This French Brand Has the Perfect Anti-Canvas Tote—and It's Already Trending

Anyone who has ever shopped at Sézane will know that this is a brand that knows how to build up hype, and more often than not items will be sold out within days, if not hours. The key to this strategy is that they release a lookbook ahead of time and make it clear what time it will be available to shop, creating its very own virtual shopping event. From recent collections, there is one item in particular that I keep seeing on my daily (or should I say hourly) scroll: a roomy tote bag realized in patent or suede.

One of the best investments you can make into your work or school wardrobe is an elegant, but practical tote bag. I am certainly guilty of carting about my laptop along with a random assortment of belongings in an old scruffy canvas tote bag that I was given as a freebie years ago. However, I have found that upgrading to a smarter bag can make all of your outfits look instantly more polished. This oversized tote is already doing the rounds on Instagram, as I have seen several influencers declaring that this is the perfect everything-but-the-kitchen-sink bag. The caramel suede has a classic, '70s aesthetic, however, the glossy red and mahogany shades are really unique and will get you so many more compliments than any canvas tote ever could.

Influencers With the Shopper

Shop the Tote

Sezane The Tote Camel $390 SHOP NOW The tan suede gives this a 70s feel.

Sezane The Tote In Patent Mahogany $395 SHOP NOW This rich, glossy finish will earn you so many compliments.

Sezane The Tote In Patent Red $384 SHOP NOW This is already doing the rounds on Instagram.

Sezane The Tote Bag Patent Black $390 SHOP NOW A black tote bag is always a classic choice.

Shop More Tote Bags:

LOEWE Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Leather Tote $2100 SHOP NOW Jennifer Lawrence owns (and is regularly spotted with) this bag.

Givenchy Voyou Medium Buckle-Embellished Suede Tote $1950 SHOP NOW Trust Givenchy to create the most elegant tote bag around.

MANGO Leather Shopper Bag $140 SHOP NOW Brown suede bags are trending, and this a good one.

MANGO Shopper Bag With Buckle $80 SHOP NOW Another classic take on a tote bag courtesy of Mango.

Madewell The Essential Bucket Tote $178 SHOP NOW You can always rely on Madewell for quality, trusted staples.

COS Serif Tote - Leather $290 SHOP NOW This COS shopper is a classic design, but its simplicity is what makes it so elegant.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 SHOP NOW Khaki tones are trending, and this rich mossy hue looks so expensive.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag $498 SHOP NOW This bag is so good we just had to include it in two colorways. What can we say, we couldn't decide.