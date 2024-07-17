Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Reliable Basic That I Stock Pile During Amazon Prime Day

By
published
inNews

Zoe Kravitz seen attending the Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California wearing a turquoise strapless top, silver collar necklace, and black sunglasses.

(Image credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

It's Prime Day, which means that everywhere I look, all I see are deals on Amazon. Whether I'm dreaming or awake, working or watching TV, what I'm really doing is eating, sleeping, and breathing Amazon Prime Day, which is why it wasn't at all surprising that when I went to do my morning celebrity-sighting scroll this AM and spotted an adorable photo of Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé Channing Tatum, my eyes immediately zeroed in on her white tank top, a great basic to buy in bulk during the two-day mega sale event.

On their stroll through New York City, the Blink Twice director styled an easy white tank with low-rise jeans, a loose red button-down shirt, and The Row's viral jelly sandals. She added a thick gold cuff and her go-to black sunnies to accessorize further. It was an easy outfit, to say the least, and yet Kravitz did what she always does and made it look impossibly chic and cool, probably without thinking twice. If you agree, you're probably getting the same itch that I did when I saw it, which is to go buy a ton of white tanks and start recreating her outfit immediately. I got you. Scroll down to see Kravitz's look and shop a selection of marked-down tanks from Amazon, all of which should be purchased today before Prime Day ends and their prices go back to normal.

A photo of Zoë Kravitz wearing a white tank top, red shirt, low-rise jeans, and The Row blue jelly flip flops arm in arm with Channing Tatum.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Beach Flip Flop ($650)

Beach Flip Flop
The Row
Beach Flip Flop

Shop the best white tank tops on sale during Amazon Prime Day:

Amazon Essentials Women's Slim Fit Square Neck Tank, Pack of 2, White, Medium
Amazon Essentials
Slim Fit Square Neck Tank, Pack of 2

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

Amazon Reviews: 2,728 ratings 

Gap Womens Ribbed Tank Top Cami, Optic White, Medium Petite Us
GAP
Ribbed Tank Top

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Amazon Reviews: 1,620

Madewell Women's Whisper Cotton Scoopneck Tank Top, Optic White, Xl
Madewell
Whisper Cotton Scoopneck Tank Top

Amazon Rating: 4.1/5

Amazon Reviews: 37 ratings

Gap Womens Fitted Top Cami Shirt, White Global, Large Tall Us
GAP
Fitted Top Cami Shirt

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

Amazon Reviews: 393 ratings

Materasu, Ribbed Thick Strap Tank
Materasu
Ribbed Thick Strap Tank

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

Amazon Reviews: 15 ratings

Eachyes Women Boat Neck Seamless Tank Tops With Built in Bra No Pads Sleeveless Casual Fitted Shirts Beige Medium
Eachyes
Boat Neck Seamless Tank Top

Amazon Rating: 4.2/5

Amazon Reviews: 123 ratings

Shop more white tank tops:

U Neck Tank
Free People
U Neck Tank

Supima® Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank
Madewell
Supima® Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank

Ribbed Shelf Bra Tank
Papinelle
Ribbed Shelf Bra Tank

Tasha Tank
Reformation
Tasha Tank

Ribbed Cotton Tank Top
Éterne
Ribbed Cotton Tank Top

The Rib Spaghetti Tank
DONNI.
The Rib Spaghetti Tank

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Hannah Organic Cotton Tank Top
Flore Flore
Hannah Organic Cotton Tank Top

Explore More:
Amazon Amazon Prime Day Zoe Kravitz Tank Tops The Row
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸