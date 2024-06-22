Every It Bag in 2024 Looks Like This

Sofia Richie Grainge wearing a white one-shoulder top, white trousers, and an off-white Loro Piana Extra Pocket top-handle vanity case bag on her honeymoon.

(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

Perhaps it's just my extremely curated algorithms, but everywhere I look are handbags that look just like vanity cases—top handle, zip-around closure, spacious design, and all. Then again, algorithms can't explain why I've been seeing the same exact handbag shape in real life on a near-daily basis, not just in New York City where I live but everywhere I've traveled this year too (including Monaco, Nice, Saint Barts, and Palm Beach). I can't escape it—not that I'd want to if I could.

This specific bag shape first caught my eye on Gigi Hadid, who's been carrying some version of Loro Piana's Extra style on and off for years. I see a lot of celebrity street style photos because of my job, but something about Hadid and her Extra stuck with me, so much so that when I saw the same bag on Sofia Richie Grainge's Instagram during her honeymoon last year, my editor senses started to tingle—a surefire clue that a major trend is on the horizon. Slowly but surely, their exact mini bag started to take over my FYP and Instagram feed, with influencers in Monte Carlo searching for the sold-out style and others in Manhattan attempting to explain to their followers why such a simple shape could warrant so much internet attention.

Gigi Hadid walking in NYC wearing a white button down shirt with black trousers and flats and a Loro Piana Extra Pocket bag.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flat ($395); Loro Piana bag

But the Extra isn't the only vanity case that's begun to garner praise online and IRL. Saint Laurent, Prada, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Bottega Veneta all sell their own unique versions, some for style purposes and others for the sake of practicality. (Traveling with your makeup, skincare, jewelry, etc., is serious business, after all.) Recently, I spotted Elle Fanning walking in NYC wearing Bottega Veneta's intrecciato option called the Bang Bang, which has all the qualities of a standard-issue vanity case but also features a crossbody strap that makes it perfect for everyday use. Both Jenna Ortega and Diane Kruger carried printed Dior versions to recent runway shows for the French house, and Katie Holmes just a few days ago took a Chanel alternative out for a spin to a luncheon for the brand during Tribeca Film Festival. Suffice it to say, every It bag being worn by top-tier celebrities right now looks like a makeup case—in the chicest way possible.

Elle Fanning walking in NYC wearing a white button-down shirt, jeans, Miu Miu red thong sandals, and a Bottega Veneta Bang Bang bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case ($2200); Miu Miu Riviere Cord & Leather Sandals ($895)

Jenna Ortega wearing a Dior denim blazer, midi skirt, and printed vanity bag at the spring summer 2024 Dior show in Paris.

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

On Jenna Ortega: Dior blazer, top, skirt, and 30 Montaigne Mini Vanity Case ($2650)

Get in on 2024's buzziest new bag trend by scrolling through the 20 vanity cases below and finding the one that's right for you.

Shop the vanity case bag trend:

Extra Bag L27 Leather Saddle Bag
Loro Piana
Extra Bag L27 Leather Saddle Bag

Loro Piana's viral Extra bag comes in tons of sizes, colors, and materials, with this miraculously in-stock version being one of the larger options in the range.

zara, RIGID BAG
zara
Rigid Bag

For an affordable alternative, this Zara option is hardly a bad idea.

Bang Bang Vanity Case
Bottega Veneta
Bang Bang Vanity Case

It is very difficult for me to find a Bottega Veneta bag that I don't want.

Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote
SAVETTE
Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote

This style is a little bit different than the others, but it's too good not to include.

Thea Top Handle Bag - Dark Olive
JW PEI
Thea Top Handle Bag

Okay, JW Pei—go off.

Vanity Case
Stoney Clover Lane
Vanity Case

This is actually for makeup and/or accessories, but nobody has to know that if you don't want them to.

Gwyneth Top Handle Pouchette
Cult Gaia
Gwyneth Top Handle Pouchette

Yep, I just found summer's chicest bag.

louis vuitton, Nice Bb
louis vuitton
Nice BB

You can fit a lot more than you'd think in here.

Vanity Xs
Longchamp
Vanity Xs

I was just at the Longchamp store on Fifth Avenue the other day and checked out this top-handle vanity bag. It's even cuter in person.

Coach, Essential Vanity Case
Coach
Essential Vanity Case

Gen Z's favorite bag brand knows what styles are and aren't "in." This one falls in the former category.

Vanity Bag
Ferragamo
Vanity Bag

Stop what you're doing and buy this on-sale Ferragamo bag before I do. I beg of you.

Aqua, Vanity Case Bag
Aqua
Vanity Case Bag

The leather handle and gold hardware make this canvas bag look so much pricier.

Celine, Travel Vanity Case
Celine
Travel Vanity Case

Bag charms are also trending.

Mini Vanity Case
ETOILE COLLECTIVE
Mini Vanity Case

There are tons of organizational departments inside of this bag. You'll never lose your keys, lip gloss, or credit card again.

Gaby Mini Vanity Bag in Lambskin
Saint Laurent
Gaby Mini Vanity Bag in Lambskin

This lambskin Saint Laurent option is almost too good to share.

Le Pliage Cosmetics Case
Longchamp
Le Pliage Cosmetics Case

The mini Le Pliage bags are dangerously tempting. Every time I see one, I swoon.

Vanity Leather Shoulder Bag
Altuzarra
Vanity Leather Shoulder Bag

The color of the year on the bag of the year.

Arwen Canvas Top Handle Vanity Bag
Charles & Keith
Arwen Canvas Top Handle Vanity Bag

Charles & Keith is my go-to for bags and shoes that look pricey but aren't.

Flou Leather Vanity Case
Prada
Flou Leather Vanity Case

If you know the secret to saying no to Prada, please share it with me.

Thea Top Handle Bag - White
JW PEI
Thea Top Handle Bag

I haven't stopped thinking about this beauty since like 15 slides ago.

Vanity Case Ysl Top-Handle Bag in Quilted Smooth Leather
Saint Laurent
Vanity Case Ysl Top-Handle Bag in Quilted Smooth Leather

I saved the best for last—just saying.

