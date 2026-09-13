Anyone who knows me will tell you that I'm the true definition of a minimalist. It’s all well and good to have the latest trending piece, but I maintain that looking expensive and intentional will always lie in the finer details. I'd personally describe my style as easy yet polished elegance—focusing on classic yet versatile basics that can be dressed down for the office and then taken seamlessly into the evening with just a few simple wardrobe swaps. And the most recent staple that I invested in falls into this category with ease. Enter the waisted blazer.
I recently bought H&M’s waisted blazer (£43) ahead of the autumn season, and it’s earned me endless compliments ever since. And believe me when I say I plan to get my money's worth in wear from it. Whether I'm heading to venues in the west of the city to discover niche, up-and-coming designers at the upcoming London Fashion Week, or heading out to a dinner with friends, I'm planning to pull this classy staple out to wear with jeans, skirts and tailored trousers alike this season.
Defined by its fitted silhouette around the waistline and flaring into a looser hemline, waisted blazers perfectly balance timeless elegance with an elevated twist that feels fresh for autumn 2026. And the best part? Whether you prefer a trusty high-street hero or are looking for a more luxurious investment, this autumnal staple looks expensive at any and every price point.
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Below, I’ve rounded up the best waisted blazers to invest in for autumn 2026 and beyond, to suit every style and budget.
Shop the Best Waisted Blazers
H&M
Collarless Blazer
Size down for a more cinched-in fit.
ALIGNE
Daphne High Neck Blazer
Aligne comes out with a new waisted blazer every autumn, but this style is by far my favourite.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.