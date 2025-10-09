I'm a Laser Dermatologist—Here's What Most People Don't Tell You About LED Light Therapy for Skin

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
A laser dermatologist (meaning, one who specializes in laser- and light-based therapies to treat skin concerns like rosacea, melasma, acne, scars, skin cancers, and signs of aging) for over 22 years, Ellen Marmur, MD, is a human encyclopedia when it comes to LED. Seriously, whenever I'm lucky enough to visit her Upper East Side office, I walk away with no less than five game-changing tips and seven hot takes. One of the biggest discoveries I've brought home? Don't sleep on green light.
"While red light has captured the imagination of social media, and it is a potent anti-inflammatory with many benefits, green light is very underappreciated," the derm and founder of MMSkincare tells me. Namely, it's a godsend for hyperpigmentation and redness, but Marmur actually conducted a clinical study that showed multiple skin benefits associated with green light: improved collagen, improved fat, improved retinoic acid benefits (aka, more bang for your buck when using retinol), and reduced inflammation. Given these science-backed perks, she made sure to include full-range green light when creating her own LED device, which features five colors and nine light settings in total. She personally uses the green setting for 20 minutes three times a week, noting "it’s [her] secret to keeping [her] skin young." If you've ever seen Marmur's smooth, glowing skin up close like I have, the only logical response becomes "Sign me up."
For those looking for a no-BS derm to shepherd you through your skin journey, consider Marmur your pro. In fact, when I ask her to bust three pervasive skincare myths, she responds with: "Only three?!" There are a number of TikTok-born notions that make her cringe (namely #FillerMigration; "Fillers do NOT last forever," she shares), and she's quick to share the hard, cold facts of retinol and vitamin C. "The entire world—okay, I exaggerate, but it seems so—believes that the more you use these two holy-grail ingredients, the younger your skin looks," she says. In reality, using them together or too often can result in cosmeceutical contact dermatitis, marked by red, peeling skin with inflamed pimples. "Less is more with these two ingredients," she adds.
As for her personal beauty routine? That "less is more" philosophy rings true, as you'll find an edited lineup of calming, smoothing serums, full-face makeup palettes, and multitasking hair tools below—plus, of course, some high-quality LED.
MMSkincare
MMSphere2Go
"I use this on my face, neck, and chest on green light for 20 minutes three times a week. It’s my secret to keeping my skin young."
CHANEL
Les 4 Ombres
"I love this product for a polished, subtle, and natural eye look. The palette also makes things super easy if you’re doing your makeup on the go."
Jennifer Behr
Maxine Barrette
"This chic clip elevates my busy-day hairstyles and takes a look from day to night. I love a fun hair accessory, and to me, this is a staple."
HOURGLASS
Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow
"If I want to give a little more attention to my eye makeup, I layer this over my neutrals for a more fun and elevated look."
MMSkincare
MMRepose Serum
"This serum is great before bed as it has a calming effect on the skin and contains night blooming cucumber, an ingredient that works to regulate the skin’s circadian rhythm."
MMSkincare
MMRevive Serum
"I use my Revive Serum in the morning to combat wrinkles, aging, redness and, most importantly, hydrate my skin. This is also a favorite for post-treatment if I ever do any lasers or peels in the office."
Sephora Collection
Colorful 8HR Longwear Transferproof Lip Liner
"Love this lip liner for its perfect neutral shade that looks great with a variety of glosses and lipsticks as well as its ability to stay in place, not smudge, and not transfer."
Chanel
Rouge Coco Gloss
"I love this gloss because it gives me a sheer look and leaves my lips feeling hydrated. It can work for a subtler look in the day or a more elevated look at night."
Woosh Beauty
The Essential Makeup Brush Set
"These products look and feel amazing every time and have become my go-to brushes. These are really all you need."
Dior
Diorshow 24H Buildable Volume Mascara
"This mascara is long-lasting and does not leave any clumps on my eyelashes."
Woosh Beauty
Fold Out Face Refillable Makeup Palette
"I have three of these: one in my office, one in my suitcase, and one at home. I can do my eyes, contouring, and blush within 30 seconds!"
Valmont
V-Firm Firming Contour Corrector Serum
"Our neck is one of the first parts of the body to age. I love this cream layered over the MMSkincare serums to keep my neck looking firm and wrinkle-free."
Revlon
One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
"This is so convenient when I am in a rush. It dries my hair and gives me a blowout look at the same time."
K18
Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
"This fixes my hair at a molecular level and keeps it looking shiny and healthy. I notice a difference each time I use it."
IGK
Mini Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Anti-Frizz Smoothing Spray
"This spray keeps my hair frizz-free when I am up and on the go all day seeing patients and do not have time for a touch-up."
Dyson
Airwrap ID Multi-Styler and Dryer for Straight to Wavy Hair
"My Dyson Airwrap allows me to have a beautiful hairstyle with little effort. I love how much time it saves me and how many compliments I get when I use it."
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.