8 Pieces, 15 Outfits: Inside My Anti-Trend Summer Capsule Wardrobe

Maybe it's the wisdom that comes with age or maybe it's just that my outfits tend to get simpler and simpler in the summer months, but ever since I entered my 30s I've derived so much more pleasure in outfit repeating. I'm not talking about wearing my favorite shirt a few different ways, but truly wearing and rewearing the same few pieces over and over and over again to the point where I've outsmarted my shopping itch (well, mostly).

Capsule wardrobes are one of those fashion stereotypes that always seem to be better in theory than in practice, but as someone who usually jumps at the latest trends, I've been challenging myself instead to get creative with styling what I already have instead of buying anything new for summer. Trust me it's been hard, but my wallet is getting a much-needed breather. Over the past several months, I've quieted my usually strong shopping itch and I have this warm-weather capsule wardrobe I've created to thank for it.

Just eight articles of clothing—two outer layers, two tops, and three bottoms—plus two pairs of shoes—sleek flats and kitten-heel flip-flops—make up the entire capsule. As far as accessories go, I'm keeping it simple and reaching for the same pieces in each category to finish off every single outfit. One versatile handbag that goes from day to night, a classic pair of wayfarer sunglasses, and a beaded necklace to wear with everything. The star of the show? A printed silk scarf with the power to transform an outfit from boring to beautiful. Ahead, see how I'm creating all the summer outfits I could ever need from just these 10 foundational pieces.

The Outfits

Linen Shirt + Tank + Bermuda Shorts + Thong Heels

There's something so effortless and classic about wearing a button-down open over a tank top. It will always remind me of this viral image of Kendall Jenner wearing The Row back in 2021, but somehow never feels dated. With my tailored shorts and kitten heels, this is the outfit I've been wearing to the office and all my meetings throughout the week.

Tank + Trousers + Silk Scarf + Thong Heels

I'm addicted to tying my scarves across my waist as a belt right now. It's such a pretty detail that breathes new life into the most plain tees and tanks. Here, I styled it on top of simple black trousers and a white tank to take the look from boring to cool.

Tank + Full Skirt + Flats + Silk Scarf

A tank and flowy skirt is the uniform I tend to live in in the summer. To give the default formula a little something extra, I tied the silk scarf as a bandana over my hair. It immediately gives the outfit a beachy quality, whether or not I'm actually on a vacation.

Linen Shirt + Full Skirt + Flats

My favorite secret styling hack to double the amount of wear on my shirts is to put them on backwards, creating a billowy high-neck blouse. People are always asking me where it's from and floored to find out that I didn't buy it that way. Here, I wore the linen shirt backwards and paired it with the poplin skirt and flats for an elegant twist.

Trench Coat + Linen Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Thong Heels

For in-between weather, a trench coat is the perfect light layer to wear over my linen shirt and long shorts that doesn't making the outfit too hot to wear.

Linen Shirt + Bikini Top + Trousers + Thong Heels

Love this classic look for a night out. It's all about the unbuttoned shirt styled with a black bikini peeking out instead of a regular bra and the heeled sandals—two things that make an otherwise office-y outfit feel more appropriate for cocktail hour.

Trench Coat + Silk Scarf + Trousers + Heeled Thongs

If you're not wearing your jackets as tops, what are you even doing? I love this move because if you think about it, it automatically doubles the size of your wardrobe. I deployed the scarf belt styling trick again here to create a waistline over my trench coat top.

Shrunken Blazer + Trousers + Heeled Thongs

I'm of the mindset that thong sandals can and should be worn with everything—yes, that includes pantsuits. I'm opting for a shrunken blazer style instead of an oversized fit this season so my outfits feel more current.

Shrunken Blazer + Full Skirt + Flats

Another outfit combination I'll wear to the office from spring all the way into fall is a cropped jacket and full skirt. Here, I buttoned the blazer up so it's more of a top.

Shrunken Blazer + Bermuda Shorts + Heeled Thongs

The flip flops give this otherwise tailored outfit a more casual spin, making it more fashion-girl than corporate.

Shrunken Blazer + Tank + Silk Scarf + Trousers + Flats

With so many of the same pieces repeating, I'm reaching for my silk scarf to avoid anything feeling too stale. Here, I styled it around my neck to add more interest.

Linen Shirt + Tank + Trousers + Flats

With flats for work or sandals for the weekend, this formula is one of the most versatile out there. It all comes down to a choice in shoes and accessories.

Tank + Full Skirt + Crewneck Sweater + Flats

I barely wear my sweaters in the summer, but I'm into the idea of using a colored knit as an accent against an all-white outfit, so I'm tying mine around my waist or draping it over my shoulders, even if it's too warm to actually wear.

Crewneck Sweater + Tank + Trousers + Flats

Everyone knows that working in an office in the summer means battling A/C blasting ice-cold air, which is why a crewneck sweater is the piece I'm throwing on over my tank and trousers while at my desk and then tying it around my waist when I step outside again.