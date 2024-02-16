The Easy Styling Trick Every Celebrity Uses When They Want to Look Elegant
As we find ourselves sandwiched between fashion weeks and awards ceremonies, the demands on A-Listers are at an all-time high. Between red carpet events, FROW appearances and keeping up with up-to-date off duty style, celebrity stylists certainly have their work cut out for them.
Amid the maelstrom of this busy month, I've noticed that celebrities are relying on a simple dressing hack to get them through their back-to-back appearances in one stylish piece. Whether attending one the biggest premiers of their careers, or rushing in between events, celebrities have been using the monotone styling trick to finesse their most recent looks.
During a recent red carpet event in London, Zendaya fell back on the timeless styling trick, stepping out in a head-to-toe aubergine outfit. Creating a cohesive and streamlined silhouette, the actress utilised deep purple layers to achieve her monotone look. Indulging in a rich colour palette, the tonal layering allowed the actor to achieve a visually striking ensemble, whilst forgoing the complication of working with multiple colours.
Creating a similarly striking look, model Elsa Hosk employed the fuss-free styling trick to elevate her evening outfit. Matching her dress to her jacket, bag and shoes, the model stepped out in an entirely brown outfit as she headed to dinner.
The high-impact styling trick is a celebrity go-to. Removing the complications of having to find complimentary pieces, the monotone dressing relies on only one shade and few accessories. Whilst the celebrities might employ the hack to cut down on some valuable decision-making time, I'll be using it as a surefire way of making my outfits appear well styled and put together.
To discover the celebrity-backed monotone styling trick, read on to shop Zendaya- and Elsa-inspired pieces below.
GET ZENDAYA'S MONOTONE LOOK
This rich aubergine shade is ideal for winter to spring styling.
Style with knee high boots or wear with a t-bar heel.
GET ELSA HOSK'S MONOTONE LOOK
This glossy pair of pumps has shot to the top of my wish list.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
