It's Shocking How Much Cooler This '90s Sneaker Trend Makes Jeans and a Blazer Look
The glorious thing about sneaker trends is that they tend to stick around for awhile. The perfect example of this is the chunky sneaker trend that made a name for itself in the '90s and has made a very strong comeback in the 2020s. They're a sportier alternative to the '70s retro sneaker trend that they share the stage with, and they make even more of an impact on the outfits they're paired with. If you want proof of that, take a look a what Natalie Portman just wore while stepping out in Rome.
Portman's classic, low-key outfit consisted of a double-breasted blazer, a black T-shirt, and baggy jeans. If she'd worn, say, ballet flats, loafers, or kitten heels, the outfit would've been chic but not particularly noteworthy. Her more unexpected choice to wear chunky sneakers gave her a fashion-person edge that the safer shoe choices wouldn't have.
So, to sum things up, next time you have a classic outfit (such as a blazer and jeans) and are feeling bored with it, swap out your shoes for chunky '90s-inspired sneakers and give your feet the comfort they deserve. Keep scrolling to shop a few pairs that'll help you achieve this.
On Natalie Portman: Dior sunglasses, bag, and Chrono Sneakers ($1190)
Get the Look
Shop More Chunky '90s Sneakers
