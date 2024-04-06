5 Elevated Leggings Outfits That Are Making Me Forget About My Jeans This Spring
For a long time, leggings were overlooked. Deemed essential only for the gym or a green-juice runs, I remember writing articles on leggings six years ago and struggling to find chic outfits and images to populate my stories with. I blame it on some sort of collective '90s fashion PTSD. Thankfully that's all changed and leggings have since been given the stylish appreciation they deserve.
Not only do I think leggings look sleek—especially when in black or block colours—but they also come out on top in terms of comfort, which makes fashion people's obsession with them all the more understandable. Why force yourself into tight-fitting jeans when a pair of stretch leggings gives you the same amount of outfit versatility. Now, with a surge of '90s and Y2K trends coming to the fore, leggings have never been more relevant—and the latest slew of IG looks I've saved is a testament to that.
On the hunt for some spring styling inspiration, it struck me just how many of the posts I had added to my Saved folder for later review centred around leggings. Indeed, now that temperatures are rising, leggings are coming into bloom with influencers styling them in a myriad of ways. Considering their upwards trajectory. I've assembled five spring leggings outfits that work for just about every occasion. Yes, even the workplace. Scroll on to see them.
5 SPRING LEGGINGS OUTFITS TO TRY
1. SLOGAN SWEATER + LEGGINGS + ELEGANT BAG + TRAINERS
Style Notes: On paper, wearing a Chanel bag and pearl-drop earrings with leggings and running shoes shouldn't work but, somehow, it really does. This high-low approach is easy to emulate, even if you don't have a designer budget—a quilted shoulder bag will give you similar end results.
SHOP THE LOOK
2. BLAZER + LEGGINGS + EARRINGS + POINTED FLATS
Style Notes: Blazers are the speediest way to make an outfit look more polished, and they work a treat with leggings, too. Throw on a longline, relaxed style to create a cool silhouette juxtaposition between that and your slim-fit leggings, then finish with a more formal shoe. Pointed-toe flats feel especially current.
SHOP THE LOOK
3. SWEATER + COLOURFUL LEGGINGS + SUNGLASSES + TRAINERS
Style Notes: Spring is the season when many of us reintroduce some colour into our daily outfits, so why not take a cue from Harriett and invest in a pair of brighter leggings? Sage green is a key colour trend for the season ahead but also one that never truly dates, so that might be a clever place to start. I love how she's matched her sweatshirt to the colour of her leggings, too, as it immediately pulls the look together.
SHOP THE LOOK
4. VEST TOP + LEGGINGS + HEELED SANDALS + SIMPLE BAG
Style Notes: Leggings have always been a casual style staple but I'm seeing more and more people wearing them for evenings out. This look features a collection of very simple pieces that all come together to create something very elevated indeed. The cropped leggings feel immediately dressier than longer styles, too.
SHOP THE LOOK
5. BLAZER + STRIPE KNIT + LEGGINGS + BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: This confirms it—leggings and blazers are a winning combination. Pair with other classic wardrobe items, such as ballet flats and a striped knit, and this spring leggings outfit can carry you through just about any outing, from days in the office to low-key evening drinks.
SHOP THE LOOK
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.
Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.
Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.
