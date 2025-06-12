Across Europe, Stylish People Are Carrying The Basket Bag That Rivals Designer Buys

I've spotted stylish women across Europe carrying the exact same basket bag.

Three women carrying the Sezane basket bag
(Image credit: @theannaedit @taffymsipa @leatngu)
Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Features

Spain, Greece, London—Euro summer has officially begun, and as our timelines and FYPs fill up with new season outfit inspiration, it's clear that one exact bag is leading the way as the accessory of summer 2025. Enter the Sézane Justine Basket Bag.

Woman wears denim jacket, yellow linen trousers, black sandals, basket bag

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

I'll admit, I'm cautious of claiming 'It' status for this bag simply because this often evokes ideas of a fleeting success or of the moment trend, and this bag is the opposite. Timeless in its design with an innate French edge thanks to the brand's French origins, Sézane has crafted the ultimate basket bag for those looking for a designer look without the accompanying price tag.

Woman wears linen set, basket bag

(Image credit: @immeggi)

The Justine is a classic open-top tote with considered design details that put it in the same race as designer buys. The first thing to point out is the composition of the bag, handwoven in the brand's atelier in Madagascar from raffia. Leather accents come into play for the handles. Find both a longer over-the-shoulder offering, which can be tucked inside when not in use, as well as shorter tote handles. I personally have another bag that features both kinds of handles, and can't tell you how useful it is to switch between! Plus, all your belongings can be kept safe by the internal lining with a drawstring closure.

Woman wears green shirt, white T-shirt, white skirt and carries basket bag from Sezane

Florrie carries the Mini Justine Basket Bag.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

As a brand, Sézane is known for creating iconic pieces, and each time a new best-seller is born, the brand leans into expanding the variation of the piece. Consider the beloved Will Jacket or the highly sought-after Gaspard Cardigan, which come in a range of colours and fabrics. In the same way, the Justine is crafted in a variety of forms with smooth raffia alongside intricate floral motifs, natural beige alongside a striking green that I haven't stopped thinking about, and various patterns too.

Whilst the most spotted size of the moment is the regular, a spacious everyday style that can be filled with all your city or seaside necessities, there is also a mini and maxi version, so really, the choice is yours.

Keep scrolling to shop the Sézane Justine Basket Bag, plus the mini and maxi sizes.

Shop the Sézane Justine Basket Bag

Justine Basket Bag - Natural Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag - Natural Raffia

No matter this year, this bag will always feel oh-so classic.

Justine Basket Bag - Olive Green Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag - Olive Green Raffia

I've officially added this basket bag to basket. The deep khaki shade feels so unique and yet easily blends with all other shades in my wardrobe.

Justine Basket Bag - Natural Perforated Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag - Natural Perforated Raffia

Imagine strolling through cobbled streets with a baguette poking out the top of your basket bag—trés chic!

Justine Basket Bag - Deep Natural Navy Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag - Deep Natural Navy Raffia

I love the colour play with the leather handles.

Justine Basket Bag - Embroidered Pink Flowers Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag - Embroidered Pink Flowers Raffia - Raffia - Sézane

The intricate flower details are just so sweet.

Justine Basket Bag - Raffia Embroidery Choco Flowers - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag - Raffia Embroidery Choco Flowers - Raffia - Sézane

Justine Basket Bag - Golden Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag - Golden Raffia

Lean into the golden glows of summer with the metallic details on this basket bag.

Justine Basket Bag - Embroidered Flowers - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Basket Bag - Embroidered Flowers

This may be sold out right now, but you can create an alert to find out first about restocks!

Shop the Mini Justine Basket Bag

Justine Mini Basket Bag - Natural Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Mini Basket Bag - Natural Raffia

The sweet basket bag I'm carrying above! Yes this style also comes with a longer crossbody strap, and sweet shorter handles.

Justine Mini Basket Bag - Raffia Heart Embroidery - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Mini Basket Bag - Raffia Heart Embroidery

The heart motifs are incredibly cute, but if you want the choice, the other side of the bag is plain so you can choose which you want day to day.

Shop the Maxi Justine Basket Bag

Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia Coffee Stripes - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia Coffee Stripes

There is something to elevated about the tonal stripes.

Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Natural Raffia - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Natural Raffia

I often use my trusted basket bag as a travel tote thanks to its spacious size.

Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia Navy Stripes - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia Navy Stripes

I can't wait to fill this tote with books, SPF, towels, swimsuits and more this summer.

Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia With Coral Stripes - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia With Coral Stripes

I have a feeling that the bold red stripes will be extremely popular.

Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia Green Stripes - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia Green Stripes

Carry with you or pack for your next holiday.

Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia Pink/ Multi Rays - Raffia - Sézane
Sézane
Justine Maxi Basket Bag - Raffia Pink/ Multi Rays - Raffia - Sézane

Explore More:
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

Latest
  • senior fashion editor Anna LaPlaca's anti-trend summer capsule wardrobe
    8 Pieces, 15 Outfits: Inside My Anti-Trend Summer Capsule Wardrobe

    Outfit repeating like it's my job.

  • Eliza Huber wearing a Zara stretch ribbed tank top with a Kallmeyer blue scarf, gray COS bag, and denim Tory Burch skirt.
    The Perfect $16 Tank Top and More Zara Items I'm Texting Everyone I Know About

    Elite finds.

You might also like
View More ▸