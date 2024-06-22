Alexa Chung's Favourite Bag Trend Is Giving Summer in The Hamptons—I Just Found it at H&M

I've just picked up on an unassuming, but incredibly chic, common thread running through the wardrobes of Alexa Chung and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Whilst both women have each had access to top designers and fresh-from-the-runway collections, both Chung and Bessette posses a similarly low-key aesthetic. Bessette-Kennedy might have worked in the fashion industry—at Calvin Klein no less—but she never let the cycle sway her. Decades on, she's still known for her classic, enduring style. And, of course, the same applies to Chung, who also tends to prefer functional and elegant items that transcend seasonal fads.

Skirting flashy designer bags, both Chung and Bessette-Kennedy have held a special place in their wardrobe for the humble canvas tote bag. Neither flashy nor particularly expensive (unless you want it to be, that is), the canvas tote trend offers both practicality and undeniable charm; something that neither woman could resist.

Carried this week by Chung with a cosy knit and lightweight trench, the model and presenter leant towards the relaxed energy of her casual outfit, completing her daytime look with a simple canvas tote. Akin to the elegant outfits that Bessette-Kennedy debuted across the '90s, Chung's easy ensemble tapped in to the less-is-more nature of CBKs style via her neutral colour palette and classic silhouettes.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

More affordable than your average leather or suede bag, canvas totes often look more expensive than they are (again, that is if you want them to be affordable!). Whilst Bassette-Kennedy was known to favour a low-key style from L.L. Bean, which she used every time she visited The Hamptons, high street and designer brands offer a plethora of options in 2024.

From Mango's elegant cotton shopper to H&M's minimal style (which the entire team just added to basket), read on to discover our edit of the best canvas tote bags below.

SHOP MY CANVAS TOTE BAGS EDIT:

H&M Shopper £28 SHOP NOW This looks more expensive than it is.

& Other Stories Large Canvas Tote £85 SHOP NOW The softly structured shade give the bag a relaxed and casual energy.

Arket Structured Tote Bag £47 SHOP NOW The dark navy shade will remain stain-free with more ease than its cream or white counterpart.

John Lewis John Lewis Medium Canvas Tote Bag £89 SHOP NOW This also comes with brown leather detailing.

Arket Light Canvas Tote £97 SHOP NOW Style with an oversized knit and baggy jeans during off-duty days.

Zara Fabric Tote Bag With Leather Detail £50 SHOP NOW The perfect weekender bag.

Mango Textured Cotton Bag £50 SHOP NOW The front pocket details ass a point of interest and a utilitarian element.

Mango Cotton Shopper Bag £30 SHOP NOW A simple cotton tote will always look supremely elegant.

Charles & Keith Shalia Canvas Tote Bag £99 SHOP NOW This can hold all of your essentials for a full day out.

Kassl Editions Canvas Tote £330 SHOP NOW This is large enough to store your laptop and other daily essentials.

Toteme Large Leather-Trimmed Striped Canvas Tote £690 SHOP NOW The leather trim detailing gives this an elevated edge.

L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag £41 SHOP NOW This comes in four different sizes and two different lengths.

Rue De Verneuil Cruise Line Traversée Large Tote £275 SHOP NOW This also comes in beige and black.