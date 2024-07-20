Classic, Chic and Trend-Proof—This Dress and Shoe Formula Works Every Time

Is there anything more elegant than a white dress in summer? Chances are, if you ask any fashion person, they’ll tell you no. There’s something about a white dress that looks so sophisticated, no matter the style you choose, not to mention it’s an easy, throw-on outfit that you won’t have to put much effort into.

Usually, during the warmer months, I try to keep my white-dress outfits monochromatic as a way to look more expensive and put-together (a white dress with white sandals is a go-to for me), however, after scrolling through my Instagram feed I've decided to turn my attention to another timeless formula that looks just as chic—a white dress with black shoes.

With the promise of a heatwave on the horizon (fingers crossed!), I took a look at some of my favourite stylish Instagram accounts for some inspiration on how to style my own white dresses with black sandals, flats and even heels. You might think that black shoes would look too harsh with your delicate white dresses, but the contrast between the two colours actually makes the outfit look effortlessly polished. And as both these pieces could be considered wardrobe staples with plenty of iterations around, there’s a myriad of styling options for the combo.

Styling a white dress with a pair of black shoes is also extremely easy—simply follow TikTok's "sandwich rule" and pair your black shoes with a black accessory like a shoulder bag or a pair of sunglasses to create a more seamless and refined look. So, whether you prefer a maxi, midi or mini style, there’s an endless number of white-dress-and-black-shoe outfit combos to try. For now, I’ve rounded up my favourite looks to inspire you below.

Scroll on to discover how fashion people are styling their white-dress-and-black-shoe outfits for summer 2024.

How to Style the White-Dress-and-Black-Shoe Combo for Summer 2024

1. Strappy Dress + Chunky Sandals

Style Notes: A classic strappy dress will stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Elevate this delicate style with a pair of chunky black sandals and finish off the look with a classy knitted jumper thrown over your shoulders if the temperature drops.

Free People Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress £158 SHOP NOW Perfect for the hot weather.

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £45 SHOP NOW Throw this over your shoulders when it gets chilly.

H&M Bucket Bag £28 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a classic black bag.

Missoma Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings £85 SHOP NOW Silver jewellery has had a major comeback this year.

Mint Velvet Black Leather Chunky Sandals £109 SHOP NOW I almost thought these were designer.

2. Midi Dress + Mary Janes

Style Notes: I love a puff-sleeved dress in the summer, and there's something about putting it with Mary Janes and a simple shoulder bag that makes this dress style look so sophisticated. Take your cue from Ingrid Fagerli Edvinsen (pictured above) and keep your jewellery and accessories simple to achieve this refined look.

DÔEN Quinn Dress £268 SHOP NOW Dôen makes the prettiest summer dresses.

Charles & Keith Double-Strap Block-Heel Mary Janes £75 SHOP NOW How French is this double-strap pair?

MANGO Shoulder Bag With Strap £26 SHOP NOW So sleek.

CELINE TRIOMPHE 01 SUNGLASSES £400 SHOP NOW It doesn't get chicer than Celine sunnies.

3. Slip Dress + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: You don’t have to wait for a formal occasion to pull out your white slip dress; in fact, it can look just as fitting for a more casual event. I love how Rayan Xasan has paired hers with strappy black sandals and a yellow leather tote for a pop of colour.

Polo Ralph Lauren Satin Midi Slip Dress £349 SHOP NOW So easy to take from day to night.

AEYDE Penny Leather Sandals £240 SHOP NOW The ideal sandal for minimalists.

Bimba y Lola Chihuahua Tote Bag £295 SHOP NOW Opt for a bag in a mood-boosting shade like yellow to brighten up your outfit.

4. Minidress + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Dress up your flowy white mini with a pair of sleek ballet flats for a look that will keep you cool whilst looking put-together this summer.

H&M Picot-Trimmed Jersey Dress £16 SHOP NOW A LWD (little white dress) will never let you down.

COS Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW You'll pull these out every season.

Arket Suede Tote Bag £279 SHOP NOW Throw in everything and go.

5. Maxi Dress + Fisherman Sandals

Style Notes: I live in white maxi dresses throughout summer; they’re just so easy to throw on and go. Black fisherman sandals are the newest addition to my shoe collection, so this summer I’ll be taking a cue from Francesca Saffari (pictured above) and trying them together.

Whistles Anna Dress £139 SHOP NOW An elegant cut that can be styled to feel easy-breezy.

M&S Collection Leather Strappy Sandals £50 SHOP NOW I have these, and they're so comfortable.

& Other Stories Cat Eye Sunglasses £27 SHOP NOW You don't have to spend loads on a stylish pair of sunglasses.

6. Linen Dress + Low-Heel Mules

Style Notes: Perfect for both formal and casual occasions, a linen midi dress can be taken from the office to an evening out by swapping out your daytime flats for a pair of low-heel mules. Opt for a block heel for all-night comfort.

ZARA 100% Linen Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW The subtle bust detailing really elevates this dress.

& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Sandals £95 SHOP NOW The perfect height for a comfortable night out.

DeMellier The Nano Montreal Bag £330 SHOP NOW This would also look so good with a simple button-down and jeans.

7. Corset Dress + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: Corset dresses are proving to be very popular for summer 2024. Wear them with simple, logo-free accessories to allow the dress to do the talking.

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW I just know this will work hard in my wardrobe.

The Row Ginza Sandal in Suede £960 SHOP NOW The Row's sandals are well worth the investment.

8. Bardot Minidress + Slingback Heels

Style Notes: A Bardot dress always looks so refined, and for 2024 I'm opting for this grown-up style in the form of a minidress which I'll be pairing with chic slingbacks and an evening bag.

Amanda Uprichard X Revolve Jania Dress £279 SHOP NOW An ideal evening event dress.

Jimmy Choo Didi 45 £750 SHOP NOW So classic.