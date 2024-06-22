Every It Bag in 2024 Looks Like This

Perhaps it's just my extremely curated algorithms, but everywhere I look are handbags that look just like vanity cases—top handle, zip-around closure, spacious design, and all. Then again, algorithms can't explain why I've been seeing the same exact handbag shape in real life on a near-daily basis, not just in New York City where I live but everywhere I've traveled this year too (including Monaco, Nice, Saint Barts, and Palm Beach). I can't escape it—not that I'd want to if I could.

This specific bag shape first caught my eye on Gigi Hadid, who's been carrying some version of Loro Piana's Extra style on and off for years. I see a lot of celebrity street style photos because of my job, but something about Hadid and her Extra stuck with me, so much so that when I saw the same bag on Sofia Richie Grainge's Instagram during her honeymoon last year, my editor senses started to tingle—a surefire clue that a major trend is on the horizon. Slowly but surely, their exact mini bag started to take over my FYP and Instagram feed, with influencers in Monte Carlo searching for the sold-out style and others in Manhattan attempting to explain to their followers why such a simple shape could warrant so much internet attention.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Gigi Hadid: Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flat ($395); Loro Piana bag

But the Extra isn't the only vanity case that's begun to garner praise online and IRL. Saint Laurent, Prada, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Bottega Veneta all sell their own unique versions, some for style purposes and others for the sake of practicality. (Traveling with your makeup, skincare, jewelry, etc., is serious business, after all.) Recently, I spotted Elle Fanning walking in NYC wearing Bottega Veneta's intrecciato option called the Bang Bang, which has all the qualities of a standard-issue vanity case but also features a crossbody strap that makes it perfect for everyday use. Both Jenna Ortega and Diane Kruger carried printed Dior versions to recent runway shows for the French house, and Katie Holmes just a few days ago took a Chanel alternative out for a spin to a luncheon for the brand during Tribeca Film Festival. Suffice it to say, every It bag being worn by top-tier celebrities right now looks like a makeup case—in the chicest way possible.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Elle Fanning: Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case ($2200); Miu Miu Riviere Cord & Leather Sandals ($895)

(Image credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

On Jenna Ortega: Dior blazer, top, skirt, and 30 Montaigne Mini Vanity Case ($2650)

Get in on 2024's buzziest new bag trend by scrolling through the 20 vanity cases below and finding the one that's right for you.

Shop the vanity case bag trend:

Loro Piana Extra Bag L27 Leather Saddle Bag $3500 SHOP NOW Loro Piana's viral Extra bag comes in tons of sizes, colors, and materials, with this miraculously in-stock version being one of the larger options in the range.

zara Rigid Bag $50 SHOP NOW For an affordable alternative, this Zara option is hardly a bad idea.

Bottega Veneta Bang Bang Vanity Case $2400 SHOP NOW It is very difficult for me to find a Bottega Veneta bag that I don't want.

SAVETTE Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote $1190 SHOP NOW This style is a little bit different than the others, but it's too good not to include.

JW PEI Thea Top Handle Bag $137 SHOP NOW Okay, JW Pei—go off.

Stoney Clover Lane Vanity Case $138 SHOP NOW This is actually for makeup and/or accessories, but nobody has to know that if you don't want them to.

Cult Gaia Gwyneth Top Handle Pouchette $398 SHOP NOW Yep, I just found summer's chicest bag.

louis vuitton Nice BB $1290 SHOP NOW You can fit a lot more than you'd think in here.

Longchamp Vanity Xs $420 SHOP NOW I was just at the Longchamp store on Fifth Avenue the other day and checked out this top-handle vanity bag. It's even cuter in person.

Coach Essential Vanity Case $195 SHOP NOW Gen Z's favorite bag brand knows what styles are and aren't "in." This one falls in the former category.

Ferragamo Vanity Bag $1500 $1200 SHOP NOW Stop what you're doing and buy this on-sale Ferragamo bag before I do. I beg of you.

Aqua Vanity Case Bag $98 SHOP NOW The leather handle and gold hardware make this canvas bag look so much pricier.

Celine Travel Vanity Case $1300 SHOP NOW Bag charms are also trending.

ETOILE COLLECTIVE Mini Vanity Case $80 SHOP NOW There are tons of organizational departments inside of this bag. You'll never lose your keys, lip gloss, or credit card again.

Saint Laurent Gaby Mini Vanity Bag in Lambskin $2100 SHOP NOW This lambskin Saint Laurent option is almost too good to share.

Longchamp Le Pliage Cosmetics Case $95 SHOP NOW The mini Le Pliage bags are dangerously tempting. Every time I see one, I swoon.

Charles & Keith Arwen Canvas Top Handle Vanity Bag $63 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith is my go-to for bags and shoes that look pricey but aren't.

Prada Flou Leather Vanity Case $2550 SHOP NOW If you know the secret to saying no to Prada, please share it with me.

JW PEI Thea Top Handle Bag $137 SHOP NOW I haven't stopped thinking about this beauty since like 15 slides ago.