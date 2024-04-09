Zendaya's Going to Set Off Tomdaya Fans With This Red-Carpet Wedding Dress
Calling all Tomdaya fans—you're going to love this. For the Paris premiere of Luca Guadagnino's new film tennis drama Challengers, starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist, the Dune star continued her string of truly unbeatable red-carpet looks with what can only be described as a high-fashion wedding gown courtesy of Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. The custom dress, which was accompanied by a glittering diamond Bulgari necklace, was all white with a leather, corset bodice, matching belt, and multilayered mousseline skirt that managed to appear both ethereal and edgy at the same time. And really, isn't that kind of what we all picture Zendaya going with if she were to eventually marry her long-time boyfriend and Spiderman co-star Tom Holland? Or is that just me?
On Zendaya: Custom Louis Vuitton dress and belt; Bulgari jewelry
But the bridal looks didn't stop in Paris. After a quick photocall for the film, where she donned a custom Loewe tennis dress and tennis-ball pumps that are currently breaking the entire internet, Zendaya arrived at another red carpet in a second wedding-ready ensemble. For the Rome premiere of Challengers, the actress's stylist Law Roach collaborated with Calvin Klein to create a '90s-inspired, two-piece set that was also made of white leather (casual). The custom creation featured a single-breasted blazer and a matching full-length skirt with a slight train and long side slit. To go with, more Bulgari diamonds were added, as were a pair of white Christian Louboutin pumps. Talk about tennis whites.
See Zendaya's Rome premiere look below.
On Zendaya: Custom Calvin Klein blazer and skirt; Bulgari jewelry; Christian Louboutin shoes
Shop more white pieces for spring and summer:
This easy strapless dress will get so much use this summer.
These Nordstrom slides are some serious getting attention across the pond.
I got these trousers last summer and cannot wait to take them out of storage and wear them three days a week.
If you hate flip flops, these are the perfect spring and summertime alt.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Rihanna Just Made Jeans and a T-Shirt Look Fancy With This Pretty Trend
RIhanna knows best.
By Allyson Payer
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wore the $98 Jeans People Like as Much as Vintage Levi's
Maybe even more.
By Allyson Payer
-
Ashley Olsen Just Wore a $33,000 Version of 2024's Next Big Handbag Trend
Shop similar styles starting at $70.
By Eliza Huber
-
J.Lo Wore the Classic Two-Item Outfit That Looks Elegant Every Single Time
The Birkin helps.
By Eliza Huber
-
The 6 Shoe Brands Every Celeb Is Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2024
So you know they must be good.
By Allyson Payer
-
Nell Tiger Free Is This Generation's Scream Queen
From Servant to The First Omen, the actor has found her sweet spot in the horror genre.
By Jessica Baker
-
Camila Mendes Is Getting Back to Her Roots
Starting with her new film, Música.
By Jessica Baker
-
Tight Spaces, Overhead Lighting, and Everything Else That Scares Sydney Sweeney
See her new horror film, Immaculate, in theaters now.
By Eliza Huber