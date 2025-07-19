I’m not quite sure how I managed to go so long without them, but I only just acquired my first-ever pair of white jeans this month. For years, they somehow escaped my radar—probably because I’d written them off as tricky to style or too easy to stain. But now that I finally own a pair, I don’t mean to sound dramatic, but they’ve completely transformed my wardrobe.
My summer denim looks suddenly feel lighter, fresher and far more elevated than anything my trusty blue jeans could offer. The crisp white wash brings a brightness to my daily outfits that I genuinely didn’t realise I was missing. Naturally, as a white-jeans novice, I’ve spent the past few weeks trying them on with just about every pair of shoes I own—and it quickly became clear that the chicest combinations all had one thing in common: brown sandals.
Softer than black but just as impactful, brown sandals bring a warm contrast to white denim that makes any outfit feel thoughtfully styled. Opt for a deeper, chocolatey hue and you’ll also be tapping into the rich brown trend that’s been bubbling away for several seasons now. With its depth and natural elegance, this shade gives any summer look a directional edge.
Need proof? Just look to Sabrina Elba, who was spotted at Wimbledon this month wearing the exact formula. She styled her white jeans with a bright white shirt, dark brown sandals, and a charming Bottega Veneta bag. The overall effect was fresh, clean and quintessentially summery—no loud prints or bold colours necessary.
Fresh, easy and enduringly chic, read on to discover my edit of the best brown sandals and white jeans below.
Shop White Jeans and Brown Sandals:
Zara
Wide-Leg Jeans
Style with brown sandals or pair with pretty mary janes.
H&M
Leather Flip-Flops
I really can't see these staying in stock for long.
Dala
Sling Jeans
I recently got these jeans myself, and I've been wearing them weekly ever since.
A.Emery
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
A.Emery's sandals are a fashion person's favourites.
Aligne
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
These perfectly slouchy jeans look more expensive than they actually are.
Reformation
Lenora Flat Sandal
These slip-on sandals also come in two other shades.
Hush
Cordelia Barrel Leg Jeans
These come in regular and short lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Eleftheria Footbed
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Arket
Lupine Flared Jeans
While I love these in the white, they also come in four other shades.
& Other Stories
Leather Slingback Flat Sandals
The rich brown shade makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
