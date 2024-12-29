This French Brand Has the Perfect Anti-Canvas Tote—and It's Already Trending
Anyone who has ever shopped at Sézane will know that this is a brand that knows how to build up hype, and more often than not items will be sold out within days, if not hours. The key to this strategy is that they release a lookbook ahead of time and make it clear what time it will be available to shop, creating its very own virtual shopping event. From recent collections, there is one item in particular that I keep seeing on my daily (or should I say hourly) scroll: a roomy tote bag realized in patent or suede.
One of the best investments you can make into your work or school wardrobe is an elegant, but practical tote bag. I am certainly guilty of carting about my laptop along with a random assortment of belongings in an old scruffy canvas tote bag that I was given as a freebie years ago. However, I have found that upgrading to a smarter bag can make all of your outfits look instantly more polished. This oversized tote is already doing the rounds on Instagram, as I have seen several influencers declaring that this is the perfect everything-but-the-kitchen-sink bag. The caramel suede has a classic, '70s aesthetic, however, the glossy red and mahogany shades are really unique and will get you so many more compliments than any canvas tote ever could.
Influencers With the Shopper
Shop the Tote
Shop More Tote Bags:
Jennifer Lawrence owns (and is regularly spotted with) this bag.
Trust Givenchy to create the most elegant tote bag around.
This COS shopper is a classic design, but its simplicity is what makes it so elegant.
Khaki tones are trending, and this rich mossy hue looks so expensive.
This bag is so good we just had to include it in two colorways. What can we say, we couldn't decide.
