The New '90s It Bag of Fall 2026 Is Here

It's official: One of the most beloved It bags of the late '90s and early 2000s is back, and it comes just in time to establish itself as a major fall 2026 It bag. The bag I'm referring to is the Fendi Baguette Re Edition Bag, and the buzz about it among the fashion crowd is justifiably deafening. You may recall that during the Sex and the City days, Fendi Baguettes were the subject of much attention, and now, we have a whole new set of It girls adding the bag to their wardrobes. First up: Kaia Gerber.
Gerber attended the U.S. Open yesterday in a sleek black dress that paired perfectly with the '90s-inspired bag. She opted for the versatile calf-hair tiger-print version of the reimagined Fendi Baguette, which is one of many eye-catching iterations, from embroidered and beaded to the brand's signature logo jacquard. The flap shoulder bag is a timeless piece that works as an everyday bag or one for special occasions, making it an excellent investment.
Scroll on to see Gerber's chic outfit and shop an assortment of the re-issued Fendi Baguette Bags, including Gerber's.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.