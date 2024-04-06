5 Elevated Leggings Outfits That Are Making Me Forget About My Jeans This Spring

For a long time, leggings were overlooked. Deemed essential only for the gym or a green-juice runs, I remember writing articles on leggings six years ago and struggling to find chic outfits and images to populate my stories with. I blame it on some sort of collective '90s fashion PTSD. Thankfully that's all changed and leggings have since been given the stylish appreciation they deserve.

Not only do I think leggings look sleek—especially when in black or block colours—but they also come out on top in terms of comfort, which makes fashion people's obsession with them all the more understandable. Why force yourself into tight-fitting jeans when a pair of stretch leggings gives you the same amount of outfit versatility. Now, with a surge of '90s and Y2K trends coming to the fore, leggings have never been more relevant—and the latest slew of IG looks I've saved is a testament to that.

On the hunt for some spring styling inspiration, it struck me just how many of the posts I had added to my Saved folder for later review centred around leggings. Indeed, now that temperatures are rising, leggings are coming into bloom with influencers styling them in a myriad of ways. Considering their upwards trajectory. I've assembled five spring leggings outfits that work for just about every occasion. Yes, even the workplace. Scroll on to see them.

5 SPRING LEGGINGS OUTFITS TO TRY

1. SLOGAN SWEATER + LEGGINGS + ELEGANT BAG + TRAINERS

Style Notes: On paper, wearing a Chanel bag and pearl-drop earrings with leggings and running shoes shouldn't work but, somehow, it really does. This high-low approach is easy to emulate, even if you don't have a designer budget—a quilted shoulder bag will give you similar end results.

SHOP THE LOOK

Adanola Varsity Oversized Sweatshirt £50 SHOP NOW

H&M Cotton Jersey Leggings £8 SHOP NOW

Mejuri Organic Pearl Hoop Earrings in Gold £78 SHOP NOW

New Balance 530 Trainers £100 SHOP NOW

Chanel Classic Tweed Bag £4925 SHOP NOW

2. BLAZER + LEGGINGS + EARRINGS + POINTED FLATS

Style Notes: Blazers are the speediest way to make an outfit look more polished, and they work a treat with leggings, too. Throw on a longline, relaxed style to create a cool silhouette juxtaposition between that and your slim-fit leggings, then finish with a more formal shoe. Pointed-toe flats feel especially current.

SHOP THE LOOK

& Other Stories Topstitch Detail Mohair-Blend Blazer £175 SHOP NOW

Orelia Statement Woven Knot Earrings £28 SHOP NOW

ZARA Polyamide Blend Stirrup Leggings £23 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Sac De Jour Small Leather Tote £2400 SHOP NOW

M&S Collection Flat Slingback Shoes £30 SHOP NOW

3. SWEATER + COLOURFUL LEGGINGS + SUNGLASSES + TRAINERS

Style Notes: Spring is the season when many of us reintroduce some colour into our daily outfits, so why not take a cue from Harriett and invest in a pair of brighter leggings? Sage green is a key colour trend for the season ahead but also one that never truly dates, so that might be a clever place to start. I love how she's matched her sweatshirt to the colour of her leggings, too, as it immediately pulls the look together.

SHOP THE LOOK

John Lewis Anyday Cotton Crew Neck Sweatshirt £28 SHOP NOW

COS Swing Crossbody £110 SHOP NOW

Adanola Ultimate Leggings in Olive Green £40 SHOP NOW

CHLOÉ Nama Embroidered Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £670 SHOP NOW

4. VEST TOP + LEGGINGS + HEELED SANDALS + SIMPLE BAG

Style Notes: Leggings have always been a casual style staple but I'm seeing more and more people wearing them for evenings out. This look features a collection of very simple pieces that all come together to create something very elevated indeed. The cropped leggings feel immediately dressier than longer styles, too.

SHOP THE LOOK

H&M Cropped Strappy Top £3.99 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 17" Leggings £78 SHOP NOW

Thomas Sabo Tennis Bracelet £298 SHOP NOW

Mango Kitten Heel Sandals £46 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Aurora Satin Shoulder Bag £1780 SHOP NOW

5. BLAZER + STRIPE KNIT + LEGGINGS + BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: This confirms it—leggings and blazers are a winning combination. Pair with other classic wardrobe items, such as ballet flats and a striped knit, and this spring leggings outfit can carry you through just about any outing, from days in the office to low-key evening drinks.

SHOP THE LOOK

& Other Stories Wide-Sleeve Knit Sweater £75 SHOP NOW

DIOR EYEWEAR Diormidnight S3I Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £320 SHOP NOW