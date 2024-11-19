I Always Do My Christmas Shopping In The Sales—23 Gifts That Are Sure to Impress

The Christmas lights have officially been lit and the streets depict the start of the festive countdown. For me, there's still plenty to get sorted before the celebrations can officially begin, including Christmas parties, last-minute Secret Santa swaps and of course, sourcing and decorating the tree.

One task that is already underway is my gift shopping. As an expensive time of year for the reasons listed above, and more, I like to get ahead of my Christmas gift shopping by securing presents they'll love in the sales. And as I've already ticked off almost everyone on my list, I'm here to share my best finds with you. Plus, you might just find some inspiration for your own wish list.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

At one time, we would have to wait until the Boxing Day sales or January discounts to snap up a saving. Now, the rise of Black Friday (coming on the 29th of November if you'd like to mark your calendar) means that we can secure savings on our Christmas gifts ahead of time. Already, many of the Black Friday sales have launched, alongside general seasonal sales and flash discounts, and I've taken the time to scour through the various discounts to find the pieces that any recipient will be pleased to unwrap on Christmas day.

There's an array of excellent clothing deals, including a seriously chic Toteme coat that I can't believe is still in stock, alongside more affordable pieces that are even more budget-friendly with the added discounts. Beauty sales have launched, so whether you're looking for a gift set for the friend who adores a particular brand or simply want to refill your own beauty cupboard, these are the discounts to see. Alongside I've sprinkled in a few homeware pieces, as no one will turn away a sweet-scented candle or a cosy blanket that will ready their sofa for yet another screening of Love Actually.

So if you're ready to get one thing ticked off your to-do list, keep scrolling to shop the best Christmas gifts on sale right now.

Shop the best deals:

SHOP THE BEST CHRISTMAS GIFTS ON SALE NOW:

Rise & Fall Women's Fine Cashmere Scarf £110 £88 SHOP NOW This sumptuous cashmere scarf comes in 13 luxurious shades.

TOTEME Oversized Two-Tone Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat £1030 £618 SHOP NOW I genuinely can't believe that this coat is 1) discounted and 2) still in stock.

Astrid & Miyu Gleam Bold Tennis Chain Bracelet in Gold £80 £60 SHOP NOW Tennis bracelets have had a resurgence thanks to their timeless appeal.

AND/OR Asha Floral Maxi Dress £109 £87 SHOP NOW A day to night dress will make getting dressed for the office or cocktail hour that much easier.

DIOR Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil £33 £26 SHOP NOW Add a little luxury to their makeup bag.

Chinti & Parker Chinti & Parker Boxy Cashmere Jumper £295 £236 SHOP NOW Talking of luxury, a cosy cashmere jumper is one they'll treasure for years to come.

Mulberry Leather Islington Cross-Body Bag £1495 £1045 SHOP NOW Structured, elegant and seriously timeless.

Monica Vinader Deia Pebble Locket Fine Chain Necklace £186 £121 SHOP NOW The locket can be engraved and you can add an image inside for an extra special touch.

Le Creuset Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Oven Dish, Set of 2 £102 £61 SHOP NOW For the friend who always cooks up a storm.

Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Copper £330 £280 SHOP NOW Our beauty editor tried and tested this hair dryer, and she was amazed at how quickly her hair dried, and with a professional finish.

Anthropologie Woven Cosy Throw Blanket £78 £48 SHOP NOW Everyone I know loves to cosy up in front of a good film or with a great book.

By Anthropologie Pearl Loop Chain Drop Earrings £48 £30 SHOP NOW An added 20% off at checkout.

Olaplex Olaplex in Good Repair Hair Kit £45 £36 SHOP NOW Luscious locks are just one beautifully wrapped present away.

Aspinal Of London Large Leather London Cosmetic Case £125 £100 SHOP NOW For the beauty lover who has it all, they're sure to appreciate a sleek leather case to keep them in.

AND/OR And/or Raven Leather Jacket, Black £299 £239 SHOP NOW A great leather jacket will serve their wardrobe for years to come.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets Makeup Gift Set £46 £37 SHOP NOW All the icons in one.

Apple Apple Airpods (4th Generation) With Usb-C Charging Case, 2024 £129 £119 SHOP NOW Even smaller discounts help when it comes to Christmas shopping.

AND/OR And/or Westlake Organic Cotton Rich Wide Leg Jeans, Blue Horizon £75 £60 SHOP NOW Wide leg jeans are a staple they'll turn to over and over again.

Adidas Originals Handball Spezial Sneakers £115 £74 SHOP NOW Use code LVR35 at checkout for 35% off selected items.

Foreo Bear 2 £379 £239 SHOP NOW Lift, tighten and smooth with Foreo's beloved microcurrent device. Honestly, I've added this to my wish list.

DIOR Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum 100ml Limited Edition Gift Box £118 £94 SHOP NOW He's sure to love this.

Charles & Keith Buzz Hobo Bag £89 £69 SHOP NOW Chic, understated and practical.

Nobodys Child Brown Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress £79 £59 SHOP NOW Just wait until you see the back! Use code BF25 for 25% off at checkout.