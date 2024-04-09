Zendaya's Going to Set Off Tomdaya Fans With This Red-Carpet Wedding Dress

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

Calling all Tomdaya fans—you're going to love this. For the Paris premiere of Luca Guadagnino's new film tennis drama Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, the Dune star continued her string of truly unbeatable red-carpet looks with what can only be described as a high-fashion wedding gown courtesy of Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The custom dress, which was accompanied by a glittering diamond Bulgari necklace, was all white with a leather, corset bodice, matching belt, and multilayered mousseline skirt that managed to appear both ethereal and edgy at the same time. And really, isn't that kind of what we all picture Zendaya going with if she were to eventually marry her long-time boyfriend and Spiderman co-star Tom Holland? Or is that just me?

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Custom Louis Vuitton dress and belt; Bulgari jewelry

But the bridal looks didn't stop in Paris. After a quick photocall for the film, where she donned a custom Loewe tennis dress and tennis-ball pumps that are currently breaking the entire internet, Zendaya arrived at another red carpet in a second wedding-ready ensemble. For the Rome premiere of Challengers, the actress's stylist Law Roach collaborated with Calvin Klein to create a '90s-inspired, two-piece set that was also made of white leather (casual). The custom creation featured a single-breasted blazer and a matching full-length skirt with a slight train and long side slit. To go with, more Bulgari diamonds were added, as were a pair of white Christian Louboutin pumps. Talk about tennis whites.

See Zendaya's Rome premiere look below.

(Image credit: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Custom Calvin Klein blazer and skirt; Bulgari jewelry; Christian Louboutin shoes

Shop more white pieces for spring and summer:

