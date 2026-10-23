Win a Balenciaga City Bag Filled With Our Favorite Beauty Products

This Giveaway Includes: - Balenciaga Medium City Bag via Fashionphile - Who What Wear 20th Anniversary Magazine - Yves Saint Laurent Make Me Blush 24H Buildable Blurring Powder Blush - Violette_FR Bisou Balm - Cyklar Vanilla Verve Perfume Oil - Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara - Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation - Kulfi Lassi Lips Staining Lip Oil - Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush - Anfisa Ân-Gloss Ceramide Lip Tint in Spice Cake - Iris&Romeo The Reset Luminous Hyaluronic Serum Spray - InnBeauty Project Extreme Cream - Merit Great Skin Priming Moisturizer - Davines Minu Duo, Crown Affair The Towel - Isdin Fusion Water Magic SPF 40 Sunscreen - Mara Pearl Peptide Glaze Hydrating Facial Essence - e.l.f. Cosmetics No Budge Matte Shadow Stick - Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
Terms and Conditions: *No purchase necessary. Prize draw opens 1am (PST) on 10/23/26 and closes 11:59 pm (PST) 11/23/26. HOW TO ENTER: Enter your email address in the sign-up box above to be entered into the sweepstakes. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, US residents only (excluding employees of Future Publishing Limited "Future"). One entry per household. No automated entries allowed. One winner will receive a pre-owned Balenciaga Medium City Bag via Fashionphile and the following beauty products: Yves Saint Laurent Make Me Blush 24H Buildable Blurring Powder Blush, Violette_FR Bisou Balm, Cyklar Vanilla Verve Perfume Oil, Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara, Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation, Kulfi Lassi Lips Staining Lip Oil, Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush, Anfisa Ân-Gloss Ceramide Lip Tint in Spice Cake, Iris&Romeo The Reset Luminous Hyaluronic Serum Spray, InnBeauty Project Extreme Cream, Merit Great Skin Priming Moisturizer, Davines Minu Duo, Crown Affair The Towel, Isdin Fusion Water Magic SPF 40 Sunscreen, Mara Pearl Peptide Glaze Hydrating Facial Essence, e.l.f. Cosmetics No Budge Matte Shadow Stick, and Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo. The winner will be randomly drawn and notified by email within 28 days of the closing date, and must provide a US delivery address. If no response is received within 7 calendar days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative product of equivalent value. Prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative. Void where prohibited. By taking part in this sweepstakes you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at:www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at:https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.