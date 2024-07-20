Classic, Chic and Trend-Proof—This Dress and Shoe Formula Works Every Time
Is there anything more elegant than a white dress in summer? Chances are, if you ask any fashion person, they’ll tell you no. There’s something about a white dress that looks so sophisticated, no matter the style you choose, not to mention it’s an easy, throw-on outfit that you won’t have to put much effort into.
Usually, during the warmer months, I try to keep my white-dress outfits monochromatic as a way to look more expensive and put-together (a white dress with white sandals is a go-to for me), however, after scrolling through my Instagram feed I've decided to turn my attention to another timeless formula that looks just as chic—a white dress with black shoes.
With the promise of a heatwave on the horizon (fingers crossed!), I took a look at some of my favourite stylish Instagram accounts for some inspiration on how to style my own white dresses with black sandals, flats and even heels. You might think that black shoes would look too harsh with your delicate white dresses, but the contrast between the two colours actually makes the outfit look effortlessly polished. And as both these pieces could be considered wardrobe staples with plenty of iterations around, there’s a myriad of styling options for the combo.
Styling a white dress with a pair of black shoes is also extremely easy—simply follow TikTok's "sandwich rule" and pair your black shoes with a black accessory like a shoulder bag or a pair of sunglasses to create a more seamless and refined look. So, whether you prefer a maxi, midi or mini style, there’s an endless number of white-dress-and-black-shoe outfit combos to try. For now, I’ve rounded up my favourite looks to inspire you below.
Scroll on to discover how fashion people are styling their white-dress-and-black-shoe outfits for summer 2024.
How to Style the White-Dress-and-Black-Shoe Combo for Summer 2024
1. Strappy Dress + Chunky Sandals
Style Notes: A classic strappy dress will stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Elevate this delicate style with a pair of chunky black sandals and finish off the look with a classy knitted jumper thrown over your shoulders if the temperature drops.
Shop the Look:
2. Midi Dress + Mary Janes
Style Notes: I love a puff-sleeved dress in the summer, and there's something about putting it with Mary Janes and a simple shoulder bag that makes this dress style look so sophisticated. Take your cue from Ingrid Fagerli Edvinsen (pictured above) and keep your jewellery and accessories simple to achieve this refined look.
Shop the Look:
Dôen makes the prettiest summer dresses.
It doesn't get chicer than Celine sunnies.
3. Slip Dress + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: You don’t have to wait for a formal occasion to pull out your white slip dress; in fact, it can look just as fitting for a more casual event. I love how Rayan Xasan has paired hers with strappy black sandals and a yellow leather tote for a pop of colour.
Shop the Look:
The ideal sandal for minimalists.
Opt for a bag in a mood-boosting shade like yellow to brighten up your outfit.
4. Minidress + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Dress up your flowy white mini with a pair of sleek ballet flats for a look that will keep you cool whilst looking put-together this summer.
Shop the Look:
5. Maxi Dress + Fisherman Sandals
Style Notes: I live in white maxi dresses throughout summer; they’re just so easy to throw on and go. Black fisherman sandals are the newest addition to my shoe collection, so this summer I’ll be taking a cue from Francesca Saffari (pictured above) and trying them together.
Shop the Look:
6. Linen Dress + Low-Heel Mules
Style Notes: Perfect for both formal and casual occasions, a linen midi dress can be taken from the office to an evening out by swapping out your daytime flats for a pair of low-heel mules. Opt for a block heel for all-night comfort.
Shop the Look:
7. Corset Dress + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Corset dresses are proving to be very popular for summer 2024. Wear them with simple, logo-free accessories to allow the dress to do the talking.
The Row's sandals are well worth the investment.
8. Bardot Minidress + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: A Bardot dress always looks so refined, and for 2024 I'm opting for this grown-up style in the form of a minidress which I'll be pairing with chic slingbacks and an evening bag.
Shop the Look:
-
