Alexa Chung's Favourite Bag Trend Is Giving Summer in The Hamptons—I Just Found it at H&M
I've just picked up on an unassuming, but incredibly chic, common thread running through the wardrobes of Alexa Chung and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. Whilst both women have each had access to top designers and fresh-from-the-runway collections, both Chung and Bessette posses a similarly low-key aesthetic. Bessette-Kennedy might have worked in the fashion industry—at Calvin Klein no less—but she never let the cycle sway her. Decades on, she's still known for her classic, enduring style. And, of course, the same applies to Chung, who also tends to prefer functional and elegant items that transcend seasonal fads.
Skirting flashy designer bags, both Chung and Bessette-Kennedy have held a special place in their wardrobe for the humble canvas tote bag. Neither flashy nor particularly expensive (unless you want it to be, that is), the canvas tote trend offers both practicality and undeniable charm; something that neither woman could resist.
Carried this week by Chung with a cosy knit and lightweight trench, the model and presenter leant towards the relaxed energy of her casual outfit, completing her daytime look with a simple canvas tote. Akin to the elegant outfits that Bessette-Kennedy debuted across the '90s, Chung's easy ensemble tapped in to the less-is-more nature of CBKs style via her neutral colour palette and classic silhouettes.
More affordable than your average leather or suede bag, canvas totes often look more expensive than they are (again, that is if you want them to be affordable!). Whilst Bassette-Kennedy was known to favour a low-key style from L.L. Bean, which she used every time she visited The Hamptons, high street and designer brands offer a plethora of options in 2024.
From Mango's elegant cotton shopper to H&M's minimal style (which the entire team just added to basket), read on to discover our edit of the best canvas tote bags below.
SHOP MY CANVAS TOTE BAGS EDIT:
The softly structured shade give the bag a relaxed and casual energy.
The dark navy shade will remain stain-free with more ease than its cream or white counterpart.
The front pocket details ass a point of interest and a utilitarian element.
The leather trim detailing gives this an elevated edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
