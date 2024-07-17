Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Reliable Basic That I Stock Pile During Amazon Prime Day
It's Prime Day, which means that everywhere I look, all I see are deals on Amazon. Whether I'm dreaming or awake, working or watching TV, what I'm really doing is eating, sleeping, and breathing Amazon Prime Day, which is why it wasn't at all surprising that when I went to do my morning celebrity-sighting scroll this AM and spotted an adorable photo of Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé Channing Tatum, my eyes immediately zeroed in on her white tank top, a great basic to buy in bulk during the two-day mega sale event.
On their stroll through New York City, the Blink Twice director styled an easy white tank with low-rise jeans, a loose red button-down shirt, and The Row's viral jelly sandals. She added a thick gold cuff and her go-to black sunnies to accessorize further. It was an easy outfit, to say the least, and yet Kravitz did what she always does and made it look impossibly chic and cool, probably without thinking twice. If you agree, you're probably getting the same itch that I did when I saw it, which is to go buy a ton of white tanks and start recreating her outfit immediately. I got you. Scroll down to see Kravitz's look and shop a selection of marked-down tanks from Amazon, all of which should be purchased today before Prime Day ends and their prices go back to normal.
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Beach Flip Flop ($650)
Shop the best white tank tops on sale during Amazon Prime Day:
Amazon Rating: 4.4/5
Amazon Reviews: 2,728 ratings
Shop more white tank tops:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
I Can't Believe I Just Found These Expensive-Looking Summer Dresses on Amazon During Prime Day
From linen minidresses to cotton poplin dresses.
By Judith Jones
-
Lily-Rose Depp Wore Every French Woman's Favorite Flats With This Easy Dress Trend
My new summer uniform—secured.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Low-Key Think This Is the Best Prime Day in Years—30 Last-Chance Buys You Won't Regret
Get them before they're gone.
By Ana Escalante
-
If You Want Your Outfits to Look Rich, Only Shop These 27 Amazon Prime Day Items
Only you and your bank account will know.
By Allyson Payer
-
An Italian Woman Shops Amazon Prime Day—30 Chic Sale Picks She'd Be Sure to Buy
So sleek.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Wow, These 27 Travel Essentials Are Deeply Discounted on Amazon Prime Day
Chic travel essentials ahead.
By Chichi Offor
-
Gasp! 26 Incredibly Good Amazon Prime Finds Worn by the Coolest Celebs
All under $150.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I Spent 3 Hours Scouring Amazon Prime Day Shoe and Accessory Deals—39 Styles That Are So Worth It
These are the best of the bunch.
By Chichi Offor