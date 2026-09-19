Henry Cavill on Longines Watches, How His Style Has Changed in His 40s, Airport Dressing, and More

Amid the chaos of New York Fashion Week, on the corner of White Street and Broadway, up three flights of stairs, I discovered Quarters—a 19th-century Tribeca loft converted into a sultry concept-and-furniture store that serves a crisp white Negroni. There, on an Adriano Piazzesi sofa, sat Henry Cavill, Longines's ambassador of elegance. Exceeding expectations, the British actor wore a double-breasted pinstripe blazer, wide-leg ivory trousers, and the Longines Chrono Monopusher to ring in the launch of the Swiss watchmaker's Master Collection.
Before the evening's celebrations began—a panel with Cavill moderated by Esquire's Madison Vain, an on-site Longines watchmaker, and a who's who of the watch world—I spoke with the Man of Steel actor about everything from his partnership with the luxury watch brand to his personal style, be it selecting a wristwatch or landing on an airport outfit.
Much like the Master Collection itself—which was first introduced over 20 years ago and now features new three-hand models, moonphase chronographs, and a monopusher chronograph (a first for the collection)—Cavill drew on Longines's long history of elegance and craftsmanship, revealing his affection for vintage timepieces. "I have an inclination toward more vintage heritage pieces. My favorite Longines, before this collection even came out, was the rose gold Master Collection GMT. It's an absolutely stunning watch, so when [the new Longines Master Collection] came out, this is the kind of thing that I like. It ties into that traditional elegance of Longines," Cavill told me.
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I sat with Cavill, listening to him speak on his relationship with time and how it's transformed after becoming a parent. He shared, "It has changed enormously, and my time with [my daughter] is incredibly precious."
For an actor known for portraying a character that is bulletproof and invincible, Cavill's true strengths are his vulnerability and humility, and what makes him feel elegant is a state of mind and character. Scroll on to read our conversation and discover the Longines Master Collection.
What do you specifically love about the Longines Master Collection, and what makes it unique compared to others?
What I love about the Master Collection is that it represents the very essence of Longines. It brings together our long tradition of watchmaking expertise with the timeless elegance that has defined the brand since 1832. What makes it unique is this balance. The pieces can be technically sophisticated, with complications such as monopusher chronographs, but that complexity is always expressed with refinement and restraint. Nothing feels excessive. The Master Collection isn't defined by a particular activity. It's really a celebration of watchmaking itself. It takes more than a century of technical expertise and reinterprets it in a way that feels contemporary, elegant, and very distinctly Longines.
In my 40s, I get to have a greater understanding of what my tastes actually are. I'm not following trends. I'm not listening to other people's opinions. … All I really care about is my daughter's opinion.
I have an inclination toward more vintage heritage pieces. My favorite Longines before this collection even came out was the rose gold Master Collection GMT. It's an absolutely stunning watch, so when this came out, this is the kind of thing that I like. It ties into that traditional elegance of Longines and also has some of the wonderful complications, whether it's the monopusher, the chronograph, or just a standard, regular watch. I think they are beautiful, and that's where my taste lies.
Don't get me wrong. Spirit Zulu Time 1925 with a link bracelet—I like those too, and the more I look at them, the more I realize what I like about them. But my actual instinct is always toward more vintage heritage stuff. And the Master Collection has that.
You've been a Longines ambassador of elegance since 2025. When do you feel the most elegant?
I always think it's up to someone else to say whether someone is elegant or not. … That's what's beautiful about elegance. It's a characteristic, which is a state of mind. It's humble. It's not forced upon anyone. It's not a boast.
Straightforward answer. What role does a Longines timepiece play in your daily routine, and how do you choose which watch to wear on any given day—today, for example?
Today, I'm wearing the Master Collection for obvious reasons, but when it comes to picking my watch for the day, it depends on what the day involves.
A lot of what I wear, when I'm not wearing fancy clothes, is a very practical workhorse outfit—ThruDark. It's former special forces guys who've created a clothing line. It's for working on the farm, but it's also for popping out to the shops and then going to the pub. Or I'm wearing Ariat jeans … and for that, I'll be wearing my Ultra-Chron Carbon because it's a really good watch which can cross over from casual to formal as well, depending on what you're wearing.
If I'm being a bit more dressy or going full dressy, then it'll be either my Hydroconquest, which is blue face, blue dial, dark blue. Although, I have just recently discovered they have one with turquoise accents, which I did not know about. That I'll be getting as well. And then there is a Spirit Zulu Time 1925. Again, those can sit in that bracket which is casual all the way through to a bit more formal. But if I'm going full formal, I'm going to be [leaning] into the Master Collection, whether it's my original rose gold GMT or one of these new ones.
How would you describe your red carpet style?
As far as red carpet or events are concerned, I have always leaned more classic and timeless rather than of the era. I've always struggled with tapered trousers because of my shape as well, so now that fashion is creeping back toward a wider leg, I'm a very happy man.
Your go-to airport outfit?
That's ThruDark 100%, because it's comfortable. It's practical. It's got lots of pockets for passports, wallets, and everything. As I say, it's comfortable, but it looks good. So when people are sneaking photos of me in the airport, I don't look like I've just rolled out of bed.
Always camera ready. You mentioned your daughter. How has your relationship with time changed now that you're a father?
It has changed enormously. Just seeing how much she has grown over two years and how much she changes from week to week is huge. If I'm away a week, it is a huge difference for a child that age. It has changed enormously, and my time with her is incredibly precious because I know she doesn't understand why I'm going away. She is exceptionally bright, so she's not … bawling her eyes out, but she doesn't want me to go, and she really feels it.
If I don't make it back in time, which is often the case when I'm shooting, for bedtime, the difference in how she's with me in the morning is huge. There's lots of hugs and closeness and need to reconnect. It makes you realize how important it is to them as well.
We're rushing around doing our stuff, doing the job and duty of a father, protector, provider. But she needs that human connection. She needs her dad, her daddy, her dadda. And if you can't be there, that's a big thing.
Thank you for sharing that. Many families have timepieces that become meaningful heirlooms. Do you have that tradition, or is that something you'd like to start with your daughter?
I do not have that tradition, but I am definitely starting it—100%. I think it would be her next birthday … where I get her a watch. By the time she grows up, that watch will be creeping into heritage and vintage, and then she can pass it on. Or she can keep it in the cupboard. Or she can wear it, depending on what her tastes are.
Would it be a Longines watch?
Yes, 100%.
Any ideas on which one?
Not yet. I've bought one for [my partner] Natalie already, and it might be very similar, but obviously, I don't want to get her the exact same one. It might be nice to gift her one of mine. I haven't decided yet. I know [that] for a girl to have a man's watch, she may not wear it. But she may. And that's the fun of it.
Finally, what's your most memorable movie costume?
I think it has to be the Superman suit. It has to be—from Man of Steel, in particular.
Josephine Hadjiloucas is a New York–based writer. She first interned at Who What Wear UK in 2024 and later joined Who What Wear U.S. as an assistant shopping editor after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2025. When she isn’t covering the latest Gen Z trends or updating her under-$100 Nordstrom wish list, you can find her browsing the racks of NYC’s best vintage stores or rewatching Moonstruck for the 50th time. “Snap out of it!”