Sad Beige Is Dead—Why Every Stylish Man Is Suddenly Wearing Colour Again
Basic blacks, boring greys and dull whites, begone. Ahead, editor-in-residence Max Hurd makes a compelling case for brightening your wardrobe with the colourful accessories permeating menswear this autumn.
Max Hurd is a Who What Wear UK editor-in-residence and London-based art director, tastemaker, interior stylist and creative consultant. A collaborator and advisor to leading luxury brands including Manolo Blahnik, Farfetch, Asprey, Cartier, H&M and Patrón Tequila, his exuberant aesthetic—which he describes as "Oscar Wilde meets Marie-Antoinette by way of a Brazilian bordello"—enables him to curate, write and create across interiors and culture.
I am an avid believer that colour is good for you. I don’t mean in an "eat the rainbow" kind of way (Although, yes, that kind is also good for you), but rather that being surrounded by colour has a positive effect on not only your mood, but your entire outlook on life. I have built a career in interior design with this way of thinking, and I strongly believe that the same rules should apply to your wardrobe.
I often find that when I am out and about, I am completely disoriented by the monotony of other people's outfits. It seems like I am constantly faced with an ever-expanding army of muted greys, browns, blacks and navy. As I am faced with this sea of mundane choices, I often wonder why. Why choose to dress like everybody else? Why dress the same every single day? Surely you didn't reach for that grey hoodie this morning and think, "Yes, this is exactly the image I want to project out into the world today", did you?
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The earliest record of clothes being dyed is from 34,000 BC. Even our prehistoric ancestors knew that colour was the way forward! Fast forward to 2026 and we are seeing fun little snippets of colour popping up in surprisingly unexpected places. Celine, for example, showed ludicrously soft-looking gloves in reds and lilacs, and the up-and-coming darling of the London fashion scene, Geordie Campbell, had his male models parading down the runway in colourful cobalt blue tights, which speaks to me for reasons of a doublet-and-hose nature!
Now, whilst I might advise against turning up to work in tights and Y-fronts, inserting a dash of colour somewhere unexpected on your person is a very good idea indeed. If our prehistoric parents can do it, so can you! And if you're nervous to inject some colour into your bore-drobe, here are my top tips.
5 Ways to Embrace Menswear's Colourful Clothing Trend
1. Not Your Grandpa’s Jumper
Style Notes: Over the past few years, we have seen a huge rise in what I have termed (clears throat), the "fashionisalisation" of knitwear. It started with a rise in the oh-so-cosy classic Aran fisherman's jumper, then Alexa Chung did a range of perfect knitwear under her eponymous ALEXACHUNG label (which was beyond good—just ask my moths!). Today we also have the legendary S.S Daley animal jumpers. I am the proud owner of his now-iconic green lambs jumper, and I can guarantee that nothing brings a smile to my face like my woven flock.
Colourful knitwear is elegant yet remains playful in a way that colourful sweatshirts are not. For the uninitiated, sweatshirts become sportswear very quickly, and in my opinion, sportswear is never refined—I don’t care how many zeros are on the price tag. Colourful cashmere, whilst being fabulous, may tap-dance slightly too close to "feminine" for the average man, who may favour a chunky knit with a dash of colour, à la Horatio jumpers. But for women, anything goes.
Shop the Trend:
Dries Van Noten
Wool and Cotton-Blend Sweater
ZARA
100% Wool Oversize Jumper
JW Anderson
Embroidered Cotton Sweater
2. Brighten Up
Style Notes: The neck is the scaffolding of the face, both anatomically and where accessorising is concerned, and as the winter months drag endlessly on, our faces take a hit. Our skin gets drier, paler and more washed out, so it needs a lift, and I don’t mean à la Kris Jenner. We don't all possess the makeup skills (or desire) to attempt anything with cosmetics, so use a dash of colour around the neck to bounce some life back into your face.
Red is my favourite colour, and in the winter you will rarely see me without a strip of red fabric around my neck in the form of a neckerchief, scarf or even a miscellaneous fabric cut-off. Not only is it a great way to brighten up the face, but your entire outfit can quite literally be tied up in that nice little bow around your neck.
Shop the Trend:
MCQUEEN
Printed Silk-Plissé Scarf
FLORE FLORE
Frayed Organic Cotton Scarf
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Lace Fringed Silk Crochet Scarf
3. Put a Sock in It
Style Notes: At the other end of the scale, there's socks. I would almost argue that the moment a boy is thrilled to receive socks as a gift is the moment he becomes a man. And personally, I love a jazzy sock. Whilst there is a time and place for a comical novelty sock (perhaps on days you choose to wear boots), a well-timed, well-executed sock in a dazzling colour can, much in the same way as a neckerchief, tie together a whole outfit. What I love about a pop o' sock is that they can often provide an element of surprise. A soberly dressed gentleman just has to cross his legs on the tube to reveal a yellow sock, and it's like a ray of sunshine peeking out from behind a dark cloud.
Shop the Trend:
Pairs Socks
Golden Yellow Mohair Socks
Swedish Stockings
2-Pack Edna Cotton Socks
JOHNSTONS OF ELGIN
Ribbed Cashmere-Blend Socks
4. Pick a Pocket or Two
Style Notes: Now, hear me out: I know the very mention of a pocket scarf conjures images of Poirot, Mr Bean and maybe your grandfather; however, when utilised correctly, it can add a certain je ne sais quoi to an outfit. The key to weaponising this piece of kit to the fullest effect is not to be overly prissy about its placement. Nothing screams "senior prom" more than a crisply ironed, neatly tucked pocket square in a breast pocket.
I encourage you to be fast and loose with whatever length of fabric you decide to go with. Tuck it in with the insouciance of a New Romantic! I personally love to leave mine trailing down the front of my blazer.
Shop the Trend:
Hermès
Deux Par Deux Pocket Square 45
Liberty
Persian Verdure Silk Pocket Square
Aspinal of London
Pure Silk Pocket Square
5. The Not-So-Humble Cummerbund
Style Notes: Much like Michael Rider showcased in the Celine spring/summer 2026 menswear show, I think it is high time to bring back the use of colour through the cummerbund, and let's do it with a bit of pizzazz. They are immensely flattering pieces of kit and particularly useful around festive season. I’d even argue that, more than any other item in the formal rail of a man's wardrobe, they can take a good evening outfit and make it a great one. For too long, black and white have dominated this particular space, but personally, I love a softer colour like pistachio or candy-floss pink. Think pastel, perhaps paired with a white blazer and black trousers. Divine!
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Pleated Cummerbund Belt
LE SUNDIAL
Vesper Tasseled Striped Cord Belt
Notch
Solid Light Yellow Cummerbund
So, as winter approaches, remember: the sky may be grey, but our wardrobes don't have to be—that much is clear in the menswear collections. And with that in mind, as we head into autumn and then winter, I demand that, rather than feeling the seasonal blues, you wear them instead!
Max Hurd is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence and London-based art director, tastemaker, interior stylist and creative consultant. A collaborator and advisor to leading luxury brands including Manolo Blahnik, Farfetch, Asprey, Cartier, H&M and Patrón Tequila, his exuberant aesthetic—which he describes as "Oscar Wilde meets Marie-Antoinette by way of a Brazilian bordello"—enables him to curate, write and create across interiors, fashion and culture.