. It’s the kind of addition that makes the easiest outfit in your closet look intentional.
J.Crew
Jesse Relaxed Straight Jean
Apiece Apart
Matta Oversized Coat
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
BaubleBar
Jelane Gem Collar Necklace
Madewell
Large Washed Canvas Tote
The Basic: Sweater
How to Style It: Pair a simple sweater with relaxed black trousers, then wrap a triangle scarf around your waist for an unexpected finishing touch. Bonus points if the scarf matches the sweater, creating a tonal effect that feels especially polished. It’s a small styling detail, but it gives two familiar wardrobe staples an entirely new point of view.
Splendid
Elsie Roll Neck Sweater
Hat Attack
Triangle Wool Knit Scarf
Emme
Straight Leg Career Pants
Black Suede Studio
Crystal Jelly Flip Flops
Ray-Ban
Classic Wayfarer 50mm Sunglasses
The Basic: Trench Coat
How to Style It: Start with an updated trench featuring a softer collar, and layer it over a perfectly boxy white T-shirt and mid-rise jeans. Then comes the small switch that makes the outfit feel current: Rather than defaulting to ankle boots or pointed-toe heels, slip into a pair of chic open-toe mules. That unexpected bit of skin creates a lighter, less predictable finish that instantly modernizes the classic trench-and-denim combination.