Gigi Hadid Wore the Timeless Skirt Trend I'm Willing to Toss My Miniskirts For

Gigi Hadid is an outfit repeater and a proud one at that. Then again, that's what you can do when you fill your wardrobe with timeless pieces that can be easily mixed and matched. Hadid's latest repeat closet item consists of a white midi skirt that she's already worn twice—this week. The eyelet number with an uneven hemline was first worn by the supermodel and Guest In Residence founder for a dinner out at Love Mama, a Thai restaurant in the East Village, not far from her NoHo apartment.

For the occasion, she wore a slouchy red knit with black accessories, including sunglasses, a shoulder bag, and Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas. The following day, Hadid donned the skirt once again, this time styling it in an even more casual way, with a white baby tee, orange Converse, a yellow hat, and a large flannel shacket tied around her waist. All that, and a corduroy Miu Miu tote bag. Clearly the skirt is a favorite of hers, and for good reason. It's versatile, easy, and perfect for just about every occasion, three qualities that are making white midi skirts one of 2024's most-worn trends, even more than the minis we all fought over a few years back.

Though I'm a miniskirt lover myself, even I'm not immune to the draws of a flowy white midi in the summertime. If you feel the same way, scroll down to see Hadid's dinner ensemble and shop skirts just like hers.

On Gigi Hadid: Adidas x Wales Bonner sneakers

