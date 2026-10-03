7 Easy Winter Outfits I've Already Bookmarked for When the Cold Weather Hits

Whether it's a V-neck knit layered over a T-shirt or faux fur with jeans, these looks are making me yearn for low temperatures.

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A selection of stylish women wearing elegant and warm winter outfits.
(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe @sylviemus_ @ingridedvinsen)
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As someone who has a love/hate relationship with winter—I love roast dinners by a fire, but I hate having cold hands—my opinion on the season can vary by the day depending on my mood and circumstances. What I am, however, a fashion editor who likes nothing more than a brilliant new coat and jumper, so winter outfits are where I put most of my focus. As I'm sure we can all agree, a good outfit is one surefire way to make yourself feel good. So instead of thinking about how my ideally sandal-adorned feet will be stuffed into woolly socks for the foreseeable future, I’m now considering how chic the new boots will be. This mindset is what's going to get me through it.

In preparation for cold-weather dressing, I took it upon myself to do some research. Sifting through hundreds of outfits created by my favourite fashion people, seven stood out to me. Why? Well, they’re not just any old outfits; they’re easy but incredibly chic outfits. This is important because, I don’t know about you, but I feel like everything is just a bit more effort during winter. As such, I’m all about easy formulas that work no matter the occasion and aren't totally boring either: think V-neck sweaters teamed with long leather gloves or animal-print jackets with jeans.

These looks are going to fool my friends into thinking I’ve spent hours getting ready, when really, I just pre-planned and drank my coffee extra fast. Scroll to see my foolproof formulas and shop any pieces you need to re-create them that you don't already own.

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7 Easy Winter Outfits That Just Work

1. Maxi Coat + Jacket + Smart Trousers

A woman wears a long black coat, black trousers and a white fringe scarf

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: Never let anyone tell you an all-black outfit—or a monochrome one, for that matter—is boring. When an array of sleek separates comes together as one cohesive look, it never fails, and I love how Ingrid has worn her frog-button jacket with a long tailored coat. Note to self: remember to buy a tassel scarf.

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2. Animal-Print Jacket + Jeans + Flats

Woman wears a leopard print coat, jeans and flat shoes with a statement belt.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: It’s the outfit formula dominating our feeds, and long may it continue. The timeless pairing of an animal-print jacket (or a coat, once it gets cold) plus classic jeans and a white T-shirt is so effortless—just take a look at Aimee Song (pictured above) for further proof.

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3. V-Neck Jumper + T-Shirt + Tonal Trousers

Sarah wearing winter outfit

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: The COS V-neck knit (in brown or "Cadbury" purple—you know the one) has already become a staple. Timeless, classic and easy to layer, I can’t get enough of Sarah Lousie Blyth’s addition of long leather gloves. Would adding a ring on top be too much? I’ll let you decide.

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4. High-Neck Knit + White Shirt + Barrel-Leg Trousers

Woman wearing navy jumper, black trousers and a white shirt

(Image credit: @by.yatri)

Style Notes: There's something that looks instantly expensive about a navy knit, isn't there? Especially when worn with black as a slight contrast. I'll be copying this jumper-over-shirt look for the office when the air con is inevitably still on.

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5. Fair Isle Jumper + Column Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Woman wearing a fair isle jumper in grey, a pencil skirt and knee boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn )

Style Notes: When I think about winter outfits, my mind sees Fair Isle jumpers and mulled wine. Instead of wearing them with cosy trousers, though, Marilyn illustrates how to elevate the knit by layering it over a shirt with a pencil skirt.

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6. Faux-Fur Coat + Pencil Skirt + Slingbacks

Woman wears a faux fur coat and a leather pencil skirt with a black jumper

(Image credit: @sylviemus)

Style Notes: Winter isn’t winter without a sprinkling of faux fur, is it? Whilst I’m enjoying all the collar-and-cuff-only iterations, a full coat never fails. Sylvie Mus adds that Parisian touch by pairing it with a sleek skirt and slingbacks. I would also wear it with baggy indigo jeans and loafers.

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7. Checked Shirt + Trench + Utility Trousers

Woman wearing checked shirt in blue, a beige trench coat and utility trousers

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: I already own far too many plaid shirts. Why? Because they’re so versatile. Add one over a T-shirt with a trench, with leather trousers and Western boots or even as a "just in case" layer around your waist or shoulders.

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Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.