Olivia Rodrigo and Kim K. Just Wore the Shoe Trend I Thought Was Over for Good

When Y2K fashion made its triumphant return a few years ago, I had my reservations, but like most other people, I softened over time to a few of the era's trends. Case in point: clear PVC shoes. Brands like Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Amina Muaddi, and Magda Butrym brought wedge versions into the 2020s, breathing new life and interest into the long-outdated footwear style. As trends do, though, Y2K peaked and fell, and by now, most trends from the time have lost favor.

As for clear shoes, I was ready to ditch my pairs forever. In fact, up until a few hours ago, they were in a donation bag in my living room waiting to be picked up. It wasn't until I saw photos of Olivia Rodrigo's appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night that I began to think twice about giving the trend up for good.

(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

On Olivia Rodrigo: Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress; Amina Muaddi Lupita Glass Wedge Sandals ($1105)

Amina Muaddi Lupita Glass Wedge Sandals $1105 SHOP NOW

For the episode, Rodrigo chose a red minidress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin's S/S 25 collection (similar to the ones Laura Harrier and Ella Hunt wore at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala a few weeks ago) and a pair of clear PVC wedge sandals from Amina Muaddi. The combination just made sense, and with one look, Rodrigo's controversial heel choice began to feel timeless and classic rather than trendy.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

On Kim Kardashian: vintage Mugler couture one-piece and coat; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

When I started to dig into the shoe style and its presence in a post-Y2K fashion world, I noticed that Rodrigo isn't the only A-lister who's been hesitant to distance herself from clear footwear. Kim Kardashian was also recently seen in the silhouette alongside her vintage Mugler couture all-white lingerie look from the Academy Museum Gala. At an after-party following this year's Met Gala, Elle Fanning wore a pair by Aquazzura with her silver-sequin Balmain gown. Blake Lively donned Christian Louboutin PVC pumps in her September spread for Vogue. Elsa Hosk, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez have all dabbled in the trend this year too.

Clearly, PVC shoes aren't as "over" as I initially thought. If you're ready to give them another go, scroll down to shop today's chicest pairs.

