Yes, Trainers Can Look Elegant and Sophisticated—These 7 Outfits Prove It
I must admit, although I’m a fashion editor and love boots, flats and heels as much as the next person, I would happily wear trainers every day. This is partly down to their practicality and partly down to their ability to make almost any outfit feel instantly cooler. In fact, I believe there are very few looks that aren’t made better through the addition of a great pair of trainers.
But wait, before you start throwing controversial trainer outfits at me; yes, a ball gown and trainers may be a step too far (sadly, we aren’t all Rihanna), however, a dress and trainers can be incredibly chic, proving it only takes a few thoughtful style choices to many any outfit trainer feel put-together.
If you’ve previously thought trainers can’t be paired with your favourite classic pieces to create a more elegant outfit, allow me to prove you wrong. This season, some of the biggest trainer trends make the perfect pairing for more polished, sophisticated looks and I’ve found the inspiration to prove it.
From trainers with suiting to old-money-inspired cardigans and kicks, these looks prove trainers make the perfect addition to even the most elegant outfits. Plus, unlike ballet flats or slingbacks, which tend to lend these looks a more refined aesthetic, trainers take these elegant wardrobe staples somewhere much cooler and unexpected for a stylish take on high-low dressing. Keep scrolling to see how it’s done…
7 ELEGANT OUTFITS WITH TRAINERS, AS CHOSEN BY A FASHION EDTIOR:
1. Tonal Trouser Suit + Trainers
Style Notes:I firmly believe that there’s no outfit more polished and put together than a sleek tonal trouser suit, and so, it makes the perfect pairing for elevating your trainers. For a cohesive feel, keep the look tonal, like Nina has here, and finish with classic accessories like a simple belt and shoulder bag.
Shop the Look:
Chocolate brown is the shade of the season.
Re-work these without the matching blazer for even more styling options.
The suede finish gives these trainers a elevated feel.
2. Shirt + Trousers + Trainers
Style Notes: There’s something eternally elegant about a shirt and trousers combo whether paired with loafers, ballet flats or even trainers. Here Vanessa has opted for light linen fabrics, a look that’s perfect for spring and summer, but you could also recreate this look with wool styles to wear right now.
Shop the Look:
This lightweight shirt can also double as a beach cover up come summer.
3. Jumper + Slip Skirt + Trainers
Style Notes: Here Francesca gives a lesson in how to dress down a satin slip skirt for wearing everyday. Her oversized knit and skirt combination feels chic and timeless thanks to its simple shapes and cosy colour palette while the statement trainers turn the paired-back look into a fashion moment.
Shop the look:
4. Trench Coat + Black Trousers + Trainers
Style Notes:: All the fashion girls know, a trench coat is one of the hardest working (and most elegant) coat styles you can have in your collection. I love how Monikh has paired it with a simple tee, trousers and contrasting trainers for a look that feels effortless.
Shop the Look:
These trousers are smart enough for the office, but also work for everyday wear.
5. Cardigan + White Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes:: If you only invest in one trainer trend right now, make it a high-shine silver pair. The statement finish may seem intimidating but it’s the perfect way to elevate even the most classic of looks, like Debora proves here.
Shop the Look:
Don't save your white jeans for summer, pair them with darker tones now for a chic look.
6. Blazer + Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: Want to make your jeans and trainers outfit feel more elegant? Whether you’re heading to the office, out running errands or for brunch with friends, there's no outfit a blazer can’t elevate. Just look to Sarah for inspiration.
Shop the Look:
The cuff makes these jeans feel much more considered.
7. Knitted Dress + Trainers
Style Notes: A favourite look of street stylers and fashion insiders, I'm a huge fan of a dress and trainers combo. Here Thandi gives her classic Adidas Stan Smiths an upgrade pairing them with contrasting green tones for a dose of spring-ready colour.
Shop the Look:
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.