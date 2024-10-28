Ashley Olsen Gave a Striped Blue Button-Down Shirt The Row Treatment While Out With Her Husband in NYC
It's no secret that both Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen live very discreet lives. In fact, we have barely gotten a glimpse at either of the iconic style duo over the past few years. It's for that very reason, that the moment a photo of one of the chic sisters pops up online, I can't help but instantly study every last detail of the outfit they are wearing. This past weekend was no exception when new photos of Ashley Olsen and her husband, Louis Eisner, were released.
The stylish couple was spotted walking in New York City after dining together, both in layered fall outfits. A closer look at Olsen's ensemble revealed a classic striped blue button-down shirt which she gave the usual effortless treatment that she is well-known for. Along with the shirt she wore a black lace-trim cami top, black strong-shouldered blazer, printed black scarf, relaxed black pants, and flat black sandals. A sleek black tote from The Row completed her look.
Keep scrolling to check out the look in its entirety and to shop various button-down and cami options for recreating it this season.
On Ashley Olsen: The Row Small E/W Day Luxe Tote ($4300)
Shop Striped Button-Downs and Lace-Trim Camis:
Jennifer Camp Forbes is currently an editor at Who What Wear, where she has worked in a variety of capacities for over a decade, including creative director and various editor roles. She’s well-known as a shopping expert that’s sought out for advice and insight on the latest trends, outfit ideas, and fashion picks thanks to her thoughtful shopping roundups, digital moodboards, and extensive knowledge of up-and-coming brands, plus the new arrivals sections of the chicest retailers. Jennifer has had a lifelong interest in fashion which led her to intern at Harper’s Bazaar as an undergraduate. Later, while working towards her masters degree in psychological counseling at Columbia University, she founded two digital fashion publications: Le Fashion and Olsens Anonymous. The popularity of both sites grew and after graduation she decided put her plans to become a therapist aside to pursue a career in fashion. While she has called Los Angeles and New York City home in the past, she currently works remotely from Massachusetts. When she’s not obsessing over and writing about her latest fashion finds, she is delighting in raising two little ones with her highschool sweetheart, perusing TikTok religiously, listening to podcasts and audiobooks, creating abstract photographs, and eating the best Mexican food she can get her hands on.
