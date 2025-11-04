Here's Every Winter 2025 Trend Taylor and Gigi Just Wore With Their Chic Black Coats in NYC

In case you haven't already seen it all over the internet, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift had a chic night out in NYC last week, as they descended upon Zero Bond in their black coat outfits. Truth be told, Hadid and Swift have very different style aesthetics, but they both opted to wear late-fall outfits with big coats as the focal point, and they paired them with a plethora of winter 2025 trends. (Since it's already quite chilly in New York, it's certainly not too soon to embrace them.)
Hadid went with a long fuzzy coat, which she paired with relaxed-fit leather cargo pants, a printed top, a studded bag, and multi-buckle pumps. And Swift wore an oversized black peacoat by Auter with a checked miniskirt, tassel pendant necklace, and snakeskin bag and knee boots. They both seemed to understand the assignment for the Monday-in-November night out: black coats with trendy winter pieces. And since we all own a black coat and likely wear them often, fresh outfit inspiration to wear them with is always in demand.
Keep scrolling to shop Hadid and Swift's It-girl-approved winter trends for yourself.
