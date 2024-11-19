I Always Do My Christmas Shopping In The Sales—23 Gifts That Are Sure to Impress
The Christmas lights have officially been lit and the streets depict the start of the festive countdown. For me, there's still plenty to get sorted before the celebrations can officially begin, including Christmas parties, last-minute Secret Santa swaps and of course, sourcing and decorating the tree.
One task that is already underway is my gift shopping. As an expensive time of year for the reasons listed above, and more, I like to get ahead of my Christmas gift shopping by securing presents they'll love in the sales. And as I've already ticked off almost everyone on my list, I'm here to share my best finds with you. Plus, you might just find some inspiration for your own wish list.
At one time, we would have to wait until the Boxing Day sales or January discounts to snap up a saving. Now, the rise of Black Friday (coming on the 29th of November if you'd like to mark your calendar) means that we can secure savings on our Christmas gifts ahead of time. Already, many of the Black Friday sales have launched, alongside general seasonal sales and flash discounts, and I've taken the time to scour through the various discounts to find the pieces that any recipient will be pleased to unwrap on Christmas day.
There's an array of excellent clothing deals, including a seriously chic Toteme coat that I can't believe is still in stock, alongside more affordable pieces that are even more budget-friendly with the added discounts. Beauty sales have launched, so whether you're looking for a gift set for the friend who adores a particular brand or simply want to refill your own beauty cupboard, these are the discounts to see. Alongside I've sprinkled in a few homeware pieces, as no one will turn away a sweet-scented candle or a cosy blanket that will ready their sofa for yet another screening of Love Actually.
So if you're ready to get one thing ticked off your to-do list, keep scrolling to shop the best Christmas gifts on sale right now.
Shop the best deals:
- Astrid & Miyu Tennis Chain Bracelet was £75 now £56
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer was £330 now £280
- Toteme Cashmere-Blend Coat was £1030 now £618
- Mulberry Islington Bag was £1495 now £1045
- Rise & Fall Fine Cashmere Scarf was £110 now £88
SHOP THE BEST CHRISTMAS GIFTS ON SALE NOW:
I genuinely can't believe that this coat is 1) discounted and 2) still in stock.
Tennis bracelets have had a resurgence thanks to their timeless appeal.
A day to night dress will make getting dressed for the office or cocktail hour that much easier.
Talking of luxury, a cosy cashmere jumper is one they'll treasure for years to come.
The locket can be engraved and you can add an image inside for an extra special touch.
For the friend who always cooks up a storm.
Our beauty editor tried and tested this hair dryer, and she was amazed at how quickly her hair dried, and with a professional finish.
Everyone I know loves to cosy up in front of a good film or with a great book.
Luscious locks are just one beautifully wrapped present away.
For the beauty lover who has it all, they're sure to appreciate a sleek leather case to keep them in.
A great leather jacket will serve their wardrobe for years to come.
All the icons in one.
Even smaller discounts help when it comes to Christmas shopping.
Wide leg jeans are a staple they'll turn to over and over again.
Lift, tighten and smooth with Foreo's beloved microcurrent device. Honestly, I've added this to my wish list.
Just wait until you see the back! Use code BF25 for 25% off at checkout.
It may not be glamorous, but as the owner of this exact Air Fryer I can confirm that anyone who wants cooking to be easier, quicker and less hassle will appreciate unwrapping this on Christmas day.
