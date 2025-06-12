Across Europe, Stylish People Are Carrying The Basket Bag That Rivals Designer Buys
I've spotted stylish women across Europe carrying the exact same basket bag.
Spain, Greece, London—Euro summer has officially begun, and as our timelines and FYPs fill up with new season outfit inspiration, it's clear that one exact bag is leading the way as the accessory of summer 2025. Enter the Sézane Justine Basket Bag.
I'll admit, I'm cautious of claiming 'It' status for this bag simply because this often evokes ideas of a fleeting success or of the moment trend, and this bag is the opposite. Timeless in its design with an innate French edge thanks to the brand's French origins, Sézane has crafted the ultimate basket bag for those looking for a designer look without the accompanying price tag.
The Justine is a classic open-top tote with considered design details that put it in the same race as designer buys. The first thing to point out is the composition of the bag, handwoven in the brand's atelier in Madagascar from raffia. Leather accents come into play for the handles. Find both a longer over-the-shoulder offering, which can be tucked inside when not in use, as well as shorter tote handles. I personally have another bag that features both kinds of handles, and can't tell you how useful it is to switch between! Plus, all your belongings can be kept safe by the internal lining with a drawstring closure.
As a brand, Sézane is known for creating iconic pieces, and each time a new best-seller is born, the brand leans into expanding the variation of the piece. Consider the beloved Will Jacket or the highly sought-after Gaspard Cardigan, which come in a range of colours and fabrics. In the same way, the Justine is crafted in a variety of forms with smooth raffia alongside intricate floral motifs, natural beige alongside a striking green that I haven't stopped thinking about, and various patterns too.
Whilst the most spotted size of the moment is the regular, a spacious everyday style that can be filled with all your city or seaside necessities, there is also a mini and maxi version, so really, the choice is yours.
Keep scrolling to shop the Sézane Justine Basket Bag, plus the mini and maxi sizes.
Shop the Sézane Justine Basket Bag
Shop the Mini Justine Basket Bag
Shop the Maxi Justine Basket Bag
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.
