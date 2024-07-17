3 Ways I'd Style the Elegant Dress Taking Over the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, bringing with it an array of deals and savings from homeware finds to the very best beauty tools around. As ever, we've been working hard to bring you concise edits of the best savings and most expensive-looking styles to save you hours of scrolling. With day one of the Amazon Prime Day two-day sale complete, we noticed one particular dress becoming a clear favourite. It's understated, elegant and seriously chic for its discounted £28 price tag. Immediately, my stylist's brain started buzzing with all the ways I plan to wear this throughout the rest of summer, and naturally, I came to share these outfit inspirations with you, our dear readers.

It may surprise you that we fashion editors often turn to Amazon for more than just a beauty restock. With the likes of The Drop as well as a plethora of independent brands on the site, there are plenty of gems to be found, and we're experts in hunting through the masses to find those stand-out pieces.

Right now, it's the Grace Karin dress that has all our attention. With a smocked bodice, square neckline and floaty skirt, this is the ideal throw-on style that will instantly bring a polished feel to your day, no matter where you're headed. The brand has graced us with a seriously good selection of colours and prints, but as I'm a classicist at heart, I've taken inspiration from an understated black style that's ready to be dressed up or down at ease. What you'll find is that these elegant outfits call for wardrobe heroes and classic staples to create an overall elegant appeal. As there's plenty of deals to explore today before Amazon Prime Day ends at 23:59 tonight, let's get straight into it.

Keep scrolling to explore the 3 ways I'd style this Amazon Prime Day sale dress.

1. Market Days

Collage of Dress, earrings, basket bag, sandals, red bead necklace

Style Notes: For easy summer days I'm looking for an equally easy outfit, and this dress is ready to bring the ease. Throw on the elegant dress, add hero summer sandals, your favourite basket bag and a smattering of playful accessories to tie it all together.

Shop the look:

Grace Karin Womens Elegant Summer Beach Maxi Dresses Smocked Strappy Boho Dress Dual Layer Navy Blue Xl
Grace Karin
Summer Beach Maxi Dress

The square neckline is such a chic detail.

Panier Bag
Saint Laurent
Panier Small Bag in Raffia

Basket bags return to the fore every summertime, and I'm looking to add a forever style to my collection.

Gold Vermeil Capri Disc Cocktail Earrings
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Capri Disc Cocktail Earrings

The organic shape and oversized design make these the ideal finishing touch for summer styles.

The Rose Gold-Plated Carnelian Necklace
LIÉ STUDIO
The Rose Gold-Plated Carnelian Necklace

I love adding a pop of colour to my minimalist looks through refined accessories, and this bead necklace is the perfect finishing touch.

Magalie Flat Sandal
Reformation
Magalie Flat Sandal

A pair of sandals you'll turn to year after year.

2. In the Office

Collage of scarf, earrings, dress, bag, loafers

Style Notes: Trying to stay cool and look put-together in the heat can feel like a mighty task, but a black dress will always be a reliable option. Reach for a great tote bag that will go the distance, polished loafers and a silk scarf to add a fashion edge.

Shop the look:

Grace Karin Womens Elegant Summer Beach Maxi Dresses Smocked Strappy Boho Dress Dual Layer Navy Blue Xl
Grace Karin
Summer Beach Maxi Dress

The shirred bodice adds a comfort to the style which makes it ideal for all day wear.

Shop the look:

Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather
The Row
Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather

If you're looking for an investment bag to treasure for years to come, you can't go wrong with The Row's iconic Margaux.

Capucine Graphic-Print Silk Scarf
Soeur
Capucine Graphic-Print Silk Scarf

Bring a warm-weather edge with a printed scarf. Wear as a neckerchief or wrap around the handles of your tote for a pop of print.

Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women 18k Gold Plated Teardrop Earrings Hypoallergenic Gold Chunky Earrings Open Hoops Lightweight Drop Earrings With Sterling Silver Post for Women Girls
Funte
Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings

Another stellar Amazon Prime Day find.

Vlogo Gate Embellished Leather Loafers
Valentino Garavani
Vlogo Gate Embellished Leather Loafers

I turn to my polished loafers every season.

3. Evenings Out

Collage of dress, red bag, sunglasses, mules and gold necklace

Style Notes: Taking this dress to evening couldn't be simpler. Swap your sandals for a pair of elegant mules, and grab a bold handbag to bring a vibrancy to the look. As always, complete the look with a versatile necklace and for the brighter evenings, a pair of sunglasses will always be handy.

Grace Karin Womens Elegant Summer Beach Maxi Dresses Smocked Strappy Boho Dress Dual Layer Navy Blue Xl
Grace Karin
Summer Beach Maxi Dress

A day-to-night marvel.

Le Grande Bambino Leather Top Handle Bag
Jacquemus
Le Grande Bambino Leather Top Handle Bag

Even minimalists are drawn to bold red shades.

Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
Axiom Chain Necklace

You'll find this chain necklace becomes part of your everyday uniform.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Elegant, understated, and destined to elevate looks for years.

Triomphe Oval Sunglasses
Celine
Triomphe Oval Sunglasses

No matter the season, chic sunglasses always come in handy.

SHOP MORE SOPHISTICATED AMAZON DRESSES:

Grace Karin Black Dresses for Women Uk Summer Sleeveless Spaghetti Dress Loose Casual Smocked Beach Holiday Dresses Black Xxl
Grace Karin
Grace Karin Black Dresses

The drape detailing adds to the sophisticated feel of this dress.

Grace Karin Women Summer Beach Dress Wedding Guest Green Short Sleeve Maxi A-Line Smocked Dresses for Evening Party Dinner L Size 18
Grace Karin
Grace Karin Women Summer Beach Dress Wedding Guest Green Short Sleeve Maxi A-Line Smocked Dresses for Evening Party Dinner L Size 18

From the green shade to the smocked detailing, there's a lot to love about this dress.

The Drop Dia Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress, Black, Xxs
The Drop
The Drop Dia Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress

Every angle of this dress is so chic.

The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress, White, M
The Drop
The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress

Yes, it has pockets.

R.vivimos Women's Polka Dot Slim Fit Half Sleeve Dresses Square Collar Long Midi Dress(small,burgundy)
R.Vivimos
R.vivimos Women's Polka Dot Slim Fit Half Sleeve Dresses Square Collar Long Midi Dress(small,burgundy)

So many of our editors have this dress in their wardrobes.

Grace Karin Ladies Casual a Hem Dress High Waist Sleeveless Round Neck Dress White Xl
Grace Karin
Grace Karin Ladies Casual a Hem Dress High Waist Sleeveless Round Neck Dress White Xl

The broderie details add a boho feel to this pretty dress.

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, Black, L
The Drop
Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, Black, L

Nothing says summer-ready like an easy throw-on dress.

Grace Karin Womens Elegant Summer Beige Polka Dots Beach Maxi Dresses Smocked a Line Strappy Dress Dual Layer Xl
Grace Karin
Beige Polka Dots Beach Maxi Dress

The dress I've styled comes in so many prints and colours.

