I Just Saved You $1.3k By Putting These 18 Chic On-Sale J.Crew Fall Items on Your Radar

I'd be hard-pressed to name a retailer that has sales more epic than J.Crew sales—especially at the end of a season. There are currently multiple end-of-summer sales going on over at J.Crew, and the discounts are deep, to put it mildly. Currently, you can take an additional 40% off a wide variety of sale items with the code SHOPSALE. And if you're like me and have fully moved on from summer clothes (mentally, at least), there are actually quite a few on-sale items that can be worn this fall, and I found the best among the vast sale offerings.
Below, you'll find heavily marked-down sweaters, shorts, shoes, and more. I did the math, and if you were to add it all to your cart (be my guest!), you'll have saved more than $1.3k off the original retail total price. Pretty mind-blowing, if you ask me. So before my fall-friendly finds disappear from stock, scroll on to fill your cart.
J.Crew
Cashmere Sweater Shell
A great transitional piece in a very chic color.
J.Crew
Carolyn Fitted Crewneck Sweater in Merino Wool
$18 for this essential of a basic? My jaw is on the floor.
J.Crew
Made-In-Italy T-Strap Heels in Leather
Want more elegant outfits? Wear these shoes.
J.Crew
New Cameron Pants in Four-Season Stretch
J.Crew
Cosmo Lace-Trim Short in Luster Charmeuse
If you've been looking for longer lace-trim shorts, your search ends here.
J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere Cardigan
J.Crew
Tap Short in Textured Italian Tweed
I didn't know I needed tweed tap shorts until this very moment.
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Ribbed Sweater-Tee
The other color of the season!
J.Crew
Lenore Lady Blazer in Gramercy Linen Blend
I own this and can confirm it's worth every penny, even at full price.
J.Crew
Ondine Mini Dress in Double Cotton Poplin
Pair it with a leather jacket to wear it into fall.
J.Crew
Montauk Pullover Sweater in Multicolor Stripe
This time of year calls for the most lightweight of sweaters.
J.Crew
Cruise Drawstring Short in Cotton Poplin
Just in case you want the above shorts, too.
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt
One can never have too many red tees.
J.Crew
Cubic Zirconia Pendant Necklace
So much cooler than if it were on a metal chain.
J.Crew
Lightweight Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
The polo shirt trend isn't going anywhere.
J.Crew
Perfect Cashmere Crewneck
The reviews seem to confirm that it is, in fact, perfect.
J.Crew
Soleil Pant in Crosshatched Linen
For fall, I'd wear these with a black, brown, or cream sweater and flat mules or high-vamp ballet flats.
J.Crew
Boyfriend Jersey Relaxed Cropped T-Shirt in Stripe
Everyone's wearing retro-striped tees, and this is a great one.