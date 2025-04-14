The Effortless Skirt-and-Boot Combo I'm Copying From People in Paris and Milan

If there's one thing Parisians and the Milanese actually agree on (besides espresso and expertly executed haircuts), it's the unmatched chicness of a great skirt-and-boot combo. As a fashion editor, my work involves finding the best street style during fashion month, and frankly, if there's one style formula I saw everywhere, it was a sleek slip skirt paired with the perfect boots. Whether it was ankle boots with an oversize blazer or knee-high boots with a slinky satin blouse, the streets were a master class in looking like you didn't try… but definitely did.

Naturally, I'm now on a mission to re-create the magic without hopping on a flight to France or Italy. I've rounded up the best outfits to shop now, inspired by the cool girls effortlessly strutting through the arrondissements and cobblestone streets of Milan. Below, shop the best slip skirt and boots outfit ideas.

How to style: Camel slip skirt, oversize blazer, and black ankle boots. (Image credit: @thecarolinelin

How to style: Ivory slip skirt, '60s ruffled top, and brown knee-high boots. (Image credit: @frannfyne

How to style: Peony slip skirt, ribbed tank, and red ankle boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: White slip skirt, V-neck sweater, and slouchy black boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: Black slip skirt, textured knit sweater, and suede knee-high boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: White slip skirt, gray cardigan, and black knee-high boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: Black slip skirt, silk tie-front blouse, and heeled pointed-toe boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: Leopard-print slip skirt, graphic tee, and combat boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style: Printed slip skirt, leather jacket, and black chunky boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

