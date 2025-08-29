If You're Going to Wear White Jeans This Autumn, These Are the Outfit Pairings That Make Them Look Best

There's no need to pack away your white jeans just because summer is over. Discover how to give them an autumn 2025 upgrade below.

Influencers wears white jeans with cardigans, suede blazers and funnel neck jackets.
(Image credit: @alexachung, @theannaedit, @daniellejinadu)
Jump to category:
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

I’ll admit it: I was late to the white jeans party. My first pair only entered my wardrobe in July, but since then, I’ve been a total convert. And now that summer is fading, I’m not ready to tuck them away until next year. While white denim and balmy weather are a natural match, autumn has just as much styling potential—if not more.

Less expected in the cooler months but just as chic, white jeans feel particularly fresh when paired with the textures and tones that dominate during the cooler time of year. Imagine them set against buttery suede, glossy leathers, and deep, moody knits—it’s enough to make me genuinely excited for the season ahead. To give my new wardrobe staple the autumn rotation it deserves, I’ve been gathering inspiration from some stylish looks. Here are the outfit pairings that make white jeans feel their best beyond summer.

Discover the Chicest White Jean Autumn Outfits to Copy This Season:

1. White Jeans + Grey Jumper + Brown Suede Blazer

Influencer @theannaedit sits on a bench outside wearing a brown suede blazer with a grey jumper, white jeans and black pointed-toe boots.

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Style Notes: Few fabrics contrast as beautifully with white denim as brown suede. A chocolate-hued jacket grounds the brightness of white jeans, giving them a season-appropriate edge. Add in a soft grey knit for balance and finish with black leather boots for a layered look that feels polished and practical.

Shop the Look:

2. White Jeans + Funnel Neck Jacket + Black Bucket Hat Bucket Hat

Influencer @nlmarilyn wears white jeans with black flats, a black funnel neck jacket and a black hat.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Funnel-neck jackets are tipped to be one of autumn’s key trends, so they’re an easy way to lend your white jeans a contemporary energy. To keep the look directional, style yours with a sleek black bucket hat—another standout shape for the season.

Shop the Look:

3. White Jeans + Navy Knit + Cotton Scarf

Alexa Chung wears white jeans with a navy cardigan and grey scarf.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

Style Notes: Alexa Chung has a knack for creating outfits that inspire imitation, and her autumn white-jean look is a case in point. Follow her lead with a navy cardigan, then knot a lightweight scarf at your neck. When the temperature dips further, simply swap it for a chunkier option.

Shop the Look:

4. White Jeans + Barn Jacket + Trainers

Influencer @annabelrosendahl wears white jeans with a barn jacket and black Miu Miu New Balance trainers.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: There’s a reason I count down the days until jacket weather, and my barn jacket is top of the list. In a warm caramel or sandy shade, it bridges the gap between the crispness of white denim and the earthy tones of autumn.

Shop the Look:

5. White Jeans + Leather Coat

Influencer @daniellejinadu wears white jeans with black flats and a black leather coat. She carried a cow-print bag and wears a studded belt.

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

Style Notes: For a tougher take, contrast the softness of white denim with the sleek shine of leather. A long coat in glossy black instantly sharpens the look, giving white jeans a whole new identity.

Shop the Look:

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸