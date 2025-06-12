8 Pieces, 15 Outfits: Inside My Anti-Trend Summer Capsule Wardrobe

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca&#039;s anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe
(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)
Maybe it's the wisdom that comes with age or maybe it's just that my outfits tend to get simpler and simpler in the summer months, but ever since I entered my 30s I've derived so much more pleasure in outfit repeating. I'm not talking about wearing my favorite shirt a few different ways, but truly wearing and rewearing the same few pieces over and over and over again to the point where I've outsmarted my shopping itch (well, mostly).

Capsule wardrobes are one of those fashion stereotypes that always seem to be better in theory than in practice, but as someone who usually jumps at the latest trends, I've been challenging myself instead to get creative with styling what I already have instead of buying anything new for summer. Trust me it's been hard, but my wallet is getting a much-needed breather. Over the past several months, I've quieted my usually strong shopping itch and I have this warm-weather capsule wardrobe I've created to thank for it.

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Just eight articles of clothing—two outer layers, two tops, and three bottoms—plus two pairs of shoes—sleek flats and kitten-heel flip-flops—make up the entire capsule. As far as accessories go, I'm keeping it simple and reaching for the same pieces in each category to finish off every single outfit. One versatile handbag that goes from day to night, a classic pair of wayfarer sunglasses, and a beaded necklace to wear with everything. The star of the show? A printed silk scarf with the power to transform an outfit from boring to beautiful. Ahead, see how I'm creating all the summer outfits I could ever need from just these 10 foundational pieces.

The Outfits

Linen Shirt + Tank + Bermuda Shorts + Thong Heels

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

There's something so effortless and classic about wearing a button-down open over a tank top. It will always remind me of this viral image of Kendall Jenner wearing The Row back in 2021, but somehow never feels dated. With my tailored shorts and kitten heels, this is the outfit I've been wearing to the office and all my meetings throughout the week.

The Everyday Linen Shirt
Banana Republic
The Everyday Linen Shirt

Hanes Men's Pack, Moisture-Wicking Ribbed, Lightweight Cotton Tank Undershirts, White , Large, 6 Count ( Pack of 1)
Hanes
Lightweight Cotton Tanks

Luxe Suiting Long Shorts
Good American
Luxe Suiting Long Shorts

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Mega Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
Mega Wayfarer

Tank + Trousers + Silk Scarf + Thong Heels

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

I'm addicted to tying my scarves across my waist as a belt right now. It's such a pretty detail that breathes new life into the most plain tees and tanks. Here, I styled it on top of simple black trousers and a white tank to take the look from boring to cool.

Hanes Men's Pack, Moisture-Wicking Ribbed, Lightweight Cotton Tank Undershirts, White , Large, 6 Count ( Pack of 1)
Hanes
Lightweight Cotton Tanks

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Hermes, Please Hold The Line Scarf
Hermès
Please Hold The Line Scarf

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Mercer Bag Black
Freja New York
Mercer Bag

Tank + Full Skirt + Flats + Silk Scarf

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

A tank and flowy skirt is the uniform I tend to live in in the summer. To give the default formula a little something extra, I tied the silk scarf as a bandana over my hair. It immediately gives the outfit a beachy quality, whether or not I'm actually on a vacation.

Hanes Men's Pack, Moisture-Wicking Ribbed, Lightweight Cotton Tank Undershirts, White , Large, 6 Count ( Pack of 1)
Hanes
Lightweight Cotton Tanks

Parachute Gather Skirt - White
Scanlan Theodore
Parachute Gather Skirt

Hermes, Please Hold The Line Scarf
Hermès
Please Hold The Line Scarf

Marc Fisher Ltd Women's Gunner Ballet Flat, Black Leather 001, 6
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Ballet Flats

Mercer Bag Black
Freja New York
Mercer Bag

Linen Shirt + Full Skirt + Flats

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

My favorite secret styling hack to double the amount of wear on my shirts is to put them on backwards, creating a billowy high-neck blouse. People are always asking me where it's from and floored to find out that I didn't buy it that way. Here, I wore the linen shirt backwards and paired it with the poplin skirt and flats for an elegant twist.

The Everyday Linen Shirt
Banana Republic
The Everyday Linen Shirt

Parachute Gather Skirt - White
Scanlan Theodore
Parachute Gather Skirt

Marc Fisher Ltd Women's Gunner Ballet Flat, Black Leather 001, 6
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Ballet Flats

Mega Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
Mega Wayfarer

Mercer Bag Black
Freja New York
Mercer Bag

Trench Coat + Linen Shirt + Bermuda Shorts + Thong Heels

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

For in-between weather, a trench coat is the perfect light layer to wear over my linen shirt and long shorts that doesn't making the outfit too hot to wear.

Clyde Trench Coat - Ecru - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Clyde Trench Coat

The Everyday Linen Shirt
Banana Republic
The Everyday Linen Shirt

Luxe Suiting Long Shorts
Good American
Luxe Suiting Long Shorts

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Linen Shirt + Bikini Top + Trousers + Thong Heels

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Love this classic look for a night out. It's all about the unbuttoned shirt styled with a black bikini peeking out instead of a regular bra and the heeled sandals—two things that make an otherwise office-y outfit feel more appropriate for cocktail hour.

The Everyday Linen Shirt
Banana Republic
The Everyday Linen Shirt

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Black Bead Choker
Tootsie Jewelry
Black Bead Choker

Trench Coat + Silk Scarf + Trousers + Heeled Thongs

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

If you're not wearing your jackets as tops, what are you even doing? I love this move because if you think about it, it automatically doubles the size of your wardrobe. I deployed the scarf belt styling trick again here to create a waistline over my trench coat top.

Clyde Trench Coat - Ecru - Organic Cotton - Sézane
Sézane
Clyde Trench Coat

Hermes, Please Hold The Line Scarf
Hermès
Please Hold The Line Scarf

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Shrunken Blazer + Trousers + Heeled Thongs

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

I'm of the mindset that thong sandals can and should be worn with everything—yes, that includes pantsuits. I'm opting for a shrunken blazer style instead of an oversized fit this season so my outfits feel more current.

Shrunken-Fit Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Shrunken-Fit Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton Blend

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Mercer Bag Black
Freja New York
Mercer Bag

Shrunken Blazer + Full Skirt + Flats

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Another outfit combination I'll wear to the office from spring all the way into fall is a cropped jacket and full skirt. Here, I buttoned the blazer up so it's more of a top.

Shrunken-Fit Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Shrunken-Fit Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton Blend

Parachute Gather Skirt - White
Scanlan Theodore
Parachute Gather Skirt

Marc Fisher Ltd Women's Gunner Ballet Flat, Black Leather 001, 6
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Ballet Flats

Black Bead Choker
Tootsie Jewelry
Black Bead Choker

Shrunken Blazer + Bermuda Shorts + Heeled Thongs

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

The flip flops give this otherwise tailored outfit a more casual spin, making it more fashion-girl than corporate.

Shrunken-Fit Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Shrunken-Fit Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton Blend

Luxe Suiting Long Shorts
Good American
Luxe Suiting Long Shorts

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Mercer Bag Black
Freja New York
Mercer Bag

Mega Wayfarer
Ray-Ban
Mega Wayfarer

Shrunken Blazer + Tank + Silk Scarf + Trousers + Flats

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

With so many of the same pieces repeating, I'm reaching for my silk scarf to avoid anything feeling too stale. Here, I styled it around my neck to add more interest.

Shrunken-Fit Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Shrunken-Fit Blazer in Bi-Stretch Cotton Blend

Hanes Men's Pack, Moisture-Wicking Ribbed, Lightweight Cotton Tank Undershirts, White , Large, 6 Count ( Pack of 1)
Hanes
Lightweight Cotton Tanks

Hermes, Please Hold The Line Scarf
Hermès
Please Hold The Line Scarf

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Marc Fisher Ltd Women's Gunner Ballet Flat, Black Leather 001, 6
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Ballet Flats

Linen Shirt + Tank + Trousers + Flats

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

With flats for work or sandals for the weekend, this formula is one of the most versatile out there. It all comes down to a choice in shoes and accessories.

Banana Republic, The Everyday Linen Shirt
Banana Republic
The Everyday Linen Shirt

Hanes Men's Pack, Moisture-Wicking Ribbed, Lightweight Cotton Tank Undershirts, White , Large, 6 Count ( Pack of 1)
Hanes
Lightweight Cotton Tanks

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Marc Fisher Ltd Women's Gunner Ballet Flat, Black Leather 001, 6
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Ballet Flats

Black Bead Choker
Tootsie Jewelry
Black Bead Choker

Tank + Full Skirt + Crewneck Sweater + Flats

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

I barely wear my sweaters in the summer, but I'm into the idea of using a colored knit as an accent against an all-white outfit, so I'm tying mine around my waist or draping it over my shoulders, even if it's too warm to actually wear.

Hanes Men's Pack, Moisture-Wicking Ribbed, Lightweight Cotton Tank Undershirts, White , Large, 6 Count ( Pack of 1)
Hanes
Lightweight Cotton Tanks

Abercrombie, The A&F Madeline Crew Sweater
Abercrombie
The A&F Madeline Crew Sweater

Parachute Gather Skirt - White
Scanlan Theodore
Parachute Gather Skirt

Marc Fisher Ltd Women's Gunner Ballet Flat, Black Leather 001, 6
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Ballet Flats

Crewneck Sweater + Tank + Trousers + Flats

senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Everyone knows that working in an office in the summer means battling A/C blasting ice-cold air, which is why a crewneck sweater is the piece I'm throwing on over my tank and trousers while at my desk and then tying it around my waist when I step outside again.

Hanes Men's Pack, Moisture-Wicking Ribbed, Lightweight Cotton Tank Undershirts, White , Large, 6 Count ( Pack of 1)
Hanes
Lightweight Cotton Tanks

Abercrombie, The A&F Madeline Crew Sweater
Abercrombie
The A&F Madeline Crew Sweater

Vida Low Rise Pant
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant

Marc Fisher Ltd Women's Gunner Ballet Flat, Black Leather 001, 6
Marc Fisher LTD
Gunner Ballet Flats

Black Bead Choker
Tootsie Jewelry
Black Bead Choker

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

