I must admit, although I’m a fashion editor and love boots, flats and heels as much as the next person, I would happily wear trainers every day. This is partly down to their practicality and partly down to their ability to make almost any outfit feel instantly cooler. In fact, I believe there are very few looks that aren’t made better through the addition of a great pair of trainers.

But wait, before you start throwing controversial trainer outfits at me; yes, a ball gown and trainers may be a step too far (sadly, we aren’t all Rihanna), however, a dress and trainers can be incredibly chic, proving it only takes a few thoughtful style choices to many any outfit trainer feel put-together.

If you’ve previously thought trainers can’t be paired with your favourite classic pieces to create a more elegant outfit, allow me to prove you wrong. This season, some of the biggest trainer trends make the perfect pairing for more polished, sophisticated looks and I’ve found the inspiration to prove it.

From trainers with suiting to old-money-inspired cardigans and kicks, these looks prove trainers make the perfect addition to even the most elegant outfits. Plus, unlike ballet flats or slingbacks , which tend to lend these looks a more refined aesthetic, trainers take these elegant wardrobe staples somewhere much cooler and unexpected for a stylish take on high-low dressing. Keep scrolling to see how it’s done…

7 ELEGANT OUTFITS WITH TRAINERS, AS CHOSEN BY A FASHION EDTIOR:

1. Tonal Trouser Suit + Trainers

Style Notes:I firmly believe that there’s no outfit more polished and put together than a sleek tonal trouser suit, and so, it makes the perfect pairing for elevating your trainers. For a cohesive feel, keep the look tonal, like Nina has here, and finish with classic accessories like a simple belt and shoulder bag.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer £120 SHOP NOW Chocolate brown is the shade of the season.

Reformation Tallulah Ribbed Sweater Tank £98 SHOP NOW A sleeveless knit will see you through to spring.

Nobody's Child Chocolate Brown Double Pleated Trousers £85 SHOP NOW Re-work these without the matching blazer for even more styling options.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Earth Strata and White £95 SHOP NOW The suede finish gives these trainers a elevated feel.

MÉTIER Market Small Suede Tote £1950 SHOP NOW Bring the look together with a matching bag.

2. Shirt + Trousers + Trainers

Style Notes: There’s something eternally elegant about a shirt and trousers combo whether paired with loafers , ballet flats or even trainers. Here Vanessa has opted for light linen fabrics, a look that’s perfect for spring and summer, but you could also recreate this look with wool styles to wear right now.

Shop the Look:

WNU The Boyfriend in Grapefruit Pink Linen £120 SHOP NOW This lightweight shirt can also double as a beach cover up come summer.

M&S Pure Linen Palazzo Trousers £45 SHOP NOW These come in three lengths to suit all heights.

COS Pure Cashmere Jumper £155 SHOP NOW Drape over your shoulders for a polished look.

Puma Arizona in Intense Red Frosted Ivory £75 £40 SHOP NOW I love these so much, I've ordered them myself.

3. Jumper + Slip Skirt + Trainers

Style Notes: Here Francesca gives a lesson in how to dress down a satin slip skirt for wearing everyday. Her oversized knit and skirt combination feels chic and timeless thanks to its simple shapes and cosy colour palette while the statement trainers turn the paired-back look into a fashion moment.

Shop the look:

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW Size up for a relaxed fit like Francesca.

MAX MARA Carnet Silk-Satin Midi Skirt £525 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous colour.

Bottega Veneta Small Cobble Top Handle in Barolo £2600 SHOP NOW This bag is so gorgeous.

adidas Originals SL 72 £85 SHOP NOW An influencer-approved style.

4. Trench Coat + Black Trousers + Trainers

Style Notes:: All the fashion girls know, a trench coat is one of the hardest working (and most elegant) coat styles you can have in your collection. I love how Monikh has paired it with a simple tee, trousers and contrasting trainers for a look that feels effortless.

Shop the Look:

Sézane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW This trench has the most perfect relaxed fit.

Massimo Dutti 100% Cotton Short Sleeve T-shirt £36 SHOP NOW A true wardrobe staple.

COS Relaxed Wide Leg Trousers £95 SHOP NOW These trousers are smart enough for the office, but also work for everyday wear.

Adidas SL 72 OG Shoes £85 SHOP NOW All the cool girls are wearing Adidas.

5. Cardigan + White Jeans + Trainers

Style Notes:: If you only invest in one trainer trend right now, make it a high-shine silver pair. The statement finish may seem intimidating but it’s the perfect way to elevate even the most classic of looks, like Debora proves here.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Classic Doublé Coat Mid Grey Melange £1030 SHOP NOW You'll get so much wear from this classic style.

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan £77 SHOP NOW The alpaca-blend makes this so soft and cosy.

Hush Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans £89 SHOP NOW Don't save your white jeans for summer, pair them with darker tones now for a chic look.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66™ SD "Pure Silver Cream" sneakers £118 SHOP NOW Just look at that shine.

The Row Half Moon Bag in Leather £1290 SHOP NOW The Row's half moon bag is still at the top of my wish list.

6. Blazer + Jeans + Trainers

Style Notes: Want to make your jeans and trainers outfit feel more elegant? Whether you’re heading to the office, out running errands or for brunch with friends, there's no outfit a blazer can’t elevate. Just look to Sarah for inspiration.

Shop the Look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer £350 SHOP NOW Frankie Shop always delivers.

John Lewis Long Sleeve Roll Neck Thermal Top £20 SHOP NOW Wear alone or layer under a jumper.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean £80 SHOP NOW The cuff makes these jeans feel much more considered.

adidas Originals Handball Spezial £85 SHOP NOW The contrast sole gives these a vintage spin.

ALAÏA Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag £1560 SHOP NOW Sarah's exact bag!

7. Knitted Dress + Trainers

Style Notes: A favourite look of street stylers and fashion insiders, I'm a huge fan of a dress and trainers combo. Here Thandi gives her classic Adidas Stan Smiths an upgrade pairing them with contrasting green tones for a dose of spring-ready colour.

Shop the Look:

Joseph Ribbed-Knit Wool Midi Dress £445 SHOP NOW A knit dress can easily be dressed up and down.

Barbour Alexa Harley Showerproof Jacket £349 SHOP NOW Alexa Chung's collab with Barbour always impresses.