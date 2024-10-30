Olivia Rodrigo and Kim K. Just Wore the Shoe Trend I Thought Was Over for Good
When Y2K fashion made its triumphant return a few years ago, I had my reservations, but like most other people, I softened over time to a few of the era's trends. Case in point: clear PVC shoes. Brands like Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Amina Muaddi, and Magda Butrym brought wedge versions into the 2020s, breathing new life and interest into the long-outdated footwear style. As trends do, though, Y2K peaked and fell, and by now, most trends from the time have lost favor.
As for clear shoes, I was ready to ditch my pairs forever. In fact, up until a few hours ago, they were in a donation bag in my living room waiting to be picked up. It wasn't until I saw photos of Olivia Rodrigo's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night that I began to think twice about giving the trend up for good.
On Olivia Rodrigo: Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress; Amina Muaddi Lupita Glass Wedge Sandals ($1105)
For the episode, Rodrigo chose a red minidress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's S/S 25 collection (similar to the ones Laura Harrier and Ella Hunt wore at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala a few weeks ago) and a pair of clear PVC wedge sandals from Amina Muaddi. The combination just made sense, and with one look, Rodrigo's controversial heel choice began to feel timeless and classic rather than trendy.
On Kim Kardashian: vintage Mugler couture one-piece and coat; Tiffany & Co. jewelry
When I started to dig into the shoe style and its presence in a post-Y2K fashion world, I noticed that Rodrigo isn't the only A-lister who's been hesitant to distance herself from clear footwear. Kim Kardashian was also recently seen in the silhouette alongside her vintage Mugler couture all-white lingerie look from the Academy Museum Gala. At an after-party following this year's Met Gala, Elle Fanning wore a pair by Aquazzura with her silver-sequin Balmain gown. Blake Lively donned Christian Louboutin PVC pumps in her September spread for Vogue. Elsa Hosk, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez have all dabbled in the trend this year too.
Clearly, PVC shoes aren't as "over" as I initially thought. If you're ready to give them another go, scroll down to shop today's chicest pairs.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
-
Lily Allen Just Wore the Sellout Trending Sneakers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers
Everyone wants a pair.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm a Fashion Editor and Mom—This Is the Most Beautiful and Innovative Baby Gear I'm Recommending to New Parents
Worth adding to the baby registry.
By Judith Jones
-
Lily Allen Just Wore the Sellout Trending Sneakers Fashion People Are Sourcing Through Expert Shoppers
Everyone wants a pair.
By Natalie Munro
-
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
Classic and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
The Simple Styling Trick Dakota Johnson and J.Law Use to Make Their Outfits Look More Expensive
It's truly so simple.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Thought This Heel Trend Was Dated, But These Celebrity Outfits Just Changed My Mind
Consider me convinced.
By Natalie Munro
-
Law Roach's World: His New Book, Bag of Choice, and What He Grabs on a Target Run
"[Styling] has made my world so much bigger."
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Olivia Wilde Wore the Sold-Out Sneakers I'm Desperate to Get My Hands On
Found 'em.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Just Made a Case for the Return of This Nostalgic Pant Trend
I don't know how to feel.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Ashley Olsen Gave a Striped Blue Button-Down Shirt the Row Treatment While Out With Her Husband in NYC
The Olsen twins can layer like no other.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes