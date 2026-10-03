With temperatures still relatively high here in the UK, it might seem odd to already be talking about knitwear. But trust me, anyone who lives or has visited here knows that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. So with this in mind, I’ve decided to be prepared and start my hunt for the most expensive-lookingknitwear to add to my autumn 2026 capsule wardrobe. And as someone with designer taste on a very modest budget, I’m aware I need to be particularly picky when shopping for jumpers and cardigans on the high street.
You probably already know that the cut, fabric composition and colours you opt for play a key role in how expensive your affordable knits look, so as someone who wants to spend this autumn in refined, put-together outfits that look way more premium than their budget-friendly price tags, I’ve spent hours scouring my favourite high-street stores to find the best of the best.
Top of the shops? It should come as no surprise that COS, Massimo Dutti and Sézane led the pack for designer-passing knits. Of course, these three premium high-street brands sit significantly higher price-wise than their more affordable counterparts. However, the timeless cuts and elegant colourways and patterns—plus commitment to prioritising natural fibres—mean they not only rival some luxury finds, but are also guaranteed to stand the test of time in your wardrobe.
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Now, I’m well aware that the sheer number of jumpers and cardigans at each of these stores can feel overwhelming, so I’ve narrowed my edit down to nine standouts that look expensive, will never date and will make every outfit more polished this season.
Keep scrolling to discover nine knits from COS, Massimo Dutti and Sézane to consider adding to your autumn wardrobe.
9 COS, Massimo Dutti and Sézane Knits On My Autumn Wish List
COS
Sculpted Cashmere Funnel-Neck Cardigan
It doesn't get much more elegant than a funnel-neck cashmere knit.
Massimo Dutti
Oversize Short Sleeve Knit Sweater
For those warmer autumn days.
Sézane
Clara Cardigan
I'd style this with brown tailored trousers and suede loafers for the office.
COS
Rounded Wool Crew-Neck Jumper
A capsule-wardrobe staple, if I ever saw one.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Knit Cardigan
There's something very French-coded about this.
Sézane
Léonard Jumper
A cream jumper is an easy way to brighten up your otherwise darker autumnal wardrobe.
COS
Argyle Wool-Alpaca V-Neck Jumper
Argyle knits feel equally as elevated as they do timeless.
Massimo Dutti
Cashmere Long Sleeve Sweater
Don't be afraid to mix brighter hues with your neutrals.
Sézane
Othello Cardigan
This darker burgundy hue is calling to me.
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COS
Chunky Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
Simple, polished and so easy to style.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Oversize Knit Sweater
I want the entire outfit, please!
Sézane
Juliette Jumper
This chartreuse hue will look so good with indigo denim.
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
I already own so many black jumpers, so this softer navy feels like the natural next step.
Massimo Dutti
Ribbed Knit Cardigan With Tab Detail
I cannot believe this is a high-street find.
Sézane
Jeanne Jumper
Just look at the sleeves!
COS
Sculpted Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
Another red jumper I currently have my eye on.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Knit Diamond Sweater
These colours just work so well together.
Sézane
James Jumper
This off-shoulder silhouette feels perfect for autumn evenings out. Just add black jeans, kitten heels and a clutch.
COS
Merino Wool Cardigan
This cobalt blue cardi will earn you so many compliments.
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Knit Cardigan
Easy elegance.
Sézane
Pauline Jumper
A peplum knit that looks chic and keeps me warm? Sign me up!
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.