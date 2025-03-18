Spotted in Midtown NYC: The Blazer Trend Elegant Dressers Will Wear With Jeans This Spring

As lovely as spring is, I think we can all agree that the weather is often mind-boggling, which makes it pretty difficult to get dressed. One piece I find myself reaching for time and time again during this transitional season is a blazer. On those days when bare arms will leave you shivering but a sweater or coat will leave you sweating, it’s the perfect piece. And just like with other wardrobe staples, there are many different types of blazers, and a select few become trends each season. Leslie Bibb just wore one of them.

If you’re like me, all of The White Lotus Season 3 cast members are top of mind right now—Leslie Bibb included. She was photographed in midtown NYC last week for a talk show appearance, wearing what is the perfect spring outfit if looking elegant is your goal. It consisted of a pair of straight-leg jeans, cream pumps, and a cropped cream blazer that made her outfit look cooler than any other blazer trend would, in my opinion. Bibb’s cropped blazer is a boxy take on the trend, but a more fitted style would also be a chic option with jeans, if boxy isn't your thing.

There are many cropped blazers on the market right now, but I selected my favorites for wearing with jeans. Keep scrolling to shop them and recreate Leslie Bibb's elegant outfit—I know I will.

Leslie Bibb wearing a cropped blazer, jeans, and pumps in NYC

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Leslie Bibb: JW Anderson Cropped Rounded Tailored Jacket ($1150)

Shop Cropped Blazers

Crop Blazer
Grey Lab
Crop Blazer

Aritzia, Babaton Arbus Blazer
Aritzia
Babaton Arbus Blazer

Cropped Double Breasted Blazer
ZARA
Cropped Double Breasted Blazer

Easton Jacket
Reformation
Easton Jacket

Cropped Rounded Tailored Jacket - Stone / 04
JW Anderson
Cropped Rounded Tailored Jacket

Reggie Crop Blazer
Amanda Uprichard
Reggie Crop Blazer

Banana Republic, Everywhere Ponte Short Blazer
Banana Republic
Everywhere Ponte Short Blazer

The Icon Cropped Blazer
Open Edit
The Icon Cropped Blazer

Callie Crop Blazer
AGOLDE
Callie Crop Blazer

Wardrobe.nyc Crop Blazer
Wardrobe.NYC
Crop Blazer

Short Wool Blazer
COS
Short Wool Blazer

Tibi Tropical Wool Cropped Lean Shirt Jacket
Tibi
Tropical Wool Cropped Lean Shirt Jacket

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

