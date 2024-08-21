Ashley Olsen Just Showcased How Fashion People Will Be Wearing Flip-Flops This Fall

As an East Coast resident, I've thoroughly enjoyed the past few days of cool weather—it's excited me for the upcoming fall season. I can't wait to break out my collection of coats and sweaters and start layering stylishly. I'm confident I'm not the only one feeling this way. How can I be so sure? Just take a look at Ashley Olsen's latest outfit.

On Tuesday night, the talented co-designer of The Row was spotted enjoying a low-key dinner at BondSt, a popular Japanese restaurant in New York City. She chose to wear The Row's sleek black leather flip-flops paired with a long black jacket and The Row's chic clutch. To add a touch of flair and comfort, she elegantly draped a plaid scarf over her shoulder—a look she's been known to pull off effortlessly during the fall and winter months to keep warm and remain stylish.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Ashley Olsen: The Row Leather Thong Sandals ($890) and clutch

Despite the many flip-flop outfits we've seen this summer, Olsen's ensemble is my favorite. I may be biased due to my admiration for Olsen's sense of style and The Row's creations; however, what truly captivates me is how she seamlessly turned a quintessential summer style into a practical and sophisticated accessory for cooler weather. This aspect is particularly crucial when investing in footwear from a high-end brand like The Row. It's important to ensure that one can derive significant use from them.

Scroll down to see Olsen's luxe and fall-ready NYC night-out look and shop the pieces that will help you replicate it.

Shop Olsen's The Row flip-flops:

The Row Flip-Flops $890 SHOP NOW Wish list–worthy.

Shop my favorite affordable alt:

TKEES Lily Square Toe Flip Flops $75 SHOP NOW I've spotted these on the feet of many chic women.

Shop more pieces to get Olsen's look:

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat $60 $48 SHOP NOW If you don't already own a black trench coat, this is your sign to get one.

MANGO Leather Sandals $100 SHOP NOW I'm surprised these are still in stock.

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Coat $299 SHOP NOW & Other Stories makes some of the best fall coats.

TOTEME Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf $590 SHOP NOW This is the perfect piece to drape across your body like Olsen did.

Lole Aliz Waterproof Trench Coat $166 SHOP NOW Style with jeans, flip-flops, and a slouchy shoulder bag.

Solei Sea Indie Sandals $54 SHOP NOW The padded footbed looks so comfortable.

Lioness Olsen Coat $139 SHOP NOW This piece is literally called the Olsen Coat, so you know it will give you a luxurious and stylish look.

A.EMERY Morgan Satin Flip Flops $180 SHOP NOW The satin fabric makes these so sophisticated.

MANGO Fringed Edge Scarf $50 SHOP NOW I can't wait to wrap myself up in this large gray scarf.

Steve Madden Marnie Flip Flops $70 SHOP NOW I love the square toe and snake-embossed design.

The Sei Grandpa Coat $1139 $479 SHOP NOW Snag this coat while it's still on sale.

ZARA Animal Print Flatform Sandals $50 SHOP NOW Just because Olsen wore black flip-flops doesn't mean you can't wear a leopard pair. This print is trending heavily.

MANGO Structured Wool Coat $300 SHOP NOW This looks like a designer coat without the designer price.