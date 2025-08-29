If You're Going to Wear White Jeans This Autumn, These Are the Outfit Pairings That Make Them Look Best

I’ll admit it: I was late to the white jeans party. My first pair only entered my wardrobe in July, but since then, I’ve been a total convert. And now that summer is fading, I’m not ready to tuck them away until next year. While white denim and balmy weather are a natural match, autumn has just as much styling potential—if not more.
Less expected in the cooler months but just as chic, white jeans feel particularly fresh when paired with the textures and tones that dominate during the cooler time of year. Imagine them set against buttery suede, glossy leathers, and deep, moody knits—it’s enough to make me genuinely excited for the season ahead. To give my new wardrobe staple the autumn rotation it deserves, I’ve been gathering inspiration from some stylish looks. Here are the outfit pairings that make white jeans feel their best beyond summer.
Discover the Chicest White Jean Autumn Outfits to Copy This Season:
1. White Jeans + Grey Jumper + Brown Suede Blazer
Style Notes: Few fabrics contrast as beautifully with white denim as brown suede. A chocolate-hued jacket grounds the brightness of white jeans, giving them a season-appropriate edge. Add in a soft grey knit for balance and finish with black leather boots for a layered look that feels polished and practical.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Blazer With Topstitching
Be quick, I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Mango
Round-Neck Knitted Sweater
This also comes in rose, cream and light grey.
Arket
Lupine Flared Jeans
These feature a subtle flare for a leg-lengthening effect.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hedda Boots
There's something so chic about the stark contrast between white jeans and a black boot.
2. White Jeans + Funnel Neck Jacket + Black Bucket Hat Bucket Hat
Style Notes: Funnel-neck jackets are tipped to be one of autumn’s key trends, so they’re an easy way to lend your white jeans a contemporary energy. To keep the look directional, style yours with a sleek black bucket hat—another standout shape for the season.
Shop the Look:
The Row
Falken Cotton and Wool-Blend Bucket Hat
While I love this in the jet black, this also comes in a natural brown shade.
Massimo Dutti
High Neck Technical Puffer Jacket
The funnel neck jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Clogs
Style with denim or pair with a swishy skirt.
Zara
Baggy Low-Rise Jeans
The low-rise, baggy shape makes these comfortable enough to wear daily.
3. White Jeans + Navy Knit + Cotton Scarf
Style Notes: Alexa Chung has a knack for creating outfits that inspire imitation, and her autumn white-jean look is a case in point. Follow her lead with a navy cardigan, then knot a lightweight scarf at your neck. When the temperature dips further, simply swap it for a chunkier option.
Shop the Look:
Sézane
Emile Cardigan
Sézane's cosy cardigans are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Large Scarf
A light cotton scarf if the perfect extra layer for these in-between days.
Dala
Sling Jean
I have these myself, and they're some of my most-worn jeans.
4. White Jeans + Barn Jacket + Trainers
Style Notes: There’s a reason I count down the days until jacket weather, and my barn jacket is top of the list. In a warm caramel or sandy shade, it bridges the gap between the crispness of white denim and the earthy tones of autumn.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Corduroy-Collar Jacket
This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.
Aligne
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
These also come in a classic wash of blue.
Adidas
Army Shoes
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
5. White Jeans + Leather Coat
Style Notes: For a tougher take, contrast the softness of white denim with the sleek shine of leather. A long coat in glossy black instantly sharpens the look, giving white jeans a whole new identity.
Shop the Look:
Whistles
Black Gemma Bonded Leather Coat
The leather coat trend is set to be a major silhouette this season.
H&M
Long-Sleeved Microfibre Top
This classic long-sleeve top also comes in six other shades.
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Heeled Leather Courts
Maison Margiela's Tabis are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.