Ashley Olsen Just Showcased How Fashion People Will Be Wearing Flip-Flops This Fall

As an East Coast resident, I've thoroughly enjoyed the past few days of cool weather—it's excited me for the upcoming fall season. I can't wait to break out my collection of coats and sweaters and start layering stylishly. I'm confident I'm not the only one feeling this way. How can I be so sure? Just take a look at Ashley Olsen's latest outfit.

On Tuesday night, the talented co-designer of The Row was spotted enjoying a low-key dinner at BondSt, a popular Japanese restaurant in New York City. She chose to wear The Row's sleek black leather flip-flops paired with a long black jacket and The Row's chic clutch. To add a touch of flair and comfort, she elegantly draped a plaid scarf over her shoulder—a look she's been known to pull off effortlessly during the fall and winter months to keep warm and remain stylish.

Ashley Olsen wearing flip-flops with a long black coat, sunglasses, a checkered scarf, and a black clutch.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Ashley Olsen: The Row Leather Thong Sandals ($890) and clutch

Despite the many flip-flop outfits we've seen this summer, Olsen's ensemble is my favorite. I may be biased due to my admiration for Olsen's sense of style and The Row's creations; however, what truly captivates me is how she seamlessly turned a quintessential summer style into a practical and sophisticated accessory for cooler weather. This aspect is particularly crucial when investing in footwear from a high-end brand like The Row. It's important to ensure that one can derive significant use from them.

Scroll down to see Olsen's luxe and fall-ready NYC night-out look and shop the pieces that will help you replicate it.

Shop Olsen's The Row flip-flops:

The Row sandals
The Row
Flip-Flops

Wish list–worthy.

Shop my favorite affordable alt:

Lily Square Toe Flip Flop
TKEES
Lily Square Toe Flip Flops

I've spotted these on the feet of many chic women.

Shop more pieces to get Olsen's look:

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

If you don't already own a black trench coat, this is your sign to get one.

Leather Sandals With Adornment
MANGO
Leather Sandals

I'm surprised these are still in stock.

Single-Breasted Coat
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Coat

& Other Stories makes some of the best fall coats.

Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf
TOTEME
Embroidered Wool-Blend Scarf

This is the perfect piece to drape across your body like Olsen did.

Aliz Waterproof Trench Coat
Lole
Aliz Waterproof Trench Coat

Style with jeans, flip-flops, and a slouchy shoulder bag.

Solei Sea, Indie Sandals
Solei Sea
Indie Sandals

The padded footbed looks so comfortable.

Olsen Coat
Lioness
Olsen Coat

This piece is literally called the Olsen Coat, so you know it will give you a luxurious and stylish look.

Morgan Satin Flip Flops
A.EMERY
Morgan Satin Flip Flops

The satin fabric makes these so sophisticated.

Fringed Edge Scarf
MANGO
Fringed Edge Scarf

I can't wait to wrap myself up in this large gray scarf.

Steve Madden, Marnie Flip Flops
Steve Madden
Marnie Flip Flops

I love the square toe and snake-embossed design.

Grandpa Coat
The Sei
Grandpa Coat

Snag this coat while it's still on sale.

Animal Print Flatform Sandal
ZARA
Animal Print Flatform Sandals

Just because Olsen wore black flip-flops doesn't mean you can't wear a leopard pair. This print is trending heavily.

Structured Wool Coat
MANGO
Structured Wool Coat

This looks like a designer coat without the designer price.

Fringed Jacquard-Knit Wool Scarf
TOTEME
Fringed Jacquard-Knit Wool Scarf

This Toteme scarf will never lose its appeal.

