Spotted in Midtown NYC: The Blazer Trend Elegant Dressers Will Wear With Jeans This Spring

As lovely as spring is, I think we can all agree that the weather is often mind-boggling, which makes it pretty difficult to get dressed. One piece I find myself reaching for time and time again during this transitional season is a blazer. On those days when bare arms will leave you shivering but a sweater or coat will leave you sweating, it’s the perfect piece. And just like with other wardrobe staples, there are many different types of blazers, and a select few become trends each season. Leslie Bibb just wore one of them.



If you’re like me, all of The White Lotus Season 3 cast members are top of mind right now—Leslie Bibb included. She was photographed in midtown NYC last week for a talk show appearance, wearing what is the perfect spring outfit if looking elegant is your goal. It consisted of a pair of straight-leg jeans, cream pumps, and a cropped cream blazer that made her outfit look cooler than any other blazer trend would, in my opinion. Bibb’s cropped blazer is a boxy take on the trend, but a more fitted style would also be a chic option with jeans, if boxy isn't your thing.



There are many cropped blazers on the market right now, but I selected my favorites for wearing with jeans. Keep scrolling to shop them and recreate Leslie Bibb's elegant outfit—I know I will.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Leslie Bibb: JW Anderson Cropped Rounded Tailored Jacket ($1150)

Shop Cropped Blazers

Grey Lab Crop Blazer $120 $84 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Babaton Arbus Blazer $228 SHOP NOW

ZARA Cropped Double Breasted Blazer $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Easton Jacket $278 SHOP NOW

JW Anderson Cropped Rounded Tailored Jacket $1150 SHOP NOW

Amanda Uprichard Reggie Crop Blazer $290 $227 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Everywhere Ponte Short Blazer $200 $140 SHOP NOW

Open Edit The Icon Cropped Blazer $80 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Callie Crop Blazer $595 $298 SHOP NOW

COS Short Wool Blazer $185 SHOP NOW