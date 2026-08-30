Tracing Roger Federer's Fashion Legacy

In honor of his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame this week, I interviewed current ATP players, retail executives, and sports journalists for their insights on the Swiss maestro's style.
I've been waxing poetic about Roger Federer's style since I was a teenager. When I was 15 years old, I wrote to Vogue's Letters From Readers team to share how much I loved Federer's Mario Testino–lensed photo shoot from the magazine's December 2006 issue. Lo and behold, my letter ended up getting published. There it was in black and white: my name printed in Vogue before I even graduated high school. A couple of decades later, I've now amassed thousands of bylines as a full-time fashion editor, but few have been quite as exciting as that one.
Four years into his retirement, this week felt like the perfect time for a fashion retrospective on the 20-time Grand Slam champion. On August 25, Federer played a thrilling one-night-only exhibition match at Arthur Ashe Stadium before the official start of the US Open, which has turned into quite the fashion spectacle in recent years. Yesterday, August 29, Federer was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during an appropriately stylish ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island, where some of his most memorable tournament outfits are now on display. Federer still holds the world record for most consecutive weeks at No. 1 (237 weeks, to be exact), but as far as I'm concerned, he's also maintained the title of best dressed tennis player of all time.
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When it comes to Federer's on-court style journey, nothing was more momentous than his 2018 decision to switch sponsors from Nike to Uniqlo. Before that, the sport's biggest stars—including Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Andy Murray, and Maria Sharapova—wore Nike and Adidas, two tennis titans. Instead of selecting a brand like Lacoste, which was founded in 1933 by a tennis player, or K-Swiss, which ATP player Zhizhen Zhang chose for its "rich tennis heritage," Federer signed with Uniqlo, a sponsor with far less experience in the sport, having only entered the tennis realm less than a decade earlier.
"Roger Federer represents far more than athletic achievement," Nicolas Cessot, Uniqlo's head of marketing, told Who What Wear. "He embodies longevity, elegance, discipline, and global appeal—qualities that align closely with Uniqlo's LifeWear philosophy of creating timeless, high-quality clothing designed for everyone." After hearing what three words Cessot uses to summarize Federer's fashion sense, Uniqlo's decision to pursue the tennis great makes perfect sense: "Roger's style is refined, effortless, and timeless." Who could argue with that?
Federer's big move to Uniqlo paved the way for other brands not traditionally associated with tennis to break into the sport. Today, for instance, Free People's FP Movement sponsors Emma Navarro, Sloane Stephens, and Sofia Kenin; Vuori works with Jack Draper; Lululemon has signed Frances Tiafoe; and Boss dresses Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini. Another sign of the times? In 2026, Lululemon, most famous for its yogawear, became the official outfitter of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, replacing Fila, a tennis icon since the 1970s thanks to Björn Borg.
Another key fashion milestone happened when Federer wore an off-white blazer to Wimbledon in 2006 (pictured above with his trophy). "It was weird seeing him in a sports coat over his Nike tennis shirt and shorts underneath," a fan posted on Tennis Warehouse's forum at the time. "It just looked so out of place. Why didn't he just wear a track jacket or warm-up suit like most other tennis players do?" Indeed, the choice was a novel one. "Those looks he came up with at Wimbledon specifically were unheard of at the time in the tennis world," Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas told me. "He established something unique and created a solid foundation for menswear fashion on the tennis court," the former ATP No. 3 continued.
At Wimbledon the following year, Federer took it a step further with a full head-to-toe look (pictured below). This time, it was more intentional, with each piece perfectly color coordinated.
Federer's lasting fashion legacy was on full display at Wimbledon in June 2026, when sixth-seed Taylor Fritz walked onto Centre Court in a faithful re-creation of Federer's 2007 look from the same tournament. Federer's outfit was designed by Nike; Fritz's by Boss. "Boss came to me with that idea and concept, and I thought it looked good," Fritz told the Tennis Channel at the time. "[If] you come out in an outfit, you just gotta make sure you don't go down in the first round because then you look really stupid. … At the end of the day, no one really does it like Fed can."
That specific Federer look was also a hit with Jack Draper. "For me, [it was] the most iconic Federer outfit," the Vuori-sponsored player told me. "I think it really suited his style. Over the years, he's always been very clean-cut with a traditional style, and I think that was a moment where you look back, and it just really hits you. His greatness and the way he was able to wear certain things really made him stand out and created a huge aura about him."
Zhang concurred, explaining that Federer's '07 Wimbledon look was "a prime example of how he's been hugely influential in making the tennis court a stage for personal style … setting a precedent for generations that followed."
Federer's immersion into the fashion industry has been helped along by Anna Wintour, with whom he's been friends since 2005. "I've spent nearly as much time with him at runway shows as I have sitting in his box at Arthur Ashe Stadium," Wintour wrote in a 2017 essay for Tennis magazine. "Everyone calls themselves Roger Federer fans. I consider myself a groupie."
"I think Wintour's friendship with Federer has been enormously important in making him a genuine part of the fashion world rather than simply an athlete who gets invited to fashion events," Hard Court founder Jessica Schiffer said. "She was championing him well before the current rush to bring athletes into luxury fashion, and her support helped give him both access and credibility in that world. But the relationship has also worked because Federer clearly has a real interest in fashion and is comfortable in those spaces. You can introduce someone to the right people and put them in the right rooms, but you can't manufacture that kind of longevity."
Tsitsipas has also noticed the Vogue executive's influence. "As far as I know, [Federer's] friendship with Anna Wintour has been a vital one that's given him insight into what's trendy and what's selling in today's world," he told me.
Wintour also helped orchestrate one of Federer's most memorable off-court fashion moments: the 2017 Met Gala (pictured above, bottom left). Wintour wrote in the aforementioned Tennis magazine essay that she "connected Roger with Alessandro Michele, the Gucci designer, who devised a black-tie look that was traditional in the front but emblazoned with a massive, glittering crystal cobra on its back." Suffice to say, it got her stamp of approval: "That night, Roger was by far the best dressed."
Racquet magazine founder Caitlin Thompson said this cobra-adorned outfit shows how at ease Federer is within the world of luxury fashion. "[It was] a bold choice, yet it still felt like he was wearing the suit, not the other way around," she said. "As elevated as many current ATP players are in their approach to fashion—Lorenzo Musetti in Bottega Veneta, Jannik Sinner in Gucci, Carlos Alcaraz in Louis Vuitton—they're still smaller than the brand. Federer never felt that way."
Tsitsipas, meanwhile, was quick to give credit where credit is due. "Federer gave an interview at one point saying that his wife, Mirka, has had a huge influence on how he presents himself to the world, so good on her for having such good taste herself," he told me. With one look at the above photos, I'm sure you'll agree. In the top right corner, Mirka is pictured wearing a white Zimmermann dress at Wimbledon in 2023, and beneath that image, she wears a feathery light-pink Valentino gown to the 2023 Met Gala.
Even if they haven't re-created his outfits to a T as Fritz did, plenty of other ATP players have been influenced by Federer's style both on and off the court. "In many ways, he changed how tennis players think about fashion and personal image," K-Swiss-sponsored Argentine player Tomás Martín Etcheverry told me. "He has one of the strongest personal brands in sports because everything about him reflects elegance and consistency. The way he walks onto the court, speaks in interviews, interacts with fans, and competes—it all matches the same image. His style never feels forced. It's natural. That's why he is a reference not only in tennis but also in fashion and luxury. Very few athletes are able to create such a timeless image."
It's probably no coincidence, then, that Etcheverry describes his own personal style as "simple, clean, and understated." "I'm a calm person, and I don't like to show off. I prefer classic pieces that are comfortable and elegant rather than anything too loud," he said. Sounds just like the Swiss maestro to me. "That's why I think K-Swiss is such a great fit for me," Etcheverry continued. "The brand has a timeless identity and focuses on quality and elegance."
Federer's authenticity was a common theme throughout my interviews with current ATP players. "What you see is what you get with Roger, and I think that's something people appreciate," Draper said. "Federer has always been extremely authentic, and that's why he's loved—because people know where they stand with him." Etcheverry agrees: "I think he showed that being stylish is not about being flashy; it's about being authentic, taking care of the details, and expressing your personality."
Ever since Federer burst onto the scene wearing a puka shell necklace in the late '90s (pictured above, bottom left corner), accessories have been vital to his style. Since retiring, he's spent considerable time on his various fashion partnerships, including Oliver Peoples sunglasses, Rolex watches, Wilson rackets, On shoes, and Rimowa suitcases.
His ongoing eyewear collaboration with Oliver Peoples, for instance, debuted in spring 2024. He's worn his own designs to the 2024 Oscars (pictured above, top left), the 2026 Super Bowl, and various other events. "The sunglasses have become so wrapped up in Federer's post-playing image that they almost feel like part of his uniform at this point," Schiffer said. "If On represents his influence on tennis fashion more broadly, then Oliver Peoples probably best represents the Federer aesthetic."
Thompson expounded on Federer's relationship with the Zürich-based brand On. "His choice to be involved in On as an investor and advisor has transformed the way that company operates," she told me. "It has also transformed his net worth, as the company has only grown and grown in valuation."
Schiffer agrees that On has defined Federer's legacy. "When Federer joined On in 2019, it was a fast-growing running brand with virtually no presence in tennis," she said. "He helped bring the company into the sport, first through the Roger sneaker and eventually performance tennis shoes. Today, players including Iga Świątek, Ben Shelton, and João Fonseca wear the brand on court. So Federer's role in bringing On into tennis is now part of his legacy in the sport."
Rolex is similarly intertwined with Federer's image. The partnership officially began with the humble Rolex Datejust 36 he wore at the US Open trophy ceremony in 2006 (pictured above, left side), the same year he became a Rolex Testimonee. Nearly two decades later, he still manages to generate headlines for the world's most prestigious watchmaker. In an Instagram photo dump in March 2025, for instance, he casually unveiled the brand-new Land-Dweller two days before it debuted at Watches & Wonders Geneva, setting the watch world ablaze with speculation.
Federer's relationship with Wilson has likewise maintained momentum. Just two weeks ago, Wilson unveiled the limited-edition RF Hall of Fame Collection of rackets and bags honoring his induction. Prepare to see these new bags slung over the shoulders of the sport's coolest players, from your local rec league to next year's roster at Roland-Garros. It's yet another example of how, even in retirement, Federer is still shaping what the best dressed tennis fans want to wear.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.