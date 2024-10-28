Ashley Olsen Gave a Striped Blue Button-Down Shirt The Row Treatment While Out With Her Husband in NYC

It's no secret that both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen live very discreet lives. In fact, we have barely gotten a glimpse at either of the iconic style duo over the past few years. It's for that very reason, that the moment a photo of one of the chic sisters pops up online, I can't help but instantly study every last detail of the outfit they are wearing. This past weekend was no exception when new photos of Ashley Olsen and her husband, Louis Eisner, were released.

The stylish couple was spotted walking in New York City after dining together, both in layered fall outfits. A closer look at Olsen's ensemble revealed a classic striped blue button-down shirt which she gave the usual effortless treatment that she is well-known for. Along with the shirt she wore a black lace-trim cami top, black strong-shouldered blazer, printed black scarf, relaxed black pants, and flat black sandals. A sleek black tote from The Row completed her look.

Keep scrolling to check out the look in its entirety and to shop various button-down and cami options for recreating it this season.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Ashley Olsen: The Row Small E/W Day Luxe Tote ($4300)

Shop Striped Button-Downs and Lace-Trim Camis:

ZARA Striped Regular Fit Poplin Shirt $46 SHOP NOW

ZARA Lace Camisole Bodysuit $28 SHOP NOW

Gap Organic Cotton Big Shirt $55 SHOP NOW

Montelle Intimates Lace Trim Camisole $48 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin $67 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Scoopneck Lace-Trim Tank Top in Fine Rib $45 $30 SHOP NOW

BLVB Striped Button-Down Shirt $17 SHOP NOW

No Boundaries Cami With Lace Trim $6 SHOP NOW