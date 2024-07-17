Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Reliable Basic That I Stock Pile During Amazon Prime Day

(Image credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

It's Prime Day, which means that everywhere I look, all I see are deals on Amazon. Whether I'm dreaming or awake, working or watching TV, what I'm really doing is eating, sleeping, and breathing Amazon Prime Day, which is why it wasn't at all surprising that when I went to do my morning celebrity-sighting scroll this AM and spotted an adorable photo of Zoë Kravitz and her fiancé Channing Tatum, my eyes immediately zeroed in on her white tank top, a great basic to buy in bulk during the two-day mega sale event.

On their stroll through New York City, the Blink Twice director styled an easy white tank with low-rise jeans, a loose red button-down shirt, and The Row's viral jelly sandals. She added a thick gold cuff and her go-to black sunnies to accessorize further. It was an easy outfit, to say the least, and yet Kravitz did what she always does and made it look impossibly chic and cool, probably without thinking twice. If you agree, you're probably getting the same itch that I did when I saw it, which is to go buy a ton of white tanks and start recreating her outfit immediately. I got you. Scroll down to see Kravitz's look and shop a selection of marked-down tanks from Amazon, all of which should be purchased today before Prime Day ends and their prices go back to normal.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row Beach Flip Flop ($650)

