Across Europe, Stylish People Are Carrying The Basket Bag That Rivals Designer Buys

Spain, Greece, London—Euro summer has officially begun, and as our timelines and FYPs fill up with new season outfit inspiration, it's clear that one exact bag is leading the way as the accessory of summer 2025. Enter the Sézane Justine Basket Bag.

I'll admit, I'm cautious of claiming 'It' status for this bag simply because this often evokes ideas of a fleeting success or of the moment trend, and this bag is the opposite. Timeless in its design with an innate French edge thanks to the brand's French origins, Sézane has crafted the ultimate basket bag for those looking for a designer look without the accompanying price tag.

The Justine is a classic open-top tote with considered design details that put it in the same race as designer buys. The first thing to point out is the composition of the bag, handwoven in the brand's atelier in Madagascar from raffia. Leather accents come into play for the handles. Find both a longer over-the-shoulder offering, which can be tucked inside when not in use, as well as shorter tote handles. I personally have another bag that features both kinds of handles, and can't tell you how useful it is to switch between! Plus, all your belongings can be kept safe by the internal lining with a drawstring closure.

Florrie carries the Mini Justine Basket Bag. (Image credit: @florriealexander)

As a brand, Sézane is known for creating iconic pieces, and each time a new best-seller is born, the brand leans into expanding the variation of the piece. Consider the beloved Will Jacket or the highly sought-after Gaspard Cardigan, which come in a range of colours and fabrics. In the same way, the Justine is crafted in a variety of forms with smooth raffia alongside intricate floral motifs, natural beige alongside a striking green that I haven't stopped thinking about, and various patterns too.

Whilst the most spotted size of the moment is the regular, a spacious everyday style that can be filled with all your city or seaside necessities, there is also a mini and maxi version, so really, the choice is yours.

Keep scrolling to shop the Sézane Justine Basket Bag, plus the mini and maxi sizes.

Sézane Justine Basket Bag - Natural Raffia £220 SHOP NOW No matter this year, this bag will always feel oh-so classic. Sézane Justine Basket Bag - Olive Green Raffia £220 SHOP NOW I've officially added this basket bag to basket. The deep khaki shade feels so unique and yet easily blends with all other shades in my wardrobe. Sézane Justine Basket Bag - Natural Perforated Raffia £240 SHOP NOW Imagine strolling through cobbled streets with a baguette poking out the top of your basket bag—trés chic! Sézane Justine Basket Bag - Deep Natural Navy Raffia £220 SHOP NOW I love the colour play with the leather handles. Sézane Justine Basket Bag - Embroidered Pink Flowers Raffia - Raffia - Sézane £240 SHOP NOW The intricate flower details are just so sweet. Sézane Justine Basket Bag - Raffia Embroidery Choco Flowers - Raffia - Sézane £240 SHOP NOW Sézane Justine Basket Bag - Golden Raffia £220 SHOP NOW Lean into the golden glows of summer with the metallic details on this basket bag. Sézane Justine Basket Bag - Embroidered Flowers £240 SHOP NOW This may be sold out right now, but you can create an alert to find out first about restocks!

Sézane Justine Mini Basket Bag - Natural Raffia £190 SHOP NOW The sweet basket bag I'm carrying above! Yes this style also comes with a longer crossbody strap, and sweet shorter handles. Sézane Justine Mini Basket Bag - Raffia Heart Embroidery £210 SHOP NOW The heart motifs are incredibly cute, but if you want the choice, the other side of the bag is plain so you can choose which you want day to day.

