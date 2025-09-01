Turns Out, Wearing Jeans and Loafers in These Colours Is the Key to Looking Chic This Autumn
I keep noticing this very specific jeans-and-loafers colour combination cropping up on my Instagram page ahead of autumn. Scroll on to see the blue-jeans-and-brown-suede-loafer outfits that caught my attention.
I think you'll agree with me when I say there are few pairings in the fashion world as timeless—and as effortlessly chic—as jeans and loafers. Both staples in their own right, together they are an absolutely winning combo that is as easy as it is polished. Whether you’re running errands, heading to the office, or meeting friends for dinner, this duo always delivers. And it's a pairing that really comes into its own this time of year, when it's too cold for sandals and a dress, but not chilly enough for boots and tights.
This autumn particularly, it feels like everyone with great taste is gravitating toward one specific version of this look: blue jeans with brownsuede loafers. Chances are you’ve already noticed suede’s takeover in recent months, and it shows no signs of slowing down for A/W 25. Whilst leather will, of course, always have a place in our hearts (and wardrobes), it’s suede that’s really having a moment in the form of jackets, bags, shoes and more.
The beauty of the blue-jeans-and-brown-suede-loafer look is how versatile it can be, working for almost every event and occasion in your, what I assume is, very busy calendar. To prove my point, I’ve pulled together five outfit ideas that highlight just how effortless—and stylish—this combination can be. Scroll on to see the blue-jeans-and-brown-suede-loafer outfits I’m taking notes from, courtesy of some of the most stylish women I follow, and get ready to make this pairing your new go-to autumn uniform, if it isn’t already.
5 Blue-Jeans-and-Brown-Suede-Loafer Outfits to Copy This Autumn
1. Brown Jumper + Straight Blue Jeans + Brown Suede Loafers + Socks
Style Notes: Do you know what pairs perfectly with blue jeans and brown suede loafers? More brown, of course! Marilyn looks so stylish in her simple chocolate rollneck, along with her sunnies and contrasting black socks. This is a look I'm going to recreate this weekend for sure.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Turtleneck Knit Sweater
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
M&S Collection
5pk Sumptuously Soft™ Ankle Socks
Gucci
Loafer With Horsebit
2. Leather Jacket + Grey Knit + Baggy Blue Jeans + Brown Suede Loafers
Style Notes: 'Tis the season for layers and Debora's look is a masterclass in how to get it right. She pairs her straight blue jeans with a paler tan loafer, grey knit and leather jacket for an outfit that will take you through all your weekend plans, from coffee in the morning to drinks late at night.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Fine-Knit Jumper
Reiss
Oversize Grained-Leather Bomber Jacket
ARKET
Jade Slim Jeans
Whistles
Mora Suede Square Toe Loafer
3. Suede Jacket + White T-Shirt + Slim Blue Jeans + Brown Suede Loafers
Style Notes: I told you suede was dominating in all forms this year and that includes jackets. This trio is a great option for work (provided jeans are allowed!) as it strikes the perfect balance between being smart but still relaxed. I also love Lorna's sweet bandana, which adds a subtle pop of colour to an otherwise monochrome look.
4. Blazer + Shirt + Cropped Blue Jeans + Brown Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Lucy's outfit is one I have already copied with pieces in my own wardrobe. A relaxed shirt and blazer paired with slightly cropped denim has such a Parisian feel about it, without anything feeling forced. I think this is set to become one of my most rotated outfits this September...
Shop the Look:
KHAITE
Argo Striped Silk Shirt
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Oversized Blazer
COS
Arch Tapered Jeans
Miu Miu
Suede Loafers
5. Poplin Shirt + Striped Knit + Straight Blue Jeans + Brown Suede Loafers
Style Notes: Classic, sophisticated and easy. What's not to love about this? Chances are you already own most of these items already, making it an easy win if you're not sure what to wear over the next week or so.
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!