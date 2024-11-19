I Always Do My Christmas Shopping In The Sales—23 Gifts That Are Sure to Impress

The Christmas lights have officially been lit and the streets depict the start of the festive countdown. For me, there's still plenty to get sorted before the celebrations can officially begin, including Christmas parties, last-minute Secret Santa swaps and of course, sourcing and decorating the tree.

One task that is already underway is my gift shopping. As an expensive time of year for the reasons listed above, and more, I like to get ahead of my Christmas gift shopping by securing presents they'll love in the sales. And as I've already ticked off almost everyone on my list, I'm here to share my best finds with you. Plus, you might just find some inspiration for your own wish list.

At one time, we would have to wait until the Boxing Day sales or January discounts to snap up a saving. Now, the rise of Black Friday (coming on the 29th of November if you'd like to mark your calendar) means that we can secure savings on our Christmas gifts ahead of time. Already, many of the Black Friday sales have launched, alongside general seasonal sales and flash discounts, and I've taken the time to scour through the various discounts to find the pieces that any recipient will be pleased to unwrap on Christmas day.

There's an array of excellent clothing deals, including a seriously chic Toteme coat that I can't believe is still in stock, alongside more affordable pieces that are even more budget-friendly with the added discounts. Beauty sales have launched, so whether you're looking for a gift set for the friend who adores a particular brand or simply want to refill your own beauty cupboard, these are the discounts to see. Alongside I've sprinkled in a few homeware pieces, as no one will turn away a sweet-scented candle or a cosy blanket that will ready their sofa for yet another screening of Love Actually.

So if you're ready to get one thing ticked off your to-do list, keep scrolling to shop the best Christmas gifts on sale right now.

Shop the best deals:

SHOP THE BEST CHRISTMAS GIFTS ON SALE NOW:

Rise & Fall, Women's Fine Cashmere Scarf
Rise & Fall
Women's Fine Cashmere Scarf

This sumptuous cashmere scarf comes in 13 luxurious shades.

Oversized Two-Tone Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
TOTEME
Oversized Two-Tone Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat

I genuinely can't believe that this coat is 1) discounted and 2) still in stock.

Gleam Bold Tennis Chain Bracelet in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Gleam Bold Tennis Chain Bracelet in Gold

Tennis bracelets have had a resurgence thanks to their timeless appeal.

And/or Asha Floral Maxi Dress, Red/multi
AND/OR
Asha Floral Maxi Dress

A day to night dress will make getting dressed for the office or cocktail hour that much easier.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
DIOR
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

Add a little luxury to their makeup bag.

Chinti & Parker Boxy Cashmere Jumper
Chinti & Parker
Chinti & Parker Boxy Cashmere Jumper

Talking of luxury, a cosy cashmere jumper is one they'll treasure for years to come.

Leather Islington Cross-Body Bag
Mulberry
Leather Islington Cross-Body Bag

Structured, elegant and seriously timeless.

Deia Pebble Locket Fine Chain Necklace
Monica Vinader
Deia Pebble Locket Fine Chain Necklace

The locket can be engraved and you can add an image inside for an extra special touch.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Oven Dish, Set of 2
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Oven Dish, Set of 2

For the friend who always cooks up a storm.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Copper
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Copper

Our beauty editor tried and tested this hair dryer, and she was amazed at how quickly her hair dried, and with a professional finish.

Woven Cosy Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Woven Cosy Throw Blanket

Everyone I know loves to cosy up in front of a good film or with a great book.

Pearl Loop Chain Drop Earrings
By Anthropologie
Pearl Loop Chain Drop Earrings

An added 20% off at checkout.

Olaplex in Good Repair Hair Kit
Olaplex
Olaplex in Good Repair Hair Kit

Luscious locks are just one beautifully wrapped present away.

Large Leather London Cosmetic Case
Aspinal Of London
Large Leather London Cosmetic Case

For the beauty lover who has it all, they're sure to appreciate a sleek leather case to keep them in.

And/or Raven Leather Jacket, Black
AND/OR
And/or Raven Leather Jacket, Black

A great leather jacket will serve their wardrobe for years to come.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets Makeup Gift Set
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Iconic Lip and Cheek Secrets Makeup Gift Set

All the icons in one.

Apple Airpods (4th Generation) With Usb-C Charging Case, 2024
Apple
Apple Airpods (4th Generation) With Usb-C Charging Case, 2024

Even smaller discounts help when it comes to Christmas shopping.

And/or Westlake Organic Cotton Rich Wide Leg Jeans, Blue Horizon
AND/OR
And/or Westlake Organic Cotton Rich Wide Leg Jeans, Blue Horizon

Wide leg jeans are a staple they'll turn to over and over again.

Handball Spezial Sneakers - Adidas Originals - Women - Beige/black - 3.5 Uk
Adidas Originals
Handball Spezial Sneakers

Use code LVR35 at checkout for 35% off selected items.

foreo,

Foreo
Bear 2

Lift, tighten and smooth with Foreo's beloved microcurrent device. Honestly, I've added this to my wish list.

Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum 100ml Limited Edition Gift Box
DIOR
Dior Sauvage Eau De Parfum 100ml Limited Edition Gift Box

He's sure to love this.

Buzz Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Buzz Hobo Bag

Chic, understated and practical.

Brown Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Brown Long Sleeve A-Line Penni Midi Dress

Just wait until you see the back! Use code BF25 for 25% off at checkout.

Ninja Foodi Af300uk Dual Zone Air Fryer, 7.6l
Ninja
Ninja Foodi Af300uk Dual Zone Air Fryer, 7.6l

It may not be glamorous, but as the owner of this exact Air Fryer I can confirm that anyone who wants cooking to be easier, quicker and less hassle will appreciate unwrapping this on Christmas day.

