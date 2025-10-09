Looking Cool in a White T-Shirt RN Means Wearing This "Dated" Denim Trend With It

Another day, another cool, casual Jennifer Lawrence outfit to discuss. The truth is, we're just as enamored with her off-duty outfits as we are with her elegant looks for events and appearances. But speaking of the former, if it's ever denim trend inspiration you're seeking, Lawrence's off-duty outfits include many of them. The one she wore while walking around NYC this week is particularly noteworthy, as the jeans made her white T-shirt look cool in the most effortless of ways.
The denim trend I'm referring to is low-rise bootcut jeans, which many associate with the 2000s. The 2025 version of the trend is clean and non-distressed, and ideally made of 100% cotton. Lawrence opted for a pair by Still Here, a current go-to brand among well-dressed celebrities. The top half of the classic blue-wash jeans is fitted, and the bottom features a subtle flare. You may already be aware that flared jeans are very much back, but if you're not ready to go full-on flare, this JLaw-approved trend is the perfect entry point.
Keep scrolling to see Lawrence's cool white T-shirt-and-bootcut-jeans outfit and shop some of the best low-rise bootcut jeans on the internet (including her exact Still Here pair).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.