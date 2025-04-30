Daisy Edgar-Jones Talks Summer Packing, Normal People Memories, and Her New Campaign With Gucci

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Daisy Edgar-Jones has strong memories tied to Italy. One of the most significant is the time she spent in a villa outside of Rome filming the final scenes of Normal People—the television show adapted from Irish author Sally Rooney's 2018 novel—which was released in 2020 and became the BBC's most streamed series with 62.7 million views. "That was my first time spending proper time in Italy," the actress shares with Who What Wear. "I just remember thinking, 'Oh my gosh, this is incredible.'"

Five years later, the 26-year-old actress returned to the shores of Italy for another big moment: as the new face of Gucci and its Gucci Lido campaign. Edgar-Jones arrived in the cliffside town of Sorrento to shoot the new Gucci Lido campaign with photographer Jim Goldberg alongside actors Aliocha Schneider and David Jonsson. The campaign is a celebration of summer, the storied charm of Italy's coastal lidos, and tranquil days spent on the Mediterranean coastline, capturing Edgar-Jones with the effortless cool of Jane Birkin in printed silk scarves, woven GG Marmont bags, and terry-cloth swimsuits primed for breezy summer days. Ahead, read our conversation with Daisy Edgar-Jones as she talks about summer packing, Normal People memories, and behind-the-scenes moments from her new campaign with Gucci.

How did your relationship with Gucci begin?

I've known about Gucci and loved the house since I was young enough to know about fashion. The history of the house I find so incredible, and I feel very lucky to get to work with them.

Now, you're the face of the new Gucci Lido campaign. Is there a specific piece or look from the campaign that you felt particularly connected to or excited to wear?

I loved the clothes in this Gucci campaign, but there was one particular look: a white shirt and white shorts with these beautiful sandals and this gorgeous bag. I absolutely loved that look. It felt very Jane Birkin, very effortless. There's also some beautiful loafers that I loved and some scarves. The whole world of the campaign, I just loved it.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

The Gucci Lido campaign evokes the spirit of an Italian summer, highlighting a sense of escape and timeless glamour. Do you have any personal memories or favorite summer destinations in Italy that evoke similar feelings?

I felt so lucky to shoot the campaign in Sorrento, and I'd love to go back and spend some time there. … When it comes to favorite memories and places in Italy, we shot the final couple of weeks of Normal People in this incredible villa just outside of Rome. It was one of my favorite couple weeks of filming ever. I went to the Amalfi Coast when I was very young, and I remember eating so much lemon sorbet and just finding it all incredible.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

What was the creative process like behind the scenes? Any memorable moments you can share from the shoot?

The creative process was so fun! Jim is an absolute legend, and I loved hearing his stories. He's such a brilliant artist, and I'm such a fan of his work, so I was so excited to work with him. He really invited us into the world, and he very much wanted us to feel like he was truly taking candid photos on holiday. I just loved hearing his vision and how he works with his subjects to make the art that he makes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Your style has evolved over the years, from red carpet looks to street style. How has your personal style changed over time?

I've always loved fashion. I've watched every fashion documentary you could possibly watch. I love the history of designers and the houses, how much fashion changes how you feel and how you navigate the world, [and] what it says about the world that we're in.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Can you share how you work with your stylist, Dani Michelle?

I've so loved working with Dani. She has such a talent for seeing what you feel most confident in and finding your own personal style from there. We really collaborated to find that for me. She's amazing. I've loved every minute of working with her. I feel very lucky. I think she's one of the best in the game.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

If you could pack one piece from Gucci Lido in your suitcase for a summer trip, which item would you take with you?

If I could pack one piece from the Gucci Lido collection in my suitcase, it would be the suede loafers. I think they're so cool, and they would look really cute with jeans or shorts or a dress. I just think they're a must-have shoe!

Shop the Gucci Lido Collection

Gucci Gigi Loafers $1020 SHOP NOW

Gucci GG Terrycloth Swimsuit $850 SHOP NOW

Gucci Softbit Medium Top Handle Bag $2900 SHOP NOW

Gucci Printed Stretch Jersey Swimsuit $1300 SHOP NOW

Gucci GG Marmont Woven Medium Shoulder Bag $2850 SHOP NOW

Gucci Printed Silk Twill Carré $520 SHOP NOW

Gucci Woven Straw Boater Hat $710 SHOP NOW

Gucci Sparkling Jersey Bikini $1200 SHOP NOW

Gucci Marina Chain Bracelet $1190 SHOP NOW

Gucci Slide Sandal With Horsebit $890 SHOP NOW