Spotted in Midtown NYC: The Blazer Trend Elegant Dressers Will Wear With Jeans This Spring
As lovely as spring is, I think we can all agree that the weather is often mind-boggling, which makes it pretty difficult to get dressed. One piece I find myself reaching for time and time again during this transitional season is a blazer. On those days when bare arms will leave you shivering but a sweater or coat will leave you sweating, it’s the perfect piece. And just like with other wardrobe staples, there are many different types of blazers, and a select few become trends each season. Leslie Bibb just wore one of them.
If you’re like me, all of The White Lotus Season 3 cast members are top of mind right now—Leslie Bibb included. She was photographed in midtown NYC last week for a talk show appearance, wearing what is the perfect spring outfit if looking elegant is your goal. It consisted of a pair of straight-leg jeans, cream pumps, and a cropped cream blazer that made her outfit look cooler than any other blazer trend would, in my opinion. Bibb’s cropped blazer is a boxy take on the trend, but a more fitted style would also be a chic option with jeans, if boxy isn't your thing.
There are many cropped blazers on the market right now, but I selected my favorites for wearing with jeans. Keep scrolling to shop them and recreate Leslie Bibb's elegant outfit—I know I will.
On Leslie Bibb: JW Anderson Cropped Rounded Tailored Jacket ($1150)
Shop Cropped Blazers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
