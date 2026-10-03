As someone who has a love/hate relationship with winter—I love roast dinners by a fire, but I hate having cold hands—my opinion on the season can vary by the day depending on my mood and circumstances. What I am, however, a fashion editor who likes nothing more than a brilliant new coat and jumper, so winter outfits are where I put most of my focus. As I'm sure we can all agree, a good outfit is one surefire way to make yourself feel good. So instead of thinking about how my ideally sandal-adorned feet will be stuffed into woolly socks for the foreseeable future, I’m now considering how chic the new boots will be. This mindset is what's going to get me through it.
In preparation for cold-weather dressing, I took it upon myself to do some research. Sifting through hundreds of outfits created by my favourite fashion people, seven stood out to me. Why? Well, they’re not just any old outfits; they’re easy but incredibly chic outfits. This is important because, I don’t know about you, but I feel like everything is just a bit more effort during winter. As such, I’m all about easy formulas that work no matter the occasion and aren't totally boring either: think V-neck sweaters teamed with long leather gloves or animal-print jackets with jeans.
These looks are going to fool my friends into thinking I’ve spent hours getting ready, when really, I just pre-planned and drank my coffee extra fast. Scroll to see my foolproof formulas and shop any pieces you need to re-create them that you don't already own.
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7 Easy Winter Outfits That Just Work
1. Maxi Coat + Jacket + Smart Trousers
Style Notes: Never let anyone tell you an all-black outfit—or a monochrome one, for that matter—is boring. When an array of sleek separates comes together as one cohesive look, it never fails, and I love how Ingrid has worn her frog-button jacket with a long tailored coat. Note to self: remember to buy a tassel scarf.
Shop the Look:
COS
Tailored Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Coat
You'll wear this for years to come.
RóHE
Pankou Knotted Wool-Blend Jacket
The jacket I haven't stopped thinking about since I tried it on in Selfridges.
Arket
Tailored Wool Blend Trousers
Guaranteed to always look polished.
SOERA
Isabelle Fringe Tassel Satin Scarf Belt
A fringed scarf is the only finishing touch you need.
2. Animal-Print Jacket + Jeans + Flats
Style Notes: It’s the outfit formula dominating our feeds, and long may it continue. The timeless pairing of an animal-print jacket (or a coat, once it gets cold) plus classic jeans and a white T-shirt is so effortless—just take a look at Aimee Song (pictured above) for further proof.
Shop the Look:
CARELLI
Dolly Leopard Jacket
Yep, you've probably seen this one on your FYP.
Jigsaw
Chelsea Barrel Leg Jean
The cropped length will show off a great pair of flats.
Dear Frances
Slipper Shoe
For milder days when boots are too much.
MANGO
Engraved Buckle Leather Belt
I'm loving all the rodeo style belts around right now.
3. V-Neck Jumper + T-Shirt + Tonal Trousers
Style Notes: The COS V-neck knit (in brown or "Cadbury" purple—you know the one) has already become a staple. Timeless, classic and easy to layer, I can’t get enough of Sarah Lousie Blyth’s addition of long leather gloves. Would adding a ring on top be too much? I’ll let you decide.
Shop the Look:
Reiss
Wool-Cashmere V-Neck Jumper in Khaki Green
The higher neckline is so good.
Uniqlo
Crew Neck T-Shirt
I stand by the fact this Uniqlo crew neck is the best white T-shirt around.
COS
Barrel-Leg Cotton Utility Trousers
I'm into the utility edge.
& Other Stories
Long Leather Gloves
These also come in bold purple.
4. High-Neck Knit + White Shirt + Barrel-Leg Trousers
Style Notes: There's something that looks instantly expensive about a navy knit, isn't there? Especially when worn with black as a slight contrast. I'll be copying this jumper-over-shirt look for the office when the air con is inevitably still on.
Shop the Look:
Maje
Cashmere-Blend High-Neck Sweater
I'm all about the cropped length to show off a shirt underneath.
COS
Tailored Pima Cotton Shirt
COS will forever be the destination for the best cotton shirts, in my opinion.
Style Notes: When I think about winter outfits, my mind sees Fair Isle jumpers and mulled wine. Instead of wearing them with cosy trousers, though, Marilyn illustrates how to elevate the knit by layering it over a shirt with a pencil skirt.
Shop the Look:
WHISTLES
Fairisle Detail Knit Wool-Blend Jumper
It's not winter without one of these sweaters.
Albaray
Black Tailored Pencil Skirt
I appreciate that this has belt loops.
Massimo Dutti
Flat Leather Boots With Side Buckle
The wearable heel height sold me.
AGATHA
Hoops Danae
Pretty much every outfit can benefit from gold hoops.
6. Faux-Fur Coat + Pencil Skirt + Slingbacks
Style Notes: Winter isn’t winter without a sprinkling of faux fur, is it? Whilst I’m enjoying all the collar-and-cuff-only iterations, a full coat never fails. Sylvie Mus adds that Parisian touch by pairing it with a sleek skirt and slingbacks. I would also wear it with baggy indigo jeans and loafers.
Shop the Look:
M&S
Relaxed Faux Fur Longline Trench Coat
This looks so much more expensive than it is.
H&M
Cashmere-Blend Jumper
This comes in every classic colour you can think of.
Marella
Aged-Effect Mini Skirt
The pencil skirt is back.
COS
Pointed Leather Slingback Kitten Heels
Parisians add slingbacks to tights.
7. Checked Shirt + Trench + Utility Trousers
Style Notes: I already own far too many plaid shirts. Why? Because they’re so versatile. Add one over a T-shirt with a trench, with leather trousers and Western boots or even as a "just in case" layer around your waist or shoulders.
Shop the Look:
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
This is perfect, in my opinion.
SAMSOE SAMSOE
Sabianca Double-Breasted Linen and Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
Funnel-neck iterations are everywhere.
Agolde
Ambika Utility Cotton-Sateen Barrel-Leg Pants
These look equally as good with heels as they do with flats.
DEMELLIER
Stockholm Leather Shoulder Bag
DeMellier's latest style is just as good as I expected.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.