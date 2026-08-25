I Just Saved You $1.3k By Putting These 18 Chic On-Sale J.Crew Fall Items on Your Radar

Shop the deeply discounted finds before they sell out.

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Olympia Gayot of J.Crew Instagram selfies
(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

I'd be hard-pressed to name a retailer that has sales more epic than J.Crew sales—especially at the end of a season. There are currently multiple end-of-summer sales going on over at J.Crew, and the discounts are deep, to put it mildly. Currently, you can take an additional 40% off a wide variety of sale items with the code SHOPSALE. And if you're like me and have fully moved on from summer clothes (mentally, at least), there are actually quite a few on-sale items that can be worn this fall, and I found the best among the vast sale offerings.

Below, you'll find heavily marked-down sweaters, shorts, shoes, and more. I did the math, and if you were to add it all to your cart (be my guest!), you'll have saved more than $1.3k off the original retail total price. Pretty mind-blowing, if you ask me. So before my fall-friendly finds disappear from stock, scroll on to fill your cart.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.