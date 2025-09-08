This Iconic '00s Bag Is Destined to Reach It Status Again This Autumn

It's clear by now that 2025 is the year of the revived It bag. From the lightweight Puzzle bag to the Fendi Spy, this year, fashion houses are taking a nostalgic approach to new releases, and now another icon is set to return. After spotting a few original '00s versions at Copenhagen Fashion Week, it feels serendipitous that Mulberry's Roxanne bag has just been relaunched.
First introduced back in 2004, the Roxanne quickly became an iconic bag for the brand, going on to nestle itself between the Bayswater and Alexa in Mulberry's It bag lineup. The Roxanne was a bold style, featuring thick straps, a belted centre and large patch pockets on the outside, finished with embellished buckles and studs. It was completely fitting for the time, balancing style and practicality with a punky British edge and was spotted on the arms of style icons such as Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Mary-Kate Olsen. Now, for 2025, the Roxanne returns with the same charm it held before, but in a new, grown-up form.
Through the fantastical lens of Tim Walker, Cynthia Erivo brings the London girl edge to the relaunch of the Roxanne bag. For 2025, the bag returns in four distinct iterations. Closest to the original shape are the small and mini Roxanne, offering leather handles to carry in hand, as well as a longer strap for shoulder and crossbody wear. This silhouette is joined by a new shape, which completes the set: the Roxanne shoulder bag and mini shoulder bag. The new form has a single strap for shoulder wear, with gold hardware to complement the design of the bag. The bags come in an array of classic shades from reliable black to autumnal brown suede, crafted from leather sourced from environmentally accredited tanneries.
The same centre belting can be found alongside the front buckled pockets of the bag, whilst the added embellishments have been softened for a more streamlined silhouette. Still, the bag retains its iconic look, though with an updated refinement. It's a handbag that brings together practicality and style, and no doubt will follow the original in becoming a firm feature on stylish people throughout the new season, and for many years to come.
Keep scrolling to shop the returned Mulberry Roxanne bag.
Shop the Roxanne Shoulder Bag
Mulberry
Roxanne Shoulder Bag
A soft yet structured silhouette.
Mulberry
Roxanne Shoulder Bag
I have a feeling this bag is about to turn heads.
Mulberry
Roxanne Shoulder Bag
Such a striking shade.
Shop the Mini Roxanne Shoulder Bag
Mulberry
Mini Roxanne Shoulder Bag
This is currently at the top of my wish list.
Mulberry
Mini Roxanne Shoulder Bag
Look out for the little details such as the Mulberry trees rivets on the hardware.
Mulberry
Mini Roxanne Shoulder Bag
A timeless style to treasure for years to come.
Shop the Small Roxanne
Mulberry
Small Roxanne
Meet your new everyday bag.
Mulberry
Small Roxanne
Plenty of storage for all your essentials, whilst still retaining the streamlined feel.
Mulberry
Small Roxanne
The longer strap is adjustable for various ways to wear.
Mulberry
Small Roxanne
So classic.
Shop the Mini Roxanne
Mulberry
Mini Roxanne
Take a peek inside to see the joyful tartan lining.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.