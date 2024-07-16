It's True—Kaia Gerber's French-Looking Outfits Can Easily Be Copied for Less Than £100
As a supermodel, Kaia Gerber finds herself in Paris regularly, be it walking the runway or shooting high-profile campaign for a major fashion brand. And it seems all that time spent in the stylish city is rubbing off on her daily wares in New York City, too, as, in the space of two days, Gerber has showcased two very simple but incredibly chic outfits which I could have just as easily spotted on the Parisian streets.
Formed entirely of stylish basics, Gerber's first look consisted of a black sundress complete with an elegant midi hemline, puff sleeves and tie detail to the front. What gave this look its undeniable French-girl appeal was her shoe choice—a pair of highly classic and versatile black ballet flats just like the ones I see in Paris all the time.
Then, less than 24 hours later, Gerber was out again in another easy-to-copy French-inspired look, this time centring on a pair of never-date, sophisticated trousers. Tailoring is commonplace in the French capital, but something I always notice is how Parisians like to give their more formal pieces a dressing down with casual separates, and that's precisely what Gerber emulated. Taking her navy trousers and pairing them with a cropped vest top and on-trend black trainers, the model looked effortless yet polished in a way I only really ever see on French people.
Impressed by both of Kaia Gerber's French-looking outfits, I set out to re-create them as cost effectively as possible and, wouldn't you know it, I managed to find pieces for both looks for less than £100 in Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's right, the event is back for 2024 and the deals are some of the most impressive I've seen, especially when it comes to fashion. Amazon has really upped its fashion credentials over the past few seasons—so much so I was able to re-create Gerber's elegant looks there with little issue.
Below, I've shopped out the key pieces you need to re-create both of Kaia Gerber's French-looking outfits, which you can do via your Amazon basket.
SHOP KAIA GERBER'S FRENCH-LOOKING OUTFITS
1. BLACK DRESS + BALLET PUMPS
SHOP THE LOOK:
2. VEST TOP + NAVY TROUSERS + TRAINERS
SHOP THE LOOK:
