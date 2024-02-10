I'm a Gen Z Editor—21 New-In Spring Buys My Friends and I Are Eyeing Right Now
If your socials haven’t been swarmed with all the latest from Fashion Week, Hailey Bieber’s viral oversized bath bomb for her Rhode product unveiling, or everyone’s ‘2024 In’s and Out’s’ lists this past month, then are you really Gen Z?
Speaking of ‘In’s’, I’m not one for sticking to year-long goals but I can definitely get on board with monthly favourites, more specifically the fashion trends that my friends and I are loving right now - after all, it is the month of love.
Rayan styles her leopard-print faux-fur jacket with blue jeans and a statement red leather bag.
Being Gen Z means we’re always on the lookout for the next thing to spontaneously add to our wish lists, whether that be watching shopping hauls on our FYP to seeing what fashion people are wearing on Instagram.
We’re currently waving goodbye to the minimalist clean girl aesthetic that has been all the rage over the last few years, with leopard print, fur coats and pops of primary colours entering the chat. I mean, if I see one more leopard print fur coat, I’m going to have to add one to my basket and get in on the mob wife aesthetic action myself. Let’s not forget to mention, with the evenings getting lighter and our minds daydreaming of warmer summer days, we’re taking it as a sign to brighten up our wardrobe by introducing more colour and prints.
Grace wears her floral-print quilted jacket with a maxi cargo skirt - perfect for the upcoming spring months.
So, buckle up and keep scrolling as I’m giving you an insight into the baskets of my fellow fashion-forward Gen Z-er’s.
Shop The New-In Items On My Wish List This Month:
Jump on the trending Mob Wife Aesthetic with this faux fur number from Topshop.
I’m obsessed with Damson Madder, I fall in love with every one of their pieces, including this denim vest.
Wear on its own or layer over the top of shirts, the styling opportunities are endless.
Speaking of leopard print, fashion people have been jumping on this printed jeans trend and Gen Z approve.
I've worn my grey long-sleeve top with so many outfits recently - a true wardrobe staple.
These polka-dot jacquard powder pink pyjamas are perfect for your upcoming Galentines gatherings.
My friends have been opting for tailored trousers over their jeans recently, and this pair from Abercrombie & Fitch fall perfectly.
Pointed-toe kitten heels are all the rage and this panelled denim pair from COS are at the top of my wish list.
I've been thinking about this coat ever since I saw it on my TikTok FYP.
Sculpted earrings are the key to elevating any outfit, Gen Z will agree.
Chic off-the-shoulder knits have been everywhere this winter.
I’ve been eyeing up some wide-leg grey sweatpants for a while now.
We’re starting to see more leather bags with braided details, so take this as your sign to get ahead of the curve.
As we’ll soon be entering jacket season, start thinking forward with this fitted denim iteration for spring.
Promo Image: @ariannabaq
Next Up: 8 Major Spring Trends Instagram’s Best Dressed Are Already Wearing.
