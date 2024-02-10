I'm a Gen Z Editor—21 New-In Spring Buys My Friends and I Are Eyeing Right Now

By Sennen Prickett
published

If your socials haven’t been swarmed with all the latest from Fashion Week, Hailey Bieber’s viral oversized bath bomb for her Rhode product unveiling, or everyone’s ‘2024 In’s and Out’s’ lists this past month, then are you really Gen Z?

Speaking of ‘In’s’, I’m not one for sticking to year-long goals but I can definitely get on board with monthly favourites, more specifically the fashion trends that my friends and I are loving right now - after all, it is the month of love.

Rayan wears a leopard-print faux-fur coat with blue jeans and a red shoulder bag.

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Rayan styles her leopard-print faux-fur jacket with blue jeans and a statement red leather bag.

Being Gen Z means we’re always on the lookout for the next thing to spontaneously add to our wish lists, whether that be watching shopping hauls on our FYP to seeing what fashion people are wearing on Instagram.

We’re currently waving goodbye to the minimalist clean girl aesthetic that has been all the rage over the last few years, with leopard printfur coats and pops of primary colours entering the chat.  I mean, if I see one more leopard print fur coat, I’m going to have to add one to my basket and get in on the mob wife aesthetic action myself. Let’s not forget to mention, with the evenings getting lighter and our minds daydreaming of warmer summer days, we’re taking it as a sign to brighten up our wardrobe by introducing more colour and prints.

Grace wears a floral-print quilted jacket with a cargo maxi skirt.

(Image credit: @gracealexandriaa)

Grace wears her floral-print quilted jacket with a maxi cargo skirt - perfect for the upcoming spring months.

So, buckle up and keep scrolling as I’m giving you an insight into the baskets of my fellow fashion-forward Gen Z-er’s.

Shop The New-In Items On My Wish List This Month:

Topshop Tall oversized faux fur coat in chocolate
Topshop
Tall Faux Fur Coat

Jump on the trending Mob Wife Aesthetic with this faux fur number from Topshop.

Leopard Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse
GANNI
Leopard Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse

Leopard print + Ganni, need we say anymore? 

Damson Madder Dilly Denim Waistcoat
Damson Madder
Dilly Denim Waistcoat

I’m obsessed with Damson Madder, I fall in love with every one of their pieces, including this denim vest. 

Short textured-knit cardigan
H&M
Short Textured-Knit Cardigan

H&M for your affordable knitwear - trust us. 

Chloe Jacket
Free People
Chloe Jacket

Quilted floral-print jackets get a huge yes from us. 

Asymmetric-Front Suit Waistcoat
H&M
Asymmetric-Front Suit Waistcoat

Wear on its own or layer over the top of shirts, the styling opportunities are endless. 

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper

Minimalist is out, primary colours are in. 

Regular Waist Cotton Trousers
Monki
Regular Waist Cotton Trousers

Speaking of leopard print, fashion people have been jumping on this printed jeans trend and Gen Z approve.

Slim Fitted Long Sleeve
Weekday
Slim Fitted Long Sleeve

I've worn my grey long-sleeve top with so many outfits recently - a true wardrobe staple. 

Hole-knit Collared Cardigan
H&M
Hole-Knit Collared Cardigan

Can you tell we’re obsessed with cardigans right now?

& Other Stories Soft Pyjama Top
& Other Stories
Soft Pyjama Top

These polka-dot jacquard powder pink pyjamas are perfect for your upcoming Galentines gatherings. 

& Other Stories Soft Pyjama Trousers
& Other Stories
Soft Pyjama Trousers

Of course, paired with the matching pyjama bottoms. 

Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sloane Tailored Pant

My friends have been opting for tailored trousers over their jeans recently, and this pair from Abercrombie & Fitch fall perfectly. 

Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels
COS
Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels

Pointed-toe kitten heels are all the rage and this panelled denim pair from COS are at the top of my wish list.

Uniqlo, Wool Blend Wrap Coat
UNIQLO
Wool Blend Wrap Coat

I've been thinking about this coat ever since I saw it on my TikTok FYP. 

Hoop Earrings in Wide Bevelled Design

ASOS DESIGN
Hoop Earrings in Wide Bevelled Design

Sculpted earrings are the key to elevating any outfit, Gen Z will agree. 

Fine Knit Off Shoulder Top
Reclaimed Vintage
Fine Knit Off Shoulder Top

Chic off-the-shoulder knits have been everywhere this winter. 

Loose Long Heavyweight Sweatpants
Weekday
Loose Long Heavyweight Sweatpants

I’ve been eyeing up some wide-leg grey sweatpants for a while now. 

Faux Shearling Jacket With Lobster Clasps
Zara
Faux Shearling Jacket With Lobster Clasps

I'm obsessed with this dreamy outerwear option. 

Braided Leather Bucket Bag
& Other Stories
Braided Leather Bucket Bag

We’re starting to see more leather bags with braided details, so take this as your sign to get ahead of the curve. 

Fitted Zipper Denim Jacket

Mango
Fitted Zipper Denim Jacket

As we’ll soon be entering jacket season, start thinking forward with this fitted denim iteration for spring. 

