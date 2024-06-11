Christy Turlington Wore the Jacket Trend That Will Always Make Jeans Look Elegant
During the Tribeca Film Festival every year, Chanel hosts an event that consistently sees chic women in film and other adjacent industries come together in their best French fashions from the brand. Stars of the screen such as Elizabeth Olsen, Lola Tung, and Dakota Fanning have all attended in the past, while Katie Holmes, Camila Mendes, Kathryn Newton, and Kerry Washington took to the triangle below Canal this year, showing up to Locanda Verde for the event in a slew of sleek and colorful Chanel ensembles. Another regular attendee is supermodel Christy Turlington, who, in my opinion, had the best look of the day at 2024's daytime get-together.
For this year's luncheon, Turlington went the casual-elegance route, pairing mid-wash, high-waisted jeans with brown-and-black cap-toe pumps, a white T-shirt, and the timeless jacket trend that will always look chic no matter what it's paired with. To be more specific, she wore a longline, collarless tweed jacket with CC-embossed buttons and two breast pockets in a super-light shade of purple. She accessorized with a beaded clutch and stud earrings that matched her jacket's buttons. Scroll down to see Turlington's tweed jacket in action and shop similar styles that are guaranteed to make your next jeans look far more refined.
On Christy Turlington: Chanel jacket, jeans, shoes, and bag
Shop the tweed jacket trend:
If you don't know the brand Another Tomorrow, learn it. I've never seen an item from it that I wasn't obsessed with.
Obviously you need the matching miniskirt too.
This color is too gorgeous to simply scroll past.
I have a version of this jacket at home, and the word that comes to mind when I think about it is "wow."
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
