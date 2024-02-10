I'm a Gen Z Editor—21 New-In Spring Buys My Friends and I Are Eyeing Right Now

If your socials haven’t been swarmed with all the latest from Fashion Week , Hailey Bieber’s viral oversized bath bomb for her Rhode product unveiling, or everyone’s ‘2024 In’s and Out’s’ lists this past month, then are you really Gen Z?

Speaking of ‘In’s’, I’m not one for sticking to year-long goals but I can definitely get on board with monthly favourites, more specifically the fashion trends that my friends and I are loving right now - after all, it is the month of love.

Rayan styles her leopard-print faux-fur jacket with blue jeans and a statement red leather bag.

Being Gen Z means we’re always on the lookout for the next thing to spontaneously add to our wish lists, whether that be watching shopping hauls on our FYP to seeing what fashion people are wearing on Instagram.

We’re currently waving goodbye to the minimalist clean girl aesthetic that has been all the rage over the last few years, with leopard print , fur coats and pops of primary colours entering the chat. I mean, if I see one more leopard print fur coat, I’m going to have to add one to my basket and get in on the mob wife aesthetic action myself. Let’s not forget to mention, with the evenings getting lighter and our minds daydreaming of warmer summer days, we’re taking it as a sign to brighten up our wardrobe by introducing more colour and prints.

Grace wears her floral-print quilted jacket with a maxi cargo skirt - perfect for the upcoming spring months.

So, buckle up and keep scrolling as I’m giving you an insight into the baskets of my fellow fashion-forward Gen Z-er’s.

Shop The New-In Items On My Wish List This Month:

Topshop Tall Faux Fur Coat £95 SHOP NOW Jump on the trending Mob Wife Aesthetic with this faux fur number from Topshop.

GANNI Leopard Cotton Poplin Peplum Tie Blouse £155 SHOP NOW Leopard print + Ganni, need we say anymore?

Damson Madder Dilly Denim Waistcoat £80 SHOP NOW I’m obsessed with Damson Madder, I fall in love with every one of their pieces, including this denim vest.

H&M Short Textured-Knit Cardigan £28 SHOP NOW H&M for your affordable knitwear - trust us.

Free People Chloe Jacket £188 SHOP NOW Quilted floral-print jackets get a huge yes from us.

H&M Asymmetric-Front Suit Waistcoat £16 SHOP NOW Wear on its own or layer over the top of shirts, the styling opportunities are endless.

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £45 SHOP NOW Minimalist is out, primary colours are in.

Monki Regular Waist Cotton Trousers £40 SHOP NOW Speaking of leopard print, fashion people have been jumping on this printed jeans trend and Gen Z approve.

Weekday Slim Fitted Long Sleeve £19 SHOP NOW I've worn my grey long-sleeve top with so many outfits recently - a true wardrobe staple.

H&M Hole-Knit Collared Cardigan £38 SHOP NOW Can you tell we’re obsessed with cardigans right now?

& Other Stories Soft Pyjama Top £55 SHOP NOW These polka-dot jacquard powder pink pyjamas are perfect for your upcoming Galentines gatherings.

& Other Stories Soft Pyjama Trousers £45 SHOP NOW Of course, paired with the matching pyjama bottoms.

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant £65 SHOP NOW My friends have been opting for tailored trousers over their jeans recently, and this pair from Abercrombie & Fitch fall perfectly.

COS Denim Pointed Slingback Kitten Heels £135 SHOP NOW Pointed-toe kitten heels are all the rage and this panelled denim pair from COS are at the top of my wish list.

UNIQLO Wool Blend Wrap Coat £110 SHOP NOW I've been thinking about this coat ever since I saw it on my TikTok FYP.

ASOS DESIGN Hoop Earrings in Wide Bevelled Design £8 SHOP NOW Sculpted earrings are the key to elevating any outfit, Gen Z will agree.

Reclaimed Vintage Fine Knit Off Shoulder Top £26 SHOP NOW Chic off-the-shoulder knits have been everywhere this winter.

Weekday Loose Long Heavyweight Sweatpants £44 SHOP NOW I’ve been eyeing up some wide-leg grey sweatpants for a while now.

Zara Faux Shearling Jacket With Lobster Clasps £50 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this dreamy outerwear option.

& Other Stories Braided Leather Bucket Bag £85 SHOP NOW We’re starting to see more leather bags with braided details, so take this as your sign to get ahead of the curve.

Mango Fitted Zipper Denim Jacket £60 SHOP NOW As we’ll soon be entering jacket season, start thinking forward with this fitted denim iteration for spring.

Promo Image: @ariannabaq