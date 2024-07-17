3 Ways I'd Style the Elegant Dress Taking Over the Amazon Prime Day Sale
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, bringing with it an array of deals and savings from homeware finds to the very best beauty tools around. As ever, we've been working hard to bring you concise edits of the best savings and most expensive-looking styles to save you hours of scrolling. With day one of the Amazon Prime Day two-day sale complete, we noticed one particular dress becoming a clear favourite. It's understated, elegant and seriously chic for its discounted £28 price tag. Immediately, my stylist's brain started buzzing with all the ways I plan to wear this throughout the rest of summer, and naturally, I came to share these outfit inspirations with you, our dear readers.
It may surprise you that we fashion editors often turn to Amazon for more than just a beauty restock. With the likes of The Drop as well as a plethora of independent brands on the site, there are plenty of gems to be found, and we're experts in hunting through the masses to find those stand-out pieces.
Right now, it's the Grace Karin dress that has all our attention. With a smocked bodice, square neckline and floaty skirt, this is the ideal throw-on style that will instantly bring a polished feel to your day, no matter where you're headed. The brand has graced us with a seriously good selection of colours and prints, but as I'm a classicist at heart, I've taken inspiration from an understated black style that's ready to be dressed up or down at ease. What you'll find is that these elegant outfits call for wardrobe heroes and classic staples to create an overall elegant appeal. As there's plenty of deals to explore today before Amazon Prime Day ends at 23:59 tonight, let's get straight into it.
Keep scrolling to explore the 3 ways I'd style this Amazon Prime Day sale dress.
1. Market Days
Style Notes: For easy summer days I'm looking for an equally easy outfit, and this dress is ready to bring the ease. Throw on the elegant dress, add hero summer sandals, your favourite basket bag and a smattering of playful accessories to tie it all together.
Shop the look:
Basket bags return to the fore every summertime, and I'm looking to add a forever style to my collection.
The organic shape and oversized design make these the ideal finishing touch for summer styles.
I love adding a pop of colour to my minimalist looks through refined accessories, and this bead necklace is the perfect finishing touch.
2. In the Office
Style Notes: Trying to stay cool and look put-together in the heat can feel like a mighty task, but a black dress will always be a reliable option. Reach for a great tote bag that will go the distance, polished loafers and a silk scarf to add a fashion edge.
Shop the look:
The shirred bodice adds a comfort to the style which makes it ideal for all day wear.
Shop the look:
If you're looking for an investment bag to treasure for years to come, you can't go wrong with The Row's iconic Margaux.
Bring a warm-weather edge with a printed scarf. Wear as a neckerchief or wrap around the handles of your tote for a pop of print.
I turn to my polished loafers every season.
3. Evenings Out
Style Notes: Taking this dress to evening couldn't be simpler. Swap your sandals for a pair of elegant mules, and grab a bold handbag to bring a vibrancy to the look. As always, complete the look with a versatile necklace and for the brighter evenings, a pair of sunglasses will always be handy.
Elegant, understated, and destined to elevate looks for years.
SHOP MORE SOPHISTICATED AMAZON DRESSES:
The drape detailing adds to the sophisticated feel of this dress.
From the green shade to the smocked detailing, there's a lot to love about this dress.
So many of our editors have this dress in their wardrobes.
The broderie details add a boho feel to this pretty dress.
Nothing says summer-ready like an easy throw-on dress.
The dress I've styled comes in so many prints and colours.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
