Christy Turlington Wore the Jacket Trend That Will Always Make Jeans Look Elegant

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

During the Tribeca Film Festival every year, Chanel hosts an event that consistently sees chic women in film and other adjacent industries come together in their best French fashions from the brand. Stars of the screen such as Elizabeth Olsen, Lola Tung, and Dakota Fanning have all attended in the past, while Katie Holmes, Camila Mendes, Kathryn Newton, and Kerry Washington took to the triangle below Canal this year, showing up to Locanda Verde for the event in a slew of sleek and colorful Chanel ensembles. Another regular attendee is supermodel Christy Turlington, who, in my opinion, had the best look of the day at 2024's daytime get-together.

For this year's luncheon, Turlington went the casual-elegance route, pairing mid-wash, high-waisted jeans with brown-and-black cap-toe pumps, a white T-shirt, and the timeless jacket trend that will always look chic no matter what it's paired with. To be more specific, she wore a longline, collarless tweed jacket with CC-embossed buttons and two breast pockets in a super-light shade of purple. She accessorized with a beaded clutch and stud earrings that matched her jacket's buttons. Scroll down to see Turlington's tweed jacket in action and shop similar styles that are guaranteed to make your next jeans look far more refined.

(Image credit: Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Christy Turlington: Chanel jacket, jeans, shoes, and bag

Shop the tweed jacket trend:

H&M Bouclé Jacket $58 SHOP NOW I want to copy this exact outfit from head to toe.

MANGO Tweed Jacket With Jewel Buttons $130 SHOP NOW This color will work for every season and every occasion.

Another Tomorrow Cropped Tweed Jacket $1090 SHOP NOW If you don't know the brand Another Tomorrow, learn it. I've never seen an item from it that I wasn't obsessed with.

Citizens of Humanity Pia Crop Tweed Jacket $495 SHOP NOW COH makes a lot more than just denim.

H&M Cropped Bouclé-Weave Jacket $42 SHOP NOW This jacket looks so much pricier than it is.

Reformation Trista Jacket $248 SHOP NOW Obviously you need the matching miniskirt too.

Proenza Schouler White Label Quinn Jacket in Tweed $675 SHOP NOW This color is too gorgeous to simply scroll past.

LIBEROWE Raja Cropped Cotton-Tweed Jacket $1600 SHOP NOW I have a version of this jacket at home, and the word that comes to mind when I think about it is "wow."

MANGO Tweed Bomber Jacket $100 SHOP NOW BRB while I re-create this exact outfit.