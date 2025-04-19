This Elevated Basics Brand Is Every NYC and London Fashion Person's Best-Kept Secret

Welcome to Let's Get a Room , a series where editor Eliza Huber heads to the dressing room to try on pieces from your favorite retailers, buzzy items, and new collections. Think of this column as a detailed guide to the pieces that are actually worth buying and the ones that, unfortunately, looked better online—no returns necessary.

Aligne is a brand that comes up in conversation around the Who What Wear office quite a bit, whether that's because one of us editors has just spotted a new future-viral item on its website or someone's being asked where their waistcoat, skirt, or sweater is from. (Answer? Aligne.) The last time I went to one of the London-based label's previews in New York, I ran into six other Who What Wear editors. Before you ask, no, it wasn't planned.

All that's to say that when I found out that Aligne was opening a pop-up shop this spring in the city, I knew I had to stop in and give it the Let's Get a Room treatment. What I didn't know was just how much I'd want to take home with me after my thorough try-on. Let's just say it was a lot—more than I can fit in the two free inches of hanger space that's left inside my Upper West Side apartment.

Below, see the six looks I put together when I visited Aligne's first-ever pop-up, located at 27 Greene Street in SoHo.

Aligne's Daphne Waisted Knit is one of the most viral clothing items I've witnessed rise to fashion's most-wanted list all year, which is probably why it's always sold out online. Do you know where it wasn't sold out? Aligne's Greene Street store, where I saw it available in not one but all three colors. After trying on the navy version, I can see what all the hype is about. The fit is snug but soft and comfy, and it almost looks like a tailored waistcoat rather than a sweater. I threw it on with this pair of slouchy white linen pants and loved the elevated yet relaxed look the two pieces created. In the pants, I went up two sizes to get a really casual fit that I can't wait to enjoy this summer when I'm traveling around Italy.

Shop the look:

ALIGNE Alara Linen Wide Leg Trouser $145 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Knit $170 SHOP NOW Shop available colors: Camel and Grey.

I know Aligne's become more known for its bright pops of color lately, but I've always tended to gravitate toward the brand's neutrals, particularly black. This hypertailored blazer immediately caught my eye when I entered the shop, and I grabbed it in a size down so I could further accentuate my waist. The silver hardware, wide neckline, and exaggerated collar only add to the already chic silhouette. Though I can imagine styling it with tons of different pieces, including slip and A-line skirts, I ended up grabbing a pair of slightly flared black trousers that significantly added to the sophisticated appeal of this blazer. They fit like a glove and will definitely be my new go-to trousers for 2025.

Shop the look:

ALIGNE x Elizabeth Day ED Elle Bardot Waisted Blazer $245 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE x Elizabeth Day ED Edie Flare Trouser $170 SHOP NOW

I'm a sucker for a white linen dress in the spring and summer and have so many of them I can't possibly add another into my wardrobe. I, however, own significantly fewer black linen dresses, which is why I snatched this waisted mini version off the rack at Aligne the second I saw it. My favorite part is the tie in the back that allows you to add or remove shape from the waist, giving the dress a customizable fit.

Shop the look:

ALIGNE Lyra Linen Mini Dress $185 SHOP NOW

What's better than one on-trend but also timeless and versatile car coat that's surprisingly well-priced at $260? Two for the price of one, of course. This is exactly what you get with this reversible sand-and-navy trench that I simply had to try on at Aligne's pop-up store. I photographed it on the sand side, letting the navy accents peek out, but don't fret. I also naturally flipped it around to see the other side too. The navy version? Also perfect (but you already knew that).

Shop the look:

ALIGNE Barnaby Reversible Trench Coat $260 SHOP NOW

I was probably in Aligne for about an hour and a half, and in that time, I saw a total of four people try on this exact vest, all of whom looked great in it. It fit each person like a glove—consider it the waistcoat version of the jeans from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. I even saw another fashion editor inside, and yes, she took this vest home. The color is olivey, and the texture looks seriously expensive. With it, I threw on the same pair of flared trousers from earlier in my try-on, but I can easily see this vest looking great with jeans and silky skirts.

Shop the look:

ALIGNE Leo Long Boucle Waistcoat $180 SHOP NOW

Last but certainly not least is this white-skirt look that I never would have thought I'd love as much as I did. I don't often put together midriff-baring ensembles like this anymore, but something about this skirt made me want to test out a sort of modern boho look, adding a cropped denim jacket to the mix. It's easy, comfy, and put-together—the three boxes I like to have checked with every outfit I wear. The best part? This skirt has pockets! Sold.

Shop the look:

ALIGNE Angelina Denim Bolero $170 SHOP NOW

ALIGNE Natalie Elasticated Cotton Midi Skirt $145 SHOP NOW