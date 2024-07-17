3 Ways I'd Style the Elegant Dress Taking Over the Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, bringing with it an array of deals and savings from homeware finds to the very best beauty tools around. As ever, we've been working hard to bring you concise edits of the best savings and most expensive-looking styles to save you hours of scrolling. With day one of the Amazon Prime Day two-day sale complete, we noticed one particular dress becoming a clear favourite. It's understated, elegant and seriously chic for its discounted £28 price tag. Immediately, my stylist's brain started buzzing with all the ways I plan to wear this throughout the rest of summer, and naturally, I came to share these outfit inspirations with you, our dear readers.

It may surprise you that we fashion editors often turn to Amazon for more than just a beauty restock. With the likes of The Drop as well as a plethora of independent brands on the site, there are plenty of gems to be found, and we're experts in hunting through the masses to find those stand-out pieces.

Right now, it's the Grace Karin dress that has all our attention. With a smocked bodice, square neckline and floaty skirt, this is the ideal throw-on style that will instantly bring a polished feel to your day, no matter where you're headed. The brand has graced us with a seriously good selection of colours and prints, but as I'm a classicist at heart, I've taken inspiration from an understated black style that's ready to be dressed up or down at ease. What you'll find is that these elegant outfits call for wardrobe heroes and classic staples to create an overall elegant appeal. As there's plenty of deals to explore today before Amazon Prime Day ends at 23:59 tonight, let's get straight into it.

Keep scrolling to explore the 3 ways I'd style this Amazon Prime Day sale dress.

1. Market Days

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: For easy summer days I'm looking for an equally easy outfit, and this dress is ready to bring the ease. Throw on the elegant dress, add hero summer sandals, your favourite basket bag and a smattering of playful accessories to tie it all together.

Shop the look:

Grace Karin Summer Beach Maxi Dress £35 £28 SHOP NOW The square neckline is such a chic detail.

Saint Laurent Panier Small Bag in Raffia £1255 SHOP NOW Basket bags return to the fore every summertime, and I'm looking to add a forever style to my collection.

Monica Vinader Gold Vermeil Capri Disc Cocktail Earrings £198 SHOP NOW The organic shape and oversized design make these the ideal finishing touch for summer styles.

LIÉ STUDIO The Rose Gold-Plated Carnelian Necklace £270 SHOP NOW I love adding a pop of colour to my minimalist looks through refined accessories, and this bead necklace is the perfect finishing touch.

Reformation Magalie Flat Sandal £168 SHOP NOW A pair of sandals you'll turn to year after year.

2. In the Office

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Trying to stay cool and look put-together in the heat can feel like a mighty task, but a black dress will always be a reliable option. Reach for a great tote bag that will go the distance, polished loafers and a silk scarf to add a fashion edge.

Shop the look:

Grace Karin Summer Beach Maxi Dress £35 £28 SHOP NOW The shirred bodice adds a comfort to the style which makes it ideal for all day wear.

Shop the look:

The Row Soft Margaux 10 Bag in Leather £3240 SHOP NOW If you're looking for an investment bag to treasure for years to come, you can't go wrong with The Row's iconic Margaux.

Soeur Capucine Graphic-Print Silk Scarf £70 SHOP NOW Bring a warm-weather edge with a printed scarf. Wear as a neckerchief or wrap around the handles of your tote for a pop of print.

Funte Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings £9 £8 SHOP NOW Another stellar Amazon Prime Day find.

Valentino Garavani Vlogo Gate Embellished Leather Loafers £880 SHOP NOW I turn to my polished loafers every season.

3. Evenings Out

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Style Notes: Taking this dress to evening couldn't be simpler. Swap your sandals for a pair of elegant mules, and grab a bold handbag to bring a vibrancy to the look. As always, complete the look with a versatile necklace and for the brighter evenings, a pair of sunglasses will always be handy.

Grace Karin Summer Beach Maxi Dress £35 £28 SHOP NOW A day-to-night marvel.

Jacquemus Le Grande Bambino Leather Top Handle Bag £775 SHOP NOW Even minimalists are drawn to bold red shades.

Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace £189 SHOP NOW You'll find this chain necklace becomes part of your everyday uniform.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW Elegant, understated, and destined to elevate looks for years.

Celine Triomphe Oval Sunglasses £400 SHOP NOW No matter the season, chic sunglasses always come in handy.

SHOP MORE SOPHISTICATED AMAZON DRESSES:

Grace Karin Grace Karin Black Dresses £35 SHOP NOW The drape detailing adds to the sophisticated feel of this dress.

Grace Karin Grace Karin Women Summer Beach Dress Wedding Guest Green Short Sleeve Maxi A-Line Smocked Dresses for Evening Party Dinner L Size 18 £35 £28 SHOP NOW From the green shade to the smocked detailing, there's a lot to love about this dress.

The Drop The Drop Dia Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress £55 SHOP NOW Every angle of this dress is so chic.

The Drop The Drop Women's Shyla Cotton Eyelet Maxi Dress £55 SHOP NOW Yes, it has pockets.

R.Vivimos R.vivimos Women's Polka Dot Slim Fit Half Sleeve Dresses Square Collar Long Midi Dress(small,burgundy) £35 SHOP NOW So many of our editors have this dress in their wardrobes.

Grace Karin Grace Karin Ladies Casual a Hem Dress High Waist Sleeveless Round Neck Dress White Xl £43 SHOP NOW The broderie details add a boho feel to this pretty dress.

The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, Black, L £48 £36 SHOP NOW Nothing says summer-ready like an easy throw-on dress.