This French Brand Has the Perfect Anti-Canvas Tote—and It's Already Trending

Anyone who has ever shopped at Sézane will know that this is a brand that knows how to build up hype, and more often than not items will be sold out within days, if not hours. The key to this strategy is that they release a lookbook ahead of time and make it clear what time it will be available to shop, creating its very own virtual shopping event. From recent collections, there is one item in particular that I keep seeing on my daily (or should I say hourly) scroll: a roomy tote bag realized in patent or suede.

One of the best investments you can make into your work or school wardrobe is an elegant, but practical tote bag. I am certainly guilty of carting about my laptop along with a random assortment of belongings in an old scruffy canvas tote bag that I was given as a freebie years ago. However, I have found that upgrading to a smarter bag can make all of your outfits look instantly more polished. This oversized tote is already doing the rounds on Instagram, as I have seen several influencers declaring that this is the perfect everything-but-the-kitchen-sink bag. The caramel suede has a classic, '70s aesthetic, however, the glossy red and mahogany shades are really unique and will get you so many more compliments than any canvas tote ever could.

Monikh with Sezane patent shopper bag

Lizzy Hadfield Sezane Tote

Anne Laure Mais with red Sezane shopper bag

Influencer Laura Vidrequin with red Sezane shopper bag

Shop the Tote

Sezane, The Tote Camel
Sezane
The Tote Camel

The tan suede gives this a 70s feel.

Sezane tote bag
Sezane
The Tote In Patent Mahogany

This rich, glossy finish will earn you so many compliments.

Sezane, The Tote In Patent Red
Sezane
The Tote In Patent Red

This is already doing the rounds on Instagram.

Sezane, The Tote Bag Patent Black
Sezane
The Tote Bag Patent Black

A black tote bag is always a classic choice.

Shop More Tote Bags:

Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Leather Tote
LOEWE
Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Leather Tote

Jennifer Lawrence owns (and is regularly spotted with) this bag.

Givenchy, Voyou Medium Buckle-Embellished Suede Tote
Givenchy
Voyou Medium Buckle-Embellished Suede Tote

Trust Givenchy to create the most elegant tote bag around.

Leather Shopper Bag
MANGO
Leather Shopper Bag

Brown suede bags are trending, and this a good one.

Shopper Bag With Buckle
MANGO
Shopper Bag With Buckle

Another classic take on a tote bag courtesy of Mango.

The Essential Bucket Tote
Madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote

You can always rely on Madewell for quality, trusted staples.

Serif Tote - Leather
COS
Serif Tote - Leather

This COS shopper is a classic design, but its simplicity is what makes it so elegant.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

Khaki tones are trending, and this rich mossy hue looks so expensive.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

This bag is so good we just had to include it in two colorways. What can we say, we couldn't decide.

Khaite, Zoe Quilted Suede Tote
Khaite
Zoe Quilted Suede Tote

Khaite creates the most luxurious oversized totes.

