Cosy, Classy and Expensive-Looking—9 New-In High Street Knits I’m Eyeing for Instant Polish

If you thought they were designer, I really wouldn't blame you.

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(Image credit: COS, Massimo Dutti, Sézane)
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With temperatures still relatively high here in the UK, it might seem odd to already be talking about knitwear. But trust me, anyone who lives or has visited here knows that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. So with this in mind, I’ve decided to be prepared and start my hunt for the most expensive-looking knitwear to add to my autumn 2026 capsule wardrobe. And as someone with designer taste on a very modest budget, I’m aware I need to be particularly picky when shopping for jumpers and cardigans on the high street.

You probably already know that the cut, fabric composition and colours you opt for play a key role in how expensive your affordable knits look, so as someone who wants to spend this autumn in refined, put-together outfits that look way more premium than their budget-friendly price tags, I’ve spent hours scouring my favourite high-street stores to find the best of the best.

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(Image credit: Massimo Dutti, COS, Sézane)

Top of the shops? It should come as no surprise that COS, Massimo Dutti and Sézane led the pack for designer-passing knits. Of course, these three premium high-street brands sit significantly higher price-wise than their more affordable counterparts. However, the timeless cuts and elegant colourways and patterns—plus commitment to prioritising natural fibres—mean they not only rival some luxury finds, but are also guaranteed to stand the test of time in your wardrobe.

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Now, I’m well aware that the sheer number of jumpers and cardigans at each of these stores can feel overwhelming, so I’ve narrowed my edit down to nine standouts that look expensive, will never date and will make every outfit more polished this season.

Keep scrolling to discover nine knits from COS, Massimo Dutti and Sézane to consider adding to your autumn wardrobe.

9 COS, Massimo Dutti and Sézane Knits On My Autumn Wish List

Shop More Premium-Looking Knitwear

Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.