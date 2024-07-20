Classic, Chic and Trend-Proof—This Dress and Shoe Formula Works Every Time

Is there anything more elegant than a white dress in summer? Chances are, if you ask any fashion person, they’ll tell you no. There’s something about a white dress that looks so sophisticated, no matter the style you choose, not to mention it’s an easy, throw-on outfit that you won’t have to put much effort into.

Usually, during the warmer months, I try to keep my white-dress outfits monochromatic as a way to look more expensive and put-together (a white dress with white sandals is a go-to for me), however, after scrolling through my Instagram feed I've decided to turn my attention to another timeless formula that looks just as chic—a white dress with black shoes.

@deborabrosa wearing a white dress with black shoes

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

With the promise of a heatwave on the horizon (fingers crossed!), I took a look at some of my favourite stylish Instagram accounts for some inspiration on how to style my own white dresses with black sandals, flats and even heels. You might think that black shoes would look too harsh with your delicate white dresses, but the contrast between the two colours actually makes the outfit look effortlessly polished. And as both these pieces could be considered wardrobe staples with plenty of iterations around, there’s a myriad of styling options for the combo.

Styling a white dress with a pair of black shoes is also extremely easy—simply follow TikTok's "sandwich rule" and pair your black shoes with a black accessory like a shoulder bag or a pair of sunglasses to create a more seamless and refined look. So, whether you prefer a maxi, midi or mini style, there’s an endless number of white-dress-and-black-shoe outfit combos to try. For now, I’ve rounded up my favourite looks to inspire you below.

Scroll on to discover how fashion people are styling their white-dress-and-black-shoe outfits for summer 2024.

How to Style the White-Dress-and-Black-Shoe Combo for Summer 2024

1. Strappy Dress + Chunky Sandals

@daniellejinadu wearing a white dress with black sandals

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: A classic strappy dress will stay in your wardrobe for years to come. Elevate this delicate style with a pair of chunky black sandals and finish off the look with a classy knitted jumper thrown over your shoulders if the temperature drops.

Shop the Look:

Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress
Free People
Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress

Perfect for the hot weather.

& Other Stories, Relaxed Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper

Throw this over your shoulders when it gets chilly.

Bucket Bag
H&M
Bucket Bag

You can't go wrong with a classic black bag.

Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings

Silver jewellery has had a major comeback this year.

Mint Velvet, Black Leather Chunky Sandals
Mint Velvet
Black Leather Chunky Sandals

I almost thought these were designer.

2. Midi Dress + Mary Janes

@ingridedvinsen wearing a white dress and black shoes

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: I love a puff-sleeved dress in the summer, and there's something about putting it with Mary Janes and a simple shoulder bag that makes this dress style look so sophisticated. Take your cue from Ingrid Fagerli Edvinsen (pictured above) and keep your jewellery and accessories simple to achieve this refined look.

Shop the Look:

DÔEN, Quinn Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Quinn Dress

Dôen makes the prettiest summer dresses.

Double-Strap Block-Heel Mary Janes
Charles & Keith
Double-Strap Block-Heel Mary Janes

How French is this double-strap pair?

Shoulder Bag With Strap
MANGO
Shoulder Bag With Strap

So sleek.

CELINE, TRIOMPHE 01 SUNGLASSES
CELINE
TRIOMPHE 01 SUNGLASSES

It doesn't get chicer than Celine sunnies.

3. Slip Dress + Strappy Sandals

@rayan.xasan wearing a white dress with black shoes

(Image credit: @rayan.xasan)

Style Notes: You don’t have to wait for a formal occasion to pull out your white slip dress; in fact, it can look just as fitting for a more casual event. I love how Rayan Xasan has paired hers with strappy black sandals and a yellow leather tote for a pop of colour.

Shop the Look:

Satin Midi Slip Dress
Polo Ralph Lauren
Satin Midi Slip Dress

So easy to take from day to night.

Penny Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Penny Leather Sandals

The ideal sandal for minimalists.

Bimba y Lola, Chihuahua tote bag
Bimba y Lola
Chihuahua Tote Bag

Opt for a bag in a mood-boosting shade like yellow to brighten up your outfit.

4. Minidress + Ballet Flats

@sasha.mei wearing a white dress with ballet flats

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: Dress up your flowy white mini with a pair of sleek ballet flats for a look that will keep you cool whilst looking put-together this summer.

Shop the Look:

Picot-Trimmed Jersey Dress
H&M
Picot-Trimmed Jersey Dress

A LWD (little white dress) will never let you down.

Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
COS
Pleated Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats

You'll pull these out every season.

Suede Tote Bag - Dark Mole - Arket Gb
Arket
Suede Tote Bag

Throw in everything and go.

5. Maxi Dress + Fisherman Sandals

@francescasaffari wearing a white dress with black shoes

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: I live in white maxi dresses throughout summer; they’re just so easy to throw on and go. Black fisherman sandals are the newest addition to my shoe collection, so this summer I’ll be taking a cue from Francesca Saffari (pictured above) and trying them together.

Shop the Look:

Anna Dress
Whistles
Anna Dress

An elegant cut that can be styled to feel easy-breezy.

Wide Fit Leather Strappy Sandals
M&S Collection
Leather Strappy Sandals

I have these, and they're so comfortable.

Cat Eye Sunglasses
& Other Stories
Cat Eye Sunglasses

You don't have to spend loads on a stylish pair of sunglasses.

6. Linen Dress + Low-Heel Mules

@andi_mun wearing a white dress and black shoes

(Image credit: @andi_mun)

Style Notes: Perfect for both formal and casual occasions, a linen midi dress can be taken from the office to an evening out by swapping out your daytime flats for a pair of low-heel mules. Opt for a block heel for all-night comfort.

Shop the Look:

100% Linen Midi Dress
ZARA
100% Linen Midi Dress

The subtle bust detailing really elevates this dress.

Strappy Block Heel Sandals
& Other Stories
Strappy Block Heel Sandals

The perfect height for a comfortable night out.

The Nano Montreal | Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Nano Montreal Bag

This would also look so good with a simple button-down and jeans.

7. Corset Dress + Flip-Flops

@marina_torres wearing a white dress with black shoes

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Corset dresses are proving to be very popular for summer 2024. Wear them with simple, logo-free accessories to allow the dress to do the talking.

Balia Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Balia Linen Dress

I just know this will work hard in my wardrobe.

Ginza Sandal in Suede
The Row
Ginza Sandal in Suede

The Row's sandals are well worth the investment.

8. Bardot Minidress + Slingback Heels

@clairerose wearing a white dress with black shoes

(Image credit: @clairerose)

Style Notes: A Bardot dress always looks so refined, and for 2024 I'm opting for this grown-up style in the form of a minidress which I'll be pairing with chic slingbacks and an evening bag.

Shop the Look:

X Revolve Jania Dress
Amanda Uprichard X Revolve
Jania Dress

An ideal evening event dress.

Didi 45
Jimmy Choo
Didi 45

So classic.

Dior, Mini Lady Dior Bag
Dior
Mini Lady Dior Bag

This style comes in so many different colours and finishes.

