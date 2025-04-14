The Effortless Skirt-and-Boot Combo I'm Copying From People in Paris and Milan

Collage of woman wearing slip skirts with boots.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
in Features

If there's one thing Parisians and the Milanese actually agree on (besides espresso and expertly executed haircuts), it's the unmatched chicness of a great skirt-and-boot combo. As a fashion editor, my work involves finding the best street style during fashion month, and frankly, if there's one style formula I saw everywhere, it was a sleek slip skirt paired with the perfect boots. Whether it was ankle boots with an oversize blazer or knee-high boots with a slinky satin blouse, the streets were a master class in looking like you didn't try… but definitely did.

Naturally, I'm now on a mission to re-create the magic without hopping on a flight to France or Italy. I've rounded up the best outfits to shop now, inspired by the cool girls effortlessly strutting through the arrondissements and cobblestone streets of Milan. Below, shop the best slip skirt and boots outfit ideas.

Street style photo of woman wearing slip skirt and boots.

How to style: Camel slip skirt, oversize blazer, and black ankle boots.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Bea Crepe Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Bea Crepe Blazer

New Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse

Hedda Bootie
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hedda Bootie

Street style photo of woman wearing slip skirt and boots.

How to style: Ivory slip skirt, '60s ruffled top, and brown knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Ruffled Embroidered Shirt
Zara
Ruffled Embroidered Shirt

Mango, Midi Satin Skirt
Mango
Midi Satin Skirt

Fantasy Heeled Boot
Tony Bianco
Fantasy Heeled Boot

Street style photo of woman wearing slip skirt and boots.

How to style: Peony slip skirt, ribbed tank, and red ankle boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ribbed Tank
Favorite Daughter
The Ribbed Tank

Gaia Bias Cut Maxi Skirt
Nation LTD
Gaia Bias Cut Maxi Skirt

No-Space Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
No-Space Boots

Street style photo of woman wearing slip skirt and boots.

How to style: White slip skirt, V-neck sweater, and slouchy black boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mango, Knitted Polo-Neck Sweater
Mango
Knitted Polo-Neck Sweater

Bella Satin Skirt
Reformation
Bella Satin Skirt

Rosie Mid Shaft Boot
Reformation
Rosie Mid Shaft Boot

Street style photo of woman wearing slip skirt and boots.

How to style: Black slip skirt, textured knit sweater, and suede knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aritzia, Kerez Merino Wool Turtleneck
The Group
Kerez Merino Wool Turtleneck

Satin Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Effect Midi Skirt

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

Street style photo of woman wearing slip skirt and boots.

How to style: White slip skirt, gray cardigan, and black knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Knit Cardigan
H&M
Knit Cardigan

Mango, Midi Satin Skirt
Mango
Midi Satin Skirt

Sylvia Knee High Boot
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boot

Street style photo of woman wearing slip skirt and boots.

How to style: Black slip skirt, silk tie-front blouse, and heeled pointed-toe boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosina Silk Top
Reformation
Rosina Silk Top

Satin Slip Skirt
H&M
Satin Slip Skirt

Quest Boot
Tony Bianco
Quest Boot

Street style photo of woman wearing slip skirt and boots.

How to style: Leopard-print slip skirt, graphic tee, and combat boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Printed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
GANNI
Printed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Mango, Leopard-Print Satin Skirt
Mango
Leopard-Print Satin Skirt

Dr Martens Jadon Boot Smooth Leather Platforms
Dr. Martens
Jadon Boot

Street style photo of woman wearing slip skirt and boots.

How to style: Printed slip skirt, leather jacket, and black chunky boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kenny Bomber
Lioness
Kenny Bomber

Printed Semi-Sheer Maxi Skirt
Pucci
Printed Semi-Sheer Maxi Skirt

Leather Harness Buckle Biker Ankle Boots
Miu Miu
Leather Harness Buckle Biker Ankle Boots

Ana Escalante
Associate Features Editor

Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.

