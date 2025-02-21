Yes, Trainers Can Look Elegant and Sophisticated—These 7 Outfits Prove It

By
published
in Features

I must admit, although I’m a fashion editor and love boots, flats and heels as much as the next person, I would happily wear trainers every day. This is partly down to their practicality and partly down to their ability to make almost any outfit feel instantly cooler. In fact, I believe there are very few looks that aren’t made better through the addition of a great pair of trainers.

But wait, before you start throwing controversial trainer outfits at me; yes, a ball gown and trainers may be a step too far (sadly, we aren’t all Rihanna), however, a dress and trainers can be incredibly chic, proving it only takes a few thoughtful style choices to many any outfit trainer feel put-together.

If you’ve previously thought trainers can’t be paired with your favourite classic pieces to create a more elegant outfit, allow me to prove you wrong. This season, some of the biggest trainer trends make the perfect pairing for more polished, sophisticated looks and I’ve found the inspiration to prove it.

From trainers with suiting to old-money-inspired cardigans and kicks, these looks prove trainers make the perfect addition to even the most elegant outfits. Plus, unlike ballet flats or slingbacks, which tend to lend these looks a more refined aesthetic, trainers take these elegant wardrobe staples somewhere much cooler and unexpected for a stylish take on high-low dressing. Keep scrolling to see how it’s done…

7 ELEGANT OUTFITS WITH TRAINERS, AS CHOSEN BY A FASHION EDTIOR:

1. Tonal Trouser Suit + Trainers

@ninaleacaine elegant trainer outfits

(Image credit: @ninaleacaine)

Style Notes:I firmly believe that there’s no outfit more polished and put together than a sleek tonal trouser suit, and so, it makes the perfect pairing for elevating your trainers. For a cohesive feel, keep the look tonal, like Nina has here, and finish with classic accessories like a simple belt and shoulder bag.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer
Nobody's Child
Chocolate Brown Double Breasted Relaxed Blazer

Chocolate brown is the shade of the season.

Reformation Tallulah Ribbed Sweater Tank
Reformation
Tallulah Ribbed Sweater Tank

A sleeveless knit will see you through to spring.

Nobody's Child Chocolate Brown Double Pleated Trousers
Nobody's Child
Chocolate Brown Double Pleated Trousers

Re-work these without the matching blazer for even more styling options.

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Earth Strata and White
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Trainers in Earth Strata and White

The suede finish gives these trainers a elevated feel.

Market Small Suede Tote
MÉTIER
Market Small Suede Tote

Bring the look together with a matching bag.

2. Shirt + Trousers + Trainers

@vanessaroseblair elegant trainer outfits

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)

Style Notes: There’s something eternally elegant about a shirt and trousers combo whether paired with loafers, ballet flats or even trainers. Here Vanessa has opted for light linen fabrics, a look that’s perfect for spring and summer, but you could also recreate this look with wool styles to wear right now.

Shop the Look:

WNU The Boyfriend in Grapefruit Pink Linen
WNU
The Boyfriend in Grapefruit Pink Linen

This lightweight shirt can also double as a beach cover up come summer.

M&S Pure Linen Palazzo Trousers
M&S
Pure Linen Palazzo Trousers

These come in three lengths to suit all heights.

Pure Cashmere Jumper
COS
Pure Cashmere Jumper

Drape over your shoulders for a polished look.

Puma Arizona in Intense Red Frosted Ivory
Puma
Arizona in Intense Red Frosted Ivory

I love these so much, I've ordered them myself.

3. Jumper + Slip Skirt + Trainers

@francescasaffari elegant trainer outfits

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Here Francesca gives a lesson in how to dress down a satin slip skirt for wearing everyday. Her oversized knit and skirt combination feels chic and timeless thanks to its simple shapes and cosy colour palette while the statement trainers turn the paired-back look into a fashion moment.

Shop the look:

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

Size up for a relaxed fit like Francesca.

Carnet Silk-Satin Midi Skirt
MAX MARA
Carnet Silk-Satin Midi Skirt

Such a gorgeous colour.

Women's Small Cobble Top Handle in Barolo
Bottega Veneta
Small Cobble Top Handle in Barolo

This bag is so gorgeous.

adidas Originals SL 72
adidas
Originals SL 72

An influencer-approved style.

4. Trench Coat + Black Trousers + Trainers

@monikh elegant trainer outfits

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes:: All the fashion girls know, a trench coat is one of the hardest working (and most elegant) coat styles you can have in your collection. I love how Monikh has paired it with a simple tee, trousers and contrasting trainers for a look that feels effortless.

Shop the Look:

Clyde Trench Coat - Camel - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
Clyde Trench Coat

This trench has the most perfect relaxed fit.

Massimo Tutti 100% Cotton Short Sleeve T-shirt
Massimo Dutti
100% Cotton Short Sleeve T-shirt

A true wardrobe staple.

COS Relaxed Linen-blend Wide Leg Trousers
COS
Relaxed Wide Leg Trousers

These trousers are smart enough for the office, but also work for everyday wear.

Adidas SL 72 OG Shoes
Adidas
SL 72 OG Shoes

All the cool girls are wearing Adidas.

5. Cardigan + White Jeans + Trainers

@deborabrosa elegant trainer outfits

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes:: If you only invest in one trainer trend right now, make it a high-shine silver pair. The statement finish may seem intimidating but it’s the perfect way to elevate even the most classic of looks, like Debora proves here.

Shop the Look:

Classic Doublé Coat Mid Grey Melange
Toteme
Classic Doublé Coat Mid Grey Melange

You'll get so much wear from this classic style.

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca-Blend Knit Cardigan

The alpaca-blend makes this so soft and cosy.

Hush Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans
Hush
Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans

Don't save your white jeans for summer, pair them with darker tones now for a chic look.

Onitsuka TigerMexico 66™ SD

Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66™ SD "Pure Silver Cream" sneakers

Just look at that shine.

Half Moon Bag in Leather
The Row
Half Moon Bag in Leather

The Row's half moon bag is still at the top of my wish list.

6. Blazer + Jeans + Trainers

@sarahlouiseblythe elegant trainer outfits

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Want to make your jeans and trainers outfit feel more elegant? Whether you’re heading to the office, out running errands or for brunch with friends, there's no outfit a blazer can’t elevate. Just look to Sarah for inspiration.

Shop the Look:

Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Oversized Tencel Lyocell-Blend Blazer

Frankie Shop always delivers.

John Lewis Long Sleeve Roll Neck Thermal Top
John Lewis
Long Sleeve Roll Neck Thermal Top

Wear alone or layer under a jumper.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

The cuff makes these jeans feel much more considered.

adidas Originals Handball Spezial
adidas
Originals Handball Spezial

The contrast sole gives these a vintage spin.

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Sarah's exact bag!

7. Knitted Dress + Trainers

@thandimaq elegant trainer outfits

(Image credit: @thandimaq)

Style Notes: A favourite look of street stylers and fashion insiders, I'm a huge fan of a dress and trainers combo. Here Thandi gives her classic Adidas Stan Smiths an upgrade pairing them with contrasting green tones for a dose of spring-ready colour.

Shop the Look:

River Island Cream Long Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress
Joseph
Ribbed-Knit Wool Midi Dress

A knit dress can easily be dressed up and down.

Barbour, Alexa Harley Showerproof Jacket
Barbour
Alexa Harley Showerproof Jacket

Alexa Chung's collab with Barbour always impresses.

Adidas Stan Smith Shoes
Adidas
Stan Smith Shoes

Before Sambas, every fashion girl was wearing these and they're still just as good today.

Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest