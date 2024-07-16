It's True—Kaia Gerber's French-Looking Outfits Can Easily Be Copied for Less Than £100

As a supermodel, Kaia Gerber finds herself in Paris regularly, be it walking the runway or shooting high-profile campaign for a major fashion brand. And it seems all that time spent in the stylish city is rubbing off on her daily wares in New York City, too, as, in the space of two days, Gerber has showcased two very simple but incredibly chic outfits which I could have just as easily spotted on the Parisian streets.

Formed entirely of stylish basics, Gerber's first look consisted of a black sundress complete with an elegant midi hemline, puff sleeves and tie detail to the front. What gave this look its undeniable French-girl appeal was her shoe choice—a pair of highly classic and versatile black ballet flats just like the ones I see in Paris all the time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, less than 24 hours later, Gerber was out again in another easy-to-copy French-inspired look, this time centring on a pair of never-date, sophisticated trousers. Tailoring is commonplace in the French capital, but something I always notice is how Parisians like to give their more formal pieces a dressing down with casual separates, and that's precisely what Gerber emulated. Taking her navy trousers and pairing them with a cropped vest top and on-trend black trainers, the model looked effortless yet polished in a way I only really ever see on French people.

Impressed by both of Kaia Gerber's French-looking outfits, I set out to re-create them as cost effectively as possible and, wouldn't you know it, I managed to find pieces for both looks for less than £100 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's right, the event is back for 2024 and the deals are some of the most impressive I've seen, especially when it comes to fashion. Amazon has really upped its fashion credentials over the past few seasons—so much so I was able to re-create Gerber's elegant looks there with little issue.

Below, I've shopped out the key pieces you need to re-create both of Kaia Gerber's French-looking outfits, which you can do via your Amazon basket.

WHAT IS AMAZON PRIME DAY?

Amazon Prime Day is a sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sales range from the best of beauty to new-in fashion , with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware. The event runs from Tuesday the 16th of July to Wednesday the 17th of July, which means you don't have long to stock up on savings

HOW TO ACCESS AMAZON PRIME DAY DEALS

Just a reminder, Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here; it's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forward).

SHOP KAIA GERBER'S FRENCH-LOOKING OUTFITS

1. BLACK DRESS + BALLET PUMPS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP THE LOOK:

GRECERELLE Casual Midi Dress £26 £22 SHOP NOW

DREAM PAIRS Sole-Simple Ballerina Shoes £26 £16 SHOP NOW

GRACE KARIN Black Maxi Dress £35 £28 SHOP NOW

Amazon Essentials Pointed-Toe Ballet Flat £22 £17 SHOP NOW

Placitiume Summer Square Neck Short Puff Sleeve Casual Midi Dress £55 SHOP NOW

Clarks Couture Bloom Ballet Flat £45 £22 SHOP NOW

2. VEST TOP + NAVY TROUSERS + TRAINERS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHOP THE LOOK:

TrendiMax Ribbed Knit Tank Top £17 £14 SHOP NOW

PrinStory Wide Leg Lightweight Trousers £28 £20 SHOP NOW

Adidas Vl Court Sneaker £60 £47 SHOP NOW

GORGLITTER Ribbed Knit Basic Tank Top £10 £9 SHOP NOW

PASUDA Wide Leg Pants High Waist Straight Leg Loose Button Up Trousers Ladies Business Casual Flowy Bottoms With Pockets £17 £11 SHOP NOW

Vans Ward Sneaker £60 £34 SHOP NOW

SEDEX Square Neck Crop Top £12 £9 SHOP NOW

Roskiky Casual Wide Leg Trousers £37 £24 SHOP NOW