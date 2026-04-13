Blue denim holds an icon status like no other item of clothing. The various shades of indigo go with practically everything. But in saying that, and in light of warmer days ahead, I’m here to suggest a few coloured jeans outfits that make a very good case for swapping out your various tones of navy and light blue for something a little different. This spring, the most fashionable people on my feed have been leaning into other colours for their denim.
Of the most popular colors currently being rotated in, there have been five that are most prominent. One such hue is an updated take on a classic. Soft cream-coloured jeans are back with fervour—and understandably. After the dark tones of our winter wardrobes get stored away, most of us are craving lighter trousers, which instantly uplift an outfit. Instead of bright white, this hue feels subtler. Khaki and brown tones are also extremely popular, giving you a base that’s just as versatile as your blue jeans and one that caters to more minimalist tastes. You’ll also spot light pink and red jeans this season, which came as a bit of a surprise but are warmly welcome here. They offer bolder pops of colour in a way that a smaller accessory might not be able to.
So if you’re ready to try something other than blue jeans this spring, scroll on for five options that are just as stylish.
5 Coloured Jean Looks to Freshen Up Your Spring Wardrobe:
1. Pink Jeans
Style Notes: Pastels will forever be signifiers of spring, and whilst you may usually lean on soft knits or floral dresses in this hue, I have another option to present. Pale pink jeans in a corduroy texture reflect the softness and lightness of the season, as shown by Marianne’s pretty look. They also go with a surprising number of colours.
Shop Pink Jeans:
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Loose Folded Jeans
The cuff gives these a unique twist that's not too maximalist.
SLVRLAKE
Mica Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
A looser fit looks so good with a striped vest like Marianne's or a plain white tee.
M&S
High Waisted Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
A rosy pink is another chic shade to try this season.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
A trendy hue in a trendy barrel silhouette.
2. Khaki Jeans
Style Notes: It’s no secret that khaki denim is trending in fashion circles this spring. What I love most about this jean colour is how much it varies. You can find khaki jeans that lean beige or brown, or options that have green undertones. This makes it so easy to work it into your current spring wardrobe. Annabel’s tonal look is such a gorgeous example of how to wear this colour.
Shop Khaki Jeans:
MANGO
Mid-Rise Balloon Jeans
Behold another popular cut this season: balloon jeans.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
To ensure your coloured jeans stay timeless, pick a pair in a classic cut, like straight leg.
M&S
Pure Cotton Crease Front Barrel Leg Trousers
A great option if you prefer a khaki tone that leans beige.
Massimo Dutti
Wide-Leg Jeans
This slightly rinsed pair gives your denim an intentionally worn look. This makes them feel different from any other pairs out there.
3. Red Jeans
Style Notes: The pop of red trend is still going strong, and it’s one of my favourite ways to bring more colour into my daily uniform. Although it’s usually done with accessories, Monikh’s choice of red jeans is infinitely more fun—especially since tomato red is set to be one of spring's biggest colours. Keep the rest of your look simple and let your trousers make the statement.