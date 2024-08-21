Ashley Olsen Just Showcased How Fashion People Will Be Wearing Flip-Flops This Fall
As an East Coast resident, I've thoroughly enjoyed the past few days of cool weather—it's excited me for the upcoming fall season. I can't wait to break out my collection of coats and sweaters and start layering stylishly. I'm confident I'm not the only one feeling this way. How can I be so sure? Just take a look at Ashley Olsen's latest outfit.
On Tuesday night, the talented co-designer of The Row was spotted enjoying a low-key dinner at BondSt, a popular Japanese restaurant in New York City. She chose to wear The Row's sleek black leather flip-flops paired with a long black jacket and The Row's chic clutch. To add a touch of flair and comfort, she elegantly draped a plaid scarf over her shoulder—a look she's been known to pull off effortlessly during the fall and winter months to keep warm and remain stylish.
On Ashley Olsen: The Row Leather Thong Sandals ($890) and clutch
Despite the many flip-flop outfits we've seen this summer, Olsen's ensemble is my favorite. I may be biased due to my admiration for Olsen's sense of style and The Row's creations; however, what truly captivates me is how she seamlessly turned a quintessential summer style into a practical and sophisticated accessory for cooler weather. This aspect is particularly crucial when investing in footwear from a high-end brand like The Row. It's important to ensure that one can derive significant use from them.
Scroll down to see Olsen's luxe and fall-ready NYC night-out look and shop the pieces that will help you replicate it.
Shop Olsen's The Row flip-flops:
Shop my favorite affordable alt:
Shop more pieces to get Olsen's look:
If you don't already own a black trench coat, this is your sign to get one.
This is the perfect piece to drape across your body like Olsen did.
This piece is literally called the Olsen Coat, so you know it will give you a luxurious and stylish look.
Just because Olsen wore black flip-flops doesn't mean you can't wear a leopard pair. This print is trending heavily.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
